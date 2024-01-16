Polish Truckers Reach Deal With Government, Will Suspend Ukraine Protest

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is to address the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 16 as he seeks continued international support for Ukraine in its fight to stave off the Russian invasion that is nearing the two-year mark.

Zelenskiy, who in previous years addressed the Davos gathering by video link, has opted to attend the event in the Swiss winter resort in person.

The Ukrainian leader has recently been on several trips abroad to rally backing for his embattled country amid increasing war fatigue in some European capitals and the United States -- Kyiv's main ally.

In Davos, he is due to meet other world leaders and is expected to hold talks with representatives of the EU and NATO as well as leaders of big businesses to seek help in strengthening the country's defenses and economic stability.

After arriving on January 15 in Bern, Zelenskiy held talks with Swiss President Viola Amherd.

He said after the talks that Ukrainian representatives had started preparations for holding a global peace summit in Switzerland.

The summit should take into account "everything that has already been achieved" and should determine that the end of the war "should be exceptionally fair" under international law, Zelenskiy told a joint news conference with Amherd.

Neither Zelenskiy nor Amherd provided any details on when or where in Switzerland the summit might take place.

Switzerland agreed to host the summit at Zelenskiy's request, a Swiss government source said, adding that further details are being worked out.

Zelenskiy said plans would call for "all countries that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity" to be represented at the peace summit.

"It is important for us to show that the whole world is against Russia's aggression, and the whole world is for a just peace," he said.



Zelenskiy is also scheduled to meet with security officials representing 81 countries and international organizations who are in Davos to discuss his 10-point "peace formula."

With reporting by AP and Reuters