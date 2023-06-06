Ukraine Says Russia Blows Up Major Dnieper Dam In Act Of 'Ecocide,' Orders Mass Evacuation

Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up a major dam on the Dnieper River in a Moscow-occupied area in the southern region of Kherson and ordered the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from areas threatened by massive flooding downstream as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to discuss the situation.

Ukraine's nuclear energy agency warned that the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam could pose a danger to the safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant -- Europe's biggest -- which is using water from the reservoir for the cooling process.



"Russian terrorists," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter, where he posted a video of the broken dam and the water rapidly flowing through the huge breach.



"The destruction of the [Nova] Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror.... The terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else," Zelenskiy wrote, adding that all services were working.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

"I have convened the National Security and Defense Council. Please spread official and verified information only," Zelenskiy urged.



Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of the southern region of Kherson, announced the evacuation of areas threatened by flooding.



"In five hours, the water level will reach a critical level. Evacuation from dangerous areas has begun. I specifically appeal to the residents on the left bank [of the Dnieper]: do everything possible to protect yourself and save your life -- immediately leave the dangerous areas," Prokudin said on Telegram.

Earlier, Natalia Humenyuk, military spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern forces, told RFE/RL that Russian forces had blown up the Nova Kakhovka dam, following videos that surfaced on social media of the destruction of the dam close to the city of Kherson.



"I can confirm the detonation," she told RFE/RL.



"Currently, the scale of the destruction, the speed and volume of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified. All services are working. The situation is being monitored. The hydroelectric power station was blown up by the occupiers," Humenyuk said.



Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, accused Russia of "ecocide" in a message on Telegram.



"Another war crime by Russian terrorists. The president convenes the National Security Council. This is ecocide," Yermak wrote.



Officials in Russian-occupied parts of Kherson rejected the accusation, blaming the damage on Ukrainian strikes in the contested area.



The Moscow-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, said Ukrainian strikes on the dam destroyed its valves, and "water from the Kakhovka reservoir began to uncontrollably flow downstream."



Enerhoatom, the operator of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, said in a statement that the destruction of the dam could pose a risk to the plant, but the situation was under control.



"Water from the Kakhovka reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for turbine capacitors and safety systems. Now the station's cooling pond is full: as of 8 a.m., the water level is 16.6 meters high, which is enough for the station's needs," Enerhoatom said.



The UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said it was also monitoring the situation.



"The IAEA is aware of reports of damage at Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam; IAEA experts at Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant are closely monitoring the situation; no immediate nuclear safety risk at plant," the IAEA said on Twitter.



The dam, built in 1956 has a height of 30 meters and a length of 3.3 kilometers. Its primary purposes are electricity generation, irrigation, and navigation.



The dam, which underwent modernization works in 2019, also supplies water to the Moscow-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

With reporting by AP and Reuters