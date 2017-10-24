New Cyberattacks Hit Airport, Subway In Ukraine

Ukraine's Odesa airport and the subway system in the capital, Kyiv, were hit by cyberattacks on October 24, with the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) saying a new wave of hacks was targeting the country, and calling on transportation networks to be on high alert.

Ukraine was the main victim of a major cyberattack earlier this year. The government on October 13 warned that another attack might occur.

"We ask the owners of telecommunication systems, other information resources, transport infrastructure first of all, as well as ordinary Internet users, to comply with stricter cybersecurity requirements," the state-run CERT said in a statement.

Ukraine's Central Bank said the banking system was working normally.

The cyberpolice and the Infrastructure Ministry in Kyiv said the strikes did not appear to qualify as a mass attack.

Cyberpolice Chief Serhiy Demedyuk, when asked whether the malware BadRabbit was used in the attacks, said by text message "yes, correct."

The airport said in a statement, "We report that the IT system of Odesa international airport has been hit by a hacker attack. All services of the airport are working in a stricter mode."

Odesa has one of Ukraine's biggest airports, connecting the Black Sea port city with many airports in Ukraine, the former Soviet Union, Western Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Also on October 24, the Kyiv subway wrote on Facebook that its computer system was attacked by hackers and informed clients that card payments for services were temporarily impossible.

Ukraine suspects Russia is behind regular attacks on its computer systems, but Moscow denies any involvement.

Kyiv is trying to come up with a unified strategy at a national level to ensure the safety of state institutions and major companies.

With additional reporting by Reuters and Interfax

