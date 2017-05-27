U.K. Police Arrest Two More Over Manchester Attack

British police investigating the deadly terror attack in Manchester say they have made two more arrests as they step up their efforts to capture a suspected network they believe suicide bomber Salman Abedi was a part of.



Greater Manchester Police said two men, aged 20 and 22, were detained early on May 27 on suspicion of terror offenses. Police used a controlled explosion to enter the property in the north of the city and make the arrests.



The latest arrests raise the total number of suspects in custody to 11.



The bombing after a concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22 killed 22 people, many of them children. More than 60 people remain in hospital, with 23 in critical care.



Extra armed officers will be on duty across the country with security stepped up at some 1,300 events over the long holiday weekend as Britain remains on its highest level of "critical," meaning an attack is expected imminently.



The Times newspaper reported on May 27 that some "23,000 jihadist extremists" living in Britain had been identified by intelligence officers.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters