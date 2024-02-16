Zelenskiy Travels To France, Germany For 'Significant Meetings' As Ukraine Forces Face Russian Assault On Avdiyivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is traveling on February 16 to Germany and France, where he will hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron and will sign key bilateral security agreements with Ukraine's two allies as outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian forces are struggling to stave off Russia's overwhelming assault on the eastern city of Avdiyivka.

"We are getting ready for upcoming significant meetings with partners. New agreements are planned," Zelenskiy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies and especially from the United States, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment as a critical $61 billion U.S. military and economic aid package is being held back by Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"We are making every effort to ensure that these agreements are strong for Ukraine, and I am confident that they will be. We are developing a new security architecture for our country that will benefit us not only here and now, but also in the long run. This is something Ukraine never had but has always needed," Zelenskiy wrote.

No details of the agreements with Germany and France have been made public, but they are likely to resemble the 10-year security accord signed by Ukraine with Britain last month during U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv.

As Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark, depleted Ukrainian forces have been conserving dwindling ammunition stocks and are struggling to hold back Russian troops closing in on the industrial city of Avdiyivka in Donetsk.

Amid concern that Avdiyivka, which has been under heavy Russian assault for months, is about to fall, Ukrainian General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, said heavy fighting is under way inside the city and Ukrainian forces are being repositioned.

"The situation in Avdiyivka is difficult, but under control. Fierce battles are taking place within the city," Tarnavskiy, the commander of Tavria operational group, said on Telegram.

"New positions have been prepared and powerful fortifications continue to be built...We value every piece of Ukrainian land, but the highest value and priority for us is the preservation of the life of Ukrainian soldiers," Tarnavskiy wrote.

Zelenskiy has said Kyiv was sending as much support as possible to the troops defending the city.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that our warriors have enough managerial and technological capabilities to save as many Ukrainian lives as possible," Zelenskiy said in his evening address on February 15.

However, at the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Avdiyivka was in danger of being captured by the Russians.

"Avdiyivka is at risk of falling into Russian control," Kirby said.

"In very large part, this is happening because the Ukrainian forces on the ground are running out of artillery ammunition," he told a press briefing on February 15.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters