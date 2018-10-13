Accessibility links

Ukrainian servicemen walk past fighter jets ahead of the opening ceremony for the Clear Sky 2018 multinational military drills at the Starokostiantyniv Air Base in the Khmelnytskiy Region on October 12.

Latest News

-- The head of external relations of the Russian Orthodox Church says a decision about the Ukrainian Orthodox Church made by the synod of the Constantinople Patriarchate has forced the Moscow Patriarchate to end its unity with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians.

-- The Ecumenical Patriarchate agreed to recognize the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, a move immediately hailed by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko but slammed as "catastrophic" by Moscow.

The U.S. special envoy for Ukraine has said that elections planned by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine are illegitimate and urged Moscow not to endorse them.

-- A diplomatic spat between Hungary and Ukraine has escalated, with Budapest summoning Kyiv's ambassador to protest what it called a "death list" targeting ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine as well as military movements on their common border.

*Time stamps on the blog refer to local time in Ukraine

Here is today's map of the security situation in eastern Ukraine, according to the National Security and Defense Council (click to enlarge):

