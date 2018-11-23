U.S. Voices 'Deep Concern' Over Russia's Detainment Of Ukrainian, Chechen Journalists, Death Threats Against Novaya Gazeta

The United States has called for the release of Ukrainian and Chechen journalists detained in Russia and in the area controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, and voiced deep concern over reports of intimidation and threats against the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) held in Vienna on November 22, U.S. Charge d'Affaires Harry Kamian called for the release of Ukrainian National News Agency journalist Roman Sushchenko and Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, "just two of the more than 70 Ukrainians unjustly imprisoned in occupied Crimea and Russia," the U.S. mission to the OSCE said in a statement.

On June 4, the Moscow City Court found Sushchenko guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in a strict-regime prison. Sushchenko maintains his innocence, saying the case against him is politically motivated.

Sentsov, a Crimean native who opposed Russia's 2014 takeover of the Ukrainian peninsula, is serving a 20-year prison term after being convicted of terrorism in a trial that he, rights groups, and Western governments contend was politically motivated. He ended a nearly five-month hunger strike in a Russian prison in early October.

"We also call on the Russian Federation to secure the release of Stanislav Aseyev, a journalist for Radio Liberty, who has been held captive in the so-called 'Donetsk People's Republic' since June 2017," the U.S. statement said.

Aseyev, who has reported for various Ukrainian media outlets, also contributes to RFE/RL's Ukraine Service and writes under the name Stanislav Vasin.

He disappeared in Donetsk on June 2, 2017, and weeks later, Amnesty International said it had received information that Aseyev was being held by the self-styled security agents of the separatists.

The United States is "also troubled by the November 7 court decision to keep Chechen journalist Zhalaudi Geriyev behind bars on baseless drug charges," the statement said.

Geriyev, an independent Chechen journalist, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2016 for illegal drug possession, a charge he has denied from the very beginning.

The Moscow-based human rights center Memorial has recognized Geriyev as a political prisoner and New York-based Human Rights Watch has said he was being "punished" for his work as a journalist.

The United States also expressed "deep concern by the reports of intimidation and death threats directed at Novaya Gazeta journalists, who have recently received, among other menacing messages, a funeral wreath and a severed goat's head."

Nine live sheep were left outside the independent newspaper's Moscow offices on October 29, after it published allegations that Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with Kremlin ties, was involved in attacks on his opponents, including at least one killing.

Earlier in October, unknown people left a basket containing a severed ram's head and red carnations at the newspaper's office, followed days later by a funeral wreath sent to the home of one of its journalists, with a note calling him "a traitor to his country."

Novaya Gazeta has had five of its reporters killed since 2000 for their work.

The U.S. mission to the OSCE delivered the statement in response to a report by the OSCE representative on media freedom, Harlem Desir