Former Ukrainian Agency Chief Detained Under Suspicion Of Graft
A specialized court in Ukraine has accepted a request by anti-corruption prosecutors and ruled to place the ex-chief of the country's special communications agency in custody, setting his bail at 25 million hryvnyas ($687,000).
Yuriy Shchyhol, the chief of Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP), was fired by the government on November 20 when he was officially declared a suspect in an investigation into the embezzlement of 62 million hryvnyas ($1.72 million).
Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said in a statement that Shchyhol was one of six suspects into the investigation of the purchase of information systems intended for the creation of a network of protected data registers in 2021.
The SAP on November 22 announced that the anti-corruption court agreed with the joint SAP and NABU request to keep Shchyhol in custody.
Earlier on November 22, the SAP reported that the anti-corruption court also ruled to hold in custody the alleged organizer of the fraudulent scheme regarding the purchase of information systems, whose bail was set at 50 million hryvnyas ($1.375 million).
The suspect's identity was not made public by the SAP, but Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Center named him as entrepreneur Roman Koval.
Anti-corruption prosecutors allege that during 2020-2022, Koval, in collusion with Shchyhol's agency, developed a fraudulent scheme to seize budget funds allocated for the purchase of equipment and software.
According to the investigation, a procurement contract went to a company controlled by "the organizer of a criminal network that supplied software to a an enterprise called Ukrainian Special Systems, which belongs to SSSCIP, at an inflated cost."
On November 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced new reforms aimed at boosting Ukraine's efforts to join the European Union that include a draft law increasing the powers of the SAP, a move that Zelenskiy said "should have been implemented decades ago."
In its annual progress report, the EU earlier this month recommended opening up accession negotiations with Ukraine once it meets all conditions but urged Kyiv to continue to take firm steps in the fight against endemic corruption.
EU Executive Approves $1 Billion In Funds For Hungary
The European Union executive on November 23 approved Hungary's revised economic recovery plan, paving the way to pay out 900 million euros ($1 billion) to Budapest as the bloc seeks to overcome Prime Minister Viktor Orban's veto on more aid to Ukraine. The EU's Brussels-based executive, the European Commission, froze Hungary out of the bloc's post-pandemic economic stimulus due to concerns over corruption and backpedaling on democratic checks and balances under Orban.
Ukrainian Sentenced In Russia To 18 Years For 'Terrorism'
A military court in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced Ukrainian citizen Dmytro Holubyev to 18 years in a maximum-security prison for terrorism, a court spokesperson said on November 23. Russia's Federal Security Service claimed that Holubyev orchestrated a blast in the traffic police building in the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol and was planning two more attacks. The court said Holubyev had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence in March 2022. Ukraine did not comment on the verdict. Melitopol was captured by Russian troops in early March 2022, shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Armenian PM Says No Mass Migration Of Karabakh's Displaced Observed
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says there is no mass migration from Armenia of ethnic Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, despite large numbers having left the country in the immediate aftermath of Azerbaijan's lightning offensive in late September.
An overwhelming majority of Nagorno-Karabakh's estimated population of 100,000 people fled their homes and crossed into Armenia following Azerbaijan’s one-day military offensive on September 20.
Pashinian, speaking during the government’s weekly session on November 23, said that "a rather disturbing number" of Karabakh Armenians left the country in the first days after their exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh.
In September, he had put the number of those who left at an estimated 3,000.
"We assumed then that in most cases people were just going abroad at the invitation of their relatives and that they would later return," Pashinian said on November 23, claiming that the situation "has stabilized" currently.
The Armenian government provided the displaced people with both financial assistance and housing relief.
Karabakh Armenians who did not have a place to stay in Armenia were provided with temporary shelters in community housing. The government further allocated financial aid to the displaced people to help them pay for rent and utilities.
Armenia is a strategically located but relatively poor Caucasus country, where an estimated quarter of its 2.8 million people live below the poverty line, and its economy has been impacted in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic and a second war with neighboring Azerbaijan in late 2020 that lasted six weeks and left 7,000 soldiers on both sides dead.
Pashinian, however, said in his address that Armenia had created some 180,000 new jobs over the past five years despite all difficulties, bringing the number of registered jobs to what he said was a record 730,000.
Pashinian said that the influx of displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, despite all the current difficulties, will eventually have a beneficial effect and "jobs will continue to be created as a result of the full involvement of our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh in the labor market."
Three Patients Die In Romanian Psychiatric Hospital After Eating Donated Food
Three patients at a psychiatric hospital in eastern Romania have died and 29 others have been transferred to other hospitals, one of them in critical condition, after eating fish-based food donated by a monastery, Romania's Health Ministry said on November 23. The ministry has opened an investigation into the incident, which occurred on November 22 at Floresti Hospital, in Vaslui County, which houses 100 psychiatric patients. The food was reportedly donated by the Floresti monastery. In July, Romania grappled with a nationwide scandal after a media investigation revealed that hundreds of elderly people were being mistreated in retirement homes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Russia's Kaliningrad Introduces Fines For 'Inducing' Abortions
The regional assembly of the western Russian exclave of Kaliningrad has approved imposing fines of up to 50,000 rubles ($566) for "inducing" women to have abortions. The new measure defines as "inducement" actions "related to persuading and deceiving" women to have abortions. Inducement to abortion is described in the bill as "a threat to the family, paternity, motherhood, and childhood." Russian authorities have recently been pushing for measures to restrict women's rights to abortion. Recently, fines for "inducing" abortions have been introduced in Mordovia and the Tver region. Clinics in the Tatarstan, Kursk, and Chelyabinsk regions have already started refusing to perform abortions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Family Confirms Death Of Former Afghan Prosecutor, Says Body Showed Signs Of Torture
The family of former prosecutor Mohammad Naqi Taqi, who was forced out when Taliban militants took power in August 2021, has confirmed his death in eastern Afghanistan, saying it appears he was brutally slain by unknown assailants.
Taqi's son told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on November 22 that his father and aunt were killed in the eastern Nangarhar Province this week after being invited to a celebration in the region.
He said the family doesn't know the identity of the killers and he didn't elaborate on whether the family knew the individuals who had invited his father and aunt to the event.
He added that the family identified their dead bodies after they were first discovered on the side of a road in Nangarhar’s rural Behsud district on November 20.
"They were poisoned first and then tortured because traces of severe torture could be seen on their dead bodies," he told Radio Azadi.
Taqi, a lawyer, had served in the Afghan Attorney General's Office during the fallen pro-Western government and had investigated high-profile cases.
Like hundreds of former prosecutors, he was forced to relinquish his job after hard-line Taliban militants seized power as U.S.-led international forces withdrew from the country.
Instead of fleeing Afghanistan like most other former prosecutors -- who became targets of the criminals they investigated or helped convict -- Taqi stayed in Kabul.
Some of the prosecutors, now living in exile in Pakistan, are resisting being deported back to the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
Abid Andrabi, a member of the Afghanistan Prosecutors Association, said that before Taqi's killing, some 37 former prosecutors and others working for the Attorney General's Office and the judiciary had been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power.
"The general amnesty the Taliban has touted since returning to power is being completely disregarded," he told Radio Azadi. "Taliban members have been settling personal scores with the military and civilian employees of the previous government."
Afghan human rights activists allege that the killings of former government officials in the country are on the rise.
"These murders are increasing daily, which is deeply worrying," Nargis Sadat, a human rights campaigner, told Radio Azadi.
In a report in August, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the Taliban militants ruling Afghanistan had carried out more than 200 extrajudicial killings of former government officials and security forces since August 2021.
At Least Four Civilians Killed In Separate Russian Strikes In Southern Ukraine
At least four civilians were killed and five wounded as Russian forces targeted civilian and infrastructure facilities in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on November 23, officials reported, as Ukraine braces for an uptick in attacks on its energy facilities during the upcoming winter.
Russian artillery struck Chornobayivka in Kherson Region, killing three people and wounding five others, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.
Klymenko said that more than 60 residential buildings and commercial facilities were also damaged in the shelling.
In Beryslav, a city some 100 kilometers northeast of Kherson city, a Russian drone struck an old man who was riding a bicycle, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.
"The Russian Army killed an elderly resident of Beryslav. Around 11:30 a.m., the occupiers used a drone to attack a cyclist who was riding down the street. Unfortunately, the 70-year-old man received deadly wounds," Prokudin said.
Earlier, a 45-year-old civilian was wounded by Russian shelling in Kherson city, military administration chief Roman Mrochko reported.
Russia has been shelling Kherson from across the Dnieper River since withdrawing to the left bank one year ago as Ukrainian forces liberated the city.
In another southern region, Dnipropetrovsk, the cities of Kryviy Rih and Nikopol and their surroundings were hit overnight, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on November 23, adding that there were no casualties.
In the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, Ukrainian forces fought 74 close-quarter battles over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report on November 23.
In Kharkiv, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 Russian assaults in and around Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka.
In Donetsk, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive on Bakhmut, the city that fell to Russian troops earlier this year following months of bloody fighting.
Russian forces launched 42 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions in the Bakhmut area without success, the military said.
In Avdiyivka, the other flashpoint in Donetsk, Russian forces kept pressing their unsuccessful attempts to surround the industrial city.
The battlefield reports could not be independently verified immediately.
Scholz Tells Putin To 'End His Attack On Ukraine'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on November 22 that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's war in Ukraine and withdraw all troops during the first Group of 20 video call Putin participated in since the conflict began. "I called on President Putin to end his attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops from Ukraine's territory, so that this war can finally end," Scholz told journalists in Berlin. Putin told the group that it was necessary to think about how to stop "the tragedy" of the war.
Russian Teen Sentenced To Six Years For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Recruitment Centers
A Russian court on November 22 sentenced a 17-year-old to six years in prison for attempting to set fire to two military recruitment offices in protest at Moscow's war in Ukraine. Yegor Balazeikin was arrested in February and charged with throwing Molotov cocktails at recruitment centers in Kirovsk and St. Petersburg. Balazeikin said his actions were strongly influenced by the death of his uncle, who was killed after volunteering to fight in Ukraine. The prosecutor said Balazeikin could not “hide behind” his uncle’s death, but said the defendant's age, health, and his confession were considered in determining the sentence. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s North.Realities, click here.
- By AP
Poll: Nearly Half Of Americans Think U.S. Is Spending Too Much On Ukraine Aid
As lawmakers in Washington weigh sending billions more in federal support to Kyiv to help fight off Russian aggression, close to half of the U.S. public thinks the country is spending too much on aid to Ukraine, according to poll data from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on November 22. Those sentiments help explain the hardening opposition among Republican lawmakers in Congress who are rebuffing efforts from President Joe Biden to approve a new tranche of Ukraine aid, arguing that the money would be better spent for domestic priorities.
Finland To Close All But One Border Crossing With Russia In Effort To Halt Flow Of Migrants
Finland will close all but one of the border crossing points still open along its frontier with Russia from November 24 in a bid to stem a flow of asylum seekers, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said.
Orpo announced the additional closures at a news conference on November 22, saying the move will leave only the northernmost border crossing open, which Orpo said “requires a real effort to get there.”
Since the beginning of the month, hundreds of people without valid travel documents have entered Finland from Russia to seek asylum, prompting Helsinki to shut several crossings and accuse Moscow of funneling migrants from a range of nations. The Kremlin denies the charge.
“Undoubtedly Russia is instrumentalizing migrants” as part of its “hybrid warfare” against Finland, said Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on November 22.
“We have proof showing that, unlike before, not only Russian border authorities are letting people without proper documentation to the Finnish border but they are also actively helping them to the border zone,” Valtonen said in an interview with the Associated Press. Finland is ready to completely close the border with Russia, if necessary, she said.
After the first round of closures were announced on November 16, migrants shifted to other crossings, according to Orpo.
Only the Raja-Jooseppi checkpoint, known as Lotta on the Russian side, will continue to operate. It is located 240 kilometers from the Russian city of Murmansk. The closure will last until at least December 23.
In addition, Frontex, the EU border agency, plans to deploy officers and equipment to Finland as soon as next week in response to a request from Helsinki, the agency said.
EU Migration Commissioner Ylva Johansson said earlier this week that Finland had asked for 60 Frontex officers on top of 10 already stationed along its 1,340-kilometer frontier with Russia.
According to Finnish media, more than 500 asylum seekers have arrived across the Russian border since the beginning of November. Among them are citizens of Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Somalia, and Afghanistan.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Albanian PM Calls For More Significant Increase In NATO Troops In Kosovo
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has urged NATO to further boost its military forces in Kosovo and deploy them along the country's border with Serbia, saying that illegal activity, including arms and narcotics smuggling, is currently “out of control” at the frontier.
Speaking on November 22 after a meeting in North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Rama said there had been repeated attempts to significantly increase the number of troops in Kosovo.
During the informal meeting, which included the leaders of Western Balkan NATO members, Rama said that he asked NATO to be more present in Kosovo with a larger number of troops deployed on Kosovo's border with Serbia.
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, who also attended the meeting, supported Rama’s proposal, which Stoltenberg said he would consider.
Rama said the deadly attack on September 24 by an armed group on the Kosovo police in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo should serve as a warning.
“This event showed the great potential of destabilization and escalation of a certain conflict," Rama said, adding that during the meeting he pointed to the need "to guarantee the borders between Kosovo and Serbia -- a border which is actually out of control and is at the service of illegal activities.”
This includes arms and narcotics smuggling and activities that “mix with political activity against an ultranationalist background,” he said.
The increased tensions that followed the attack in Banjska, as well clashes that erupted in northern Kosovo in late May following municipal elections that were boycotted by local Serbs, have raised concerns that Russia could try to foment trouble in the Balkans to avert attention from the war in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg reiterated after the talks in Skopje that NATO doesn't see any military threat to its allies in the Western Balkans.
“But what we do see is an increase in tensions, especially in Kosovo,” he said.
He added that NATO has strengthened its military presence in Kosovo, known as KFOR, with about 1,000 additional troops and heavier weaponry.
During a visit to Kosovo on November 20, Stoltenberg said that NATO was considering deploying additional peacekeeping troops there. On his stop in Belgrade, he said that the recent violent outbreaks in Kosovo were “unacceptable,” and those responsible “must face justice.”
Serbia, which doesn't recognize Kosovo's independence, and Kosovo both want to join the European Union, which is mediating a dialogue between them that has stalled, prompting Brussels to warn that their refusal to compromise jeopardizes their chances of joining the bloc.
Stoltenberg said he pointed out at every meeting during his tour of the region this week that it is important to choose dialogue and diplomacy over conflict and war.
“Secessionist demands threaten peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and the main dialogue is essential for Belgrade and Pristina and their path to peace and prosperity,” he said. “It is time to overcome regional conflicts that have lasted too long.”
Rama, Milanovic, and Stoltenberg were joined at the meeting by the prime ministers of North Macedonia and Montenegro, Dimitar Kovacevski and Milojko Spajic, respectively.
North Macedonia has been part of NATO since March 2020 when it became the 30th member. Montenegro joined the military alliance in 2017. Albania and Croatia officially became members in 2009.
With reporting by AP
Uzbek Man Deported From France Arrested In Uzbekistan On Terrorism Charges
An Uzbek man deported from France in September has been arrested in Uzbekistan on charges of terrorism and smuggling, his mother told RFE/RL on November 22. Muhsinjon Ahmedov left Uzbekistan in 2016 shortly before Uzbek authorities launched a probe against him. In 2019, Ahmedov managed to move to France where a decision on his application for asylum was still pending when he was deported. The president of the France-based Association for Human Rights in Central Asia, Nadejda Atayeva, told RFE/RL that Ahmedov will most likely face arbitrary detention and bogus charges in Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Iranian Activist Says Judiciary Switches Suspended Sentence To Prison Time For Refusing Amnesty
Iranian poet and civil rights activist Atefeh Chaharmahalian says Iran's judiciary has ordered her previously suspended prison sentence to be executed, meaning she now faces spending the rest of her two-year, eight-month penalty behind bars.
Chaharmahalian, once a member of the Iranian Writers' Association's Board of Secretaries, was initially detained in October 2022 during the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests in Tehran and held in the notorious Evin prison's Ward 209.
Chaharmahalian announced via Instagram that her lawyer, Saeedeh Hosseinzadeh, has been informed of the decision to enforce the full term of her imprisonment, which she attributes to her refusal to accept an amnesty from Iran’s leader and her commitment to writing and defending people's rights.
"I neither accepted an amnesty -- I'd never consider writing and defending people's rights as a crime that requires an amnesty -- nor put down the pen," she wrote.
In February 2023, state media reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the law on the mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Many lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as an empty gesture aimed at quelling a wave of dissent that has rocked the country for more than a year.
Since the widely publicized issuance of the decree, which resulted in the release of several political and civil prisoners, a number have been rearrested and are now facing fresh charges.
PEN America’s 2022 Freedom To Write Index put Iran second only to China in the number of the detained writers and artists at 57. The result was worse than the previous year, when Iran ranked fourth globally.
In a related incident, the activist HRANA news agency reported that film editor Fatima Zahraei has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court.
Zahraei was arrested on October 29 during the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Garavand, who had succumbed a day earlier to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over a head-scarf violation.
The death of Amini in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities over what transpired in the teen's last living moments, have drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Amini, which was also shrouded in mystery.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Navalny Associate In Daghestan Sentenced To More Than Six Years In Prison
A coordinator of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Eduard Atayev, was sentenced on November 22 to six years and five months on charges of illegally possessing weapons, explosives, and drugs. Atayev's lawyer, Israfil Gadadov, told RFE/RL that the court's ruling will be appealed. Atayev has called the charges politically motivated, saying police planted a pistol, ammunition, and drugs at his house. In recent months, many of Navalny’s associates have been arrested and charged with various crimes. Others fled Russia amid a broad crackdown on political and civil dissent. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Former Coach Of Daghestan's Kickboxing Team Wanted On High Treason Charge For Joining Ukrainian Troops
Local media cited officials in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan on November 22 as saying that the former head coach of Daghestan's kickboxing team, Akhmad Akhmedov, is wanted in Russia on a high treason charge for joining Ukraine's armed forces to help repel Moscow’s ongoing invasion. Akhmedov, who trained 16 world champions in 15 years of work in Daghestan, moved to Ukraine in 2017 and last year became the deputy commander of the Imam Shamil battalion, which consists of natives of Daghestan in Ukraine's armed forces. Akhmedov also leads the All-Ukrainian Congress of the Peoples of Daghestan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Soros Foundation Accuses Hungarian Government Campaign Of Anti-Semitism
A political campaign by Hungary's government vilifying the head of the European Commission and financier George Soros's son is "propaganda deeply tainted by anti-Semitism," a Soros spokesperson said on November 22. A Hungarian government spokesman said the accusations were "groundless." Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government unveiled billboards on November 20 vilifying European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, the first time it has made her a personal target in a political campaign. The billboards, part of Orban's campaign for 2024 European parliamentary elections, depict
Von der Leyen alongside Soros's son Alexander, who chairs his Open Society Foundations, reading, "Let's not dance to their tunes."
Moldova's Government Asks Parliament To Extend State Of Emergency Until End Of Year
Moldova's government asked lawmakers on November 22 to prolong the state of emergency in the country by another 30 days from December 1. A state of emergency was declared in Moldova at the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 Moldova shares a 1,222 kilometer border with Ukraine to the east. Prime Minister Dorin Recean's government argued that the extension was necessary amid an expected escalation of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the incoming cold season that could disrupt the supply of electricity to Moldova. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Ukraine Receives $1.6 Billion Tranche Of Macro-Financial Assistance From EU
The European Union on November 22 released a new 1.5 billion euro ($1.64 billion) tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Europe's funding has supported Ukraine's economic stability and public services since the start of Russia’s war. Today we disburse a new 1.5 billion euros. Our support to Ukraine has now reached 85 billion euros," Von der Leyen wrote, adding that more money will come. "We have proposed 50 billion euros for Ukraine until 2027," she wrote. Ukraine received the previous tranche of aid from the EU last month. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Poland Charges 16 Foreigners With Spying For Russia
Poland has charged 16 foreign nationals with spying for Russia, for allegedly preparing acts of sabotage and gathering information on military equipment deliveries to Ukraine. The charges against the spy ring, which was dismantled in March, were announced by the office of the intelligence service coordinator, Mariusz Kaminski. The office said all of the accused had confessed to committing the acts, which also included engaging in propaganda with the goal of turning Polish sentiment against neighboring Ukraine. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that each of the accused faces up to 10 years in prison.
Kazakh Activists Urge Authorities To Toughen Punishment For Domestic Violence
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Several feminist organizations in Kazakhstan have called on the Central Asian nation's government to toughen punishment for domestic violence, saying that a failure to do so would allow more deaths like that of Saltanat Nukenova.
Nukenova died earlier this month after her husband, former Economy Minister Quandyq Bishimbaev, allegedly battered her to death.
Representatives of the women's rights groups told journalists at a press conference in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, on November 22 that the government must intervene to stop the rising number of domestic violence deaths across the nation.
"It is both chambers of the parliament, the Mazhilis and Senate, it is the president and government who have considered women's lives worthless," activist Aigerim Qusaiynqyzy said. "Why did they move the article on domestic violence that we call femicide from the Criminal Code to the Administrative Code in 2017? In those six years, scores of women have been killed by their husbands."
Since Bishimbaev was arrested on November 11 and charged with killing his wife, many in Kazakhstan have raised the issue of domestic violence, emphasizing that in many cases, including deadly ones, the perpetrators avoid justice.
Domestic violence has been a major issue in the former Soviet republic for decades.
Amid the public outcry over Nukenova's death, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev publicly called on the Interior Ministry to have the investigation of the case under its "special control."
The Interior Ministry said earlier that, in general, more than 100,000 cases of domestic violence are officially registered each year, though the number of unregistered cases may be even larger.
International rights watchdogs have urged Kazakh officials to curb the spread of domestic violence for years.
According to United Nation's experts, about 400 women die in Kazakhstan as a result of domestic violence every year.
Kazakh Court Issues Suspended Prison Terms In Attacks On Journalists
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan's second-largest city, Almaty, has handed suspended prison terms to five individuals after finding them guilty of being involved in a series of attacks on independent journalists.
The Almaty inter-district specialized court pronounced a 4 1/2-year suspended prison term to Oleksiy Tokarev on November 22 after finding him guilty of obstructing journalists' activities, violation of privacy, attracting minors to criminal activities, hooliganism, and vandalizing private property.
Four others, all of whom were younger than 18 when the attacks occurred, were given 16-month suspended sentences each. RFE/RL does not mention their names due to their ages.
The Kazakh Interior Ministry said earlier in March that "a foreign national identified as O. Tokarev" had been detained in Almaty, confessed to coordinating the attacks, and "agreed to assist" in the investigation by naming four of his accomplices.
It remains unclear who ordered the attacks.
In February, three attacks on independent journalists took place in Almaty.
A masked man physically assaulted investigative journalist Daniyar Moldabekov on February 22 while shouting, "Don't stick your nose where it doesn't belong!"
Two days earlier, another Almaty-based journalist and vlogger, Vadim Boreiko, said two cars belonging to his cameraman Roman Yegorov were burned in an arson attack. The incident happened four weeks after unknown individuals covered the door of Boreiko’s apartment with a spray foam. Boreiko, who runs a popular Giperborei YouTube channel, said the attacks were linked to his journalistic activities.
Also in February, the chief editor of the Ulysmedia.kz news website in Almaty, Samal Ibraeva, received a box sent by unknown people that contained a hunk of meat and pictures of her children, a parcel she called a fresh attempt "to intimidate" her and her staff.
In January, unknown attackers broke the window of a car belonging to well-known journalist Dinara Egeubaeva before setting the vehicle on fire. Egeubaeva also linked the attack to her professional activities.
International human rights watchdogs and the embassies of several Western nations have urged Kazakh authorities to investigate the attacks.
Kazakhstan ranked 122nd out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index.
With reporting by KazTAG
Armenia Signals Readiness To 'Reengage' In Peace Process After Baku's Offer Of Direct Talks
Armenia's Foreign Ministry has signaled its readiness to “reengage" in peace negotiations with Azerbaijan following an offer of direct talks from Baku.
On November 21, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry called for direct negotiations with Armenia at a “mutually acceptable” venue, including along the state border between the two Caucasus neighbors.
In response, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on November 22 that Yerevan is ready to reengage in negotiations on the condition they are based on the three key principles that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said were agreed upon in Western-mediated negotiations in 2022 and 2023.
The conditions, the Foreign Ministry said, are “mutual recognition and respect for each other’s territorial integrity without ambiguities; completion of border delimitation based on the [1991] Alma-Ata Declaration; and the unblocking of the region’s trade, transportation, and communications based on full respect for sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity, and equality between states.”
Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had several rounds of peace talks under EU mediation before Baku launched a lightning offensive in September that ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan has indicated in recent days that it rejected France and the United States as mediators because of their “pro-Armenian” bias.
Azerbaijan refused to attend a meeting with Armenia at the foreign minister level in Washington that had been scheduled for November 20 after allegedly “one-sided and biased” remarks were made by a senior U.S. official during a congressional hearing on Nagorno-Karabakh.
Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, said Armenia “must understand that the roots of peace are here, and not in Washington, Brussels, and Paris.”
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar told RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service on November 20 that Brussels is looking for “rapid steps” toward the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“It's important is to move from the current state of absence of fighting to actual normalization," Klaaar said, adding that it would imply the signing of a peace treaty, the opening of communications, the delimitation of the border, and the distancing of military forces on both sides.
Ten Injured After Grenade Explodes At Kosovar Market
Ten people were injured when a hand grenade exploded at an animal market early on November 22 in the city of Prizren in southern Kosovo, local authorities told RFE/RL. Prizren police spokesman Vesel Gashi said three people suspected of involvement in the incident have been identified and that police are looking for them. Local news portal Gazeta Express reported that one of the three suspects threw the grenade following a quarrel in the market. Prizren, Kosovo's second-largest city, is located some 86 kilometers southeast of the capital, Pristina. To read the original stoy by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
