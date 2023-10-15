At Least Six Ukrainian Civilians Reported Killed In Russian Strikes

At least six people have been killed by Russian strikes in southern and eastern Ukraine as the Russian military continues its latest offensive.

An early-morning attack on October 15 that targeted a village in the Izyum district in northeast Ukraine's Kharkiv region destroyed a home and left a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman dead, according to regional military head Oleh Synyehubov.

Two other districts in the Kharkiv region also came under shelling early on October 15, according to the military official. Synyehubov said that in one of the districts, Kupyansk, "fierce fighting" continued and that Ukrainian forces had repelled 10 Russian attacks.

Two people were also killed and three more injured in Ukraine's southern Kherson region after it was bombarded by more than 100 shells over the weekend, local Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on social media.

Fighting has been especially intense over the past few days in Avdiyivka, just north of the city of Donetsk in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where Russian troops have been mounting an offensive.

Two Ukrainian civilians were killed in Avdiyivka on October 14 as the city was hit with shelling so fierce that emergency crews were unable to recover the dead.

The General Staff of Ukraine's military said on October 15 its forces had repelled 15 Russian attacks near Avdiyivka as well as in Tonenke and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking on state television on October 15, said that Russian forces were in a state of "active defense."

"This concerns the areas of Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Avdiyivka," Putin said.

On October 14, Kyiv said that Russian forces had "not stopped assaulting" Avdiyivka for days, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that forces defending the city were holding their ground.

Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalya Humenyuk said on October 14 that Russian forces in Ukraine's south were resorting to air strikes at night targeting residential areas, civilian infrastructure, and agricultural enterprises.

Ukrainian efforts to counter the attacks in the area, Humenyuk said, were currently focused around the Dniepr River.

While both Russia and Ukraine have denied targeting civilians, the UN said this week that 9,806 civilians have been killed and 17,962 have been injured as the result of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began on February 2022.