Russia Planning Fresh Strikes On Ukrainian Infrastructure, U.S. Official Warns
A U.S. official has warned that Russia is planning to soon launch fresh attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities as Kyiv banned public Independence Day celebrations this week, citing a heightened threat of attack as Moscow's invasion reaches the six-month mark.
“We have information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the unnamed official was quoted by Reuters as saying.
"Given Russia’s track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the official said, adding that his statement was based on U.S. intelligence.
His warning came as Ukrainian authorities banned public celebrations in the capital, Kyiv, this week marking 31 years of independence from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of attack. Ukraine's Independence Day, on August 24, coincides with the six-month milestone of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that Russia could do "something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel" this week.
Ukraine's intelligence service has warned of a possible increase in hacker attacks on Ukrainian sites on August 24.
Russian forces, meanwhile, continued to rain rockets and artillery shells on Ukrainian cities, hitting Nikopol, Krivyi Rih and Synelnykovsky, all close to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant -- Europe's largest -- wounding at least four people overnight, regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.
The fighting near Zaporizhzhya has triggered fears of a nuclear accident.
Moscow has requested that a UN Security Council meeting be held on August 23 to discuss the situation at the plant, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy.
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy says nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion half a year ago.
Both sides in the war have been extremely cautious in revealing any casualty figures. The last time Ukrainian officials announced losses in the armed forces was in April, when President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 10,000 injured.
Moscow, meanwhile, classifies military deaths as state secrets and has rarely updated its official casualty figures. On March 25, the last time official figures were given, it said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed.
Ukrainian officials have put Russian losses at nearly 45,500 troops.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa, and BBC
UN Rights Experts Call On Iran To Stop Persecution Of Baha'is, Other Religious Minorities
A group of UN rights experts have called on Iranian authorities to stop the persecution and harassment of religious minorities and end the use of religion to curtail the exercise of fundamental rights.
“We are deeply concerned at the increasing arbitrary arrests, and on occasions, enforced disappearances of members of the Baha’i faith and the destruction or confiscation of their properties, in what bears all the signs of a policy of systematic persecution,” the experts said in a statement published on August 22.
The UN experts said the acts were not isolated but formed part of a broader policy to target any dissenting belief or religious practice, including Christian converts, members of the Gonabadi dervish order, and atheists.
“The international community cannot remain silent while Iranian authorities use overbroad and vague national security and espionage charges to silence religious minorities or people with dissenting opinions, remove them from their homes, and effectively force them into internal displacement,” the experts said.
Baha’is face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not recognized in the constitution.
In past weeks, Iranian authorities have ramped up their crackdown against Baha’is, arresting about a dozen individuals and raiding the homes and businesses of many others across Iran.
On August 2, the Baha’i International Community (BIC) reported that authorities had also destroyed six Baha’i homes and confiscated 20 hectares of land in the northern province of Mazandaran.
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry accused some of those arrested of being involved in espionage. The ministry did not provide any evidence to back up its claim, which was dismissed by the Baha’i International Community as "outright fabrications."
The UN experts called for the immediate and unconditional release of all individuals detained on the basis of their religious affiliation, and accountability for the systematic persecution of religious minorities by Iranian authorities.
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting On Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
Russia has requested the UN Security Council hold a meeting on August 23 regarding the situation at Ukaine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power station, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Moscow's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy.
The power plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russia in March, shortly after it invaded Ukraine on February 24. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the legacy of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
On August 22, U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged military restraint around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and called for inspectors with the UN's atomic energy agency to be allowed to visit the plant as soon as possible.
Ukrainian officials said Russia failed to heed the warning and again shelled areas near the plant overnight.
Russia’s parliament said on August 22 that it will hold a meeting later in the week to discuss the situation around the nuclear power plant.
In an official statement published on August 22, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on August 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant."
Russia doesn't deny it has troops located at the plant but has disputed claims it has shelled the area. Instead, Moscow blames Ukrainian forces for firing artillery shells in the area, which officials in Kyiv deny.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Two Iranian Political Prisoners Reportedly Put In Solitary After Objecting To Restrictions On Family Contacts
Iranian activists Abbas Vahedian Shahroudi and Javad Lal Mohammadi have been placed in solitary confinement after raising objections with officials at the Vakil Abad prison over the terms of family contact.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which covers human rights violations in Iran, reported on August 22 that the pair were transferred to solitary confinement recently after arguing with the head of the prison over restrictions on contact with their families and the requirement that all discussions with family members take place in the presence of the prison officers.
Vahedian and Mohammadi are among the 14 activists in Iran who have publicly called on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to resign. They have demanded the implementation of a new political system that is framed by a new constitution securing the dignity of the people.
All 14 political activists were arrested after the publication of this letter in June 2019 and most have been handed lengthy prison sentences.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in the Islamic republic, is considered a red line in Iran. Those accused of crossing that red line often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Abbas Vahedian Shahroudi, who is a teacher, is a well-known civil and labor activist. He has also was arrested, interrogated, and sentenced in 2018 on charges such as "acting against national security" and "collaborating with groups opposed to the regime."
Javad Lal Mohammadi is also a political activist and one of the signatories of the letter criticizing Khamenei. Mohammadi has been sentenced to a total of 21 years in prison.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Bulgaria Says It's 'Inevitable' To Resume Talks With Gazprom On Gas Supplies
Bulgaria must hold talks with Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom on the resumption of gas deliveries that were halted in April, interim Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said on August 22.
Hristov did not say when talks would take place. He said Sofia would hold talks with Azerbaijan this week to boost Azerbaijani gas supplies and would discuss such deliveries with Turkish gas traders.
"Given the demands of business and the trade unions, in reality, talks with Gazprom to renew supplies are inevitable," the minister said.
Gazprom cut the deliveries to Bulgaria on April 27 as Sofia refused to pay for gas in rubles following a new scheme floated by President Vladimir Putin as a form of reprisal for the international sanctions that followed Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The contract between Gazprom Export and Bulgargaz expires at the end of the year.
The previous government led by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said it had notified Gazprom every month that Sofia was willing to pay for the gas in U.S. dollars as specified in the contract, but that there was no answer from Gazprom.
With reporting by Reuters
Official Says Nearly 10,000 Cryptocurrency Mining Devices Seized In Iran
Iranian authorities have announced the seizure of 9,404 illegal cryptocurrency mining devices in Tehran since the end of March.
Kambiz Nazerian, head of Tehran Electricity Distribution Company, said on August 22 that the mining devices were discovered by inspectors in different districts of the Iranian capital.
In recent years, Iranian authorities have regularly announced the discovery of illegal cryptocurrency mining devices in different parts of the country.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created through a process known as mining, where powerful computers compete to solve complex mathematical formulas or puzzles. The process requires vast amounts of electricity.
Some of the cryptomining units operating in Iran are reportedly based in locations such as schools and mosques that receive electricity for free.
Media reports have suggested cryptocurrency mining is increasing in Iran due to the relatively low electricity costs in the country, where it is heavily subsidized. U.S. sanctions that bar Iran from accessing the international financial system have reportedly also contributed to the increase in mining activities and the use of cryptocurrencies.
In 2018, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear pact under then-President Donald Trump, reintroducing crippling sanctions against Iran that have led to a shrinking economy and the collapse of the national currency, the rial.
The fall in the value of Iran's currency in recent years has made people inclined towards digital currencies.
The blockchain technology used in digital currencies allows financial transactions to be made quickly and securely while avoiding large banks.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyiv Says Almost 9,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Have Been Killed In Its War With Russia
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy says nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion almost six months ago.
Speaking at forum on August 22, Zaluzhniy said the entire country, and not just the army, is taking part in the war, as children and wives have seen their fathers and husbands "go to the front lines and are maybe among the nearly 9,000 heroes who have been killed" in battle.
Both sides in the war have been extremely cautious in revealing any casualty figures since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The last time Ukrainian officials announced losses in the armed forces was in April, when President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 10,000 injured.
Moscow, meanwhile, classifies military deaths as state secrets and has rarely updated its official casualty figures. On March 25, the last time official figures were given, it said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed.
Ukrainian officials have put Russian losses at nearly 45,500 troops.
Based on reporting by Interfax, Korrespopndent.net, and 24TV
Russian Security Service Blames Ukraine For Death Of Putin Ally's Daughter; Kyiv Rejects Accusation
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused Ukraine's secret service of carrying out the bombing that killed the daughter of prominent Kremlin-connected far-right ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, a vocal supporter of and propagandist for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Kyiv has vehemently denied any connection to the death of Darya Dugina, who was killed when the car she was traveling in exploded in the Moscow region on August 20.
The FSB claimed in a statement on August 22 that the "perpetrator" of the crime is a Ukrainian who then left the country through Estonia. It did not provide any evidence to back up its claim.
Some analysts cast doubt on the Russian claim, noting that the closest Estonian border crossing to Moscow is almost 770 kilometers to the northeast, a drive that would take about 10 hours. They added that such an escape would also mean the person passed out of Russia and into Estonia without resistance at the border.
The official state news agency TASS quoted an unnamed enforcement agency source as saying the bomb was activated remotely but gave no further details.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak denied that Kyiv was behind Dugina's death immediately after it was reported, and reiterated the point in a tweet on August 22 saying attempts to blame Ukraine for the incident are "useless."
Russia's Investigative Committee has said it has opened a murder case and is carrying out forensic examinations to try to determine exactly what happened.
The U.S. State Department said on August 22 that the United States unequivocally condemns the intentional targeting of civilians anywhere, when asked about the killing of Dugina.
Speaking at a daily press briefing, spokesperson Ned Price declined to say whether Washington knew who was behind the attack but said there was no doubt that Russians would put forward "certain conclusions."
According to family members and quoted by the Russian media Dugin and his daughter, who is described as a journalist and political analyst, had been attending a festival outside Moscow and he had decided to switch cars at the last minute.
In a statement released by a close associate on August 22, Dugin described his daughter as a “rising star" who was “treacherously killed by enemies of Russia.”
“Our hearts are longing not just for revenge and retaliation; it would be too petty, not in Russia's style,” Dugin wrote. “We need only victory.”
In a message to her family released by the Kremlin on August 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Dugina’s killing was “a vile crime.”
Dugin is a far-right Russian author and ideologue described as being the architect or "spiritual guide" to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
He has long called for the absorption of Ukraine into Russia and is one of the main ideologues of Russia's Neo-Eurasianist movement, which has been described by political scientists as fascist for promoting an extreme right-wing view of Russia’s place on the international stage that some have said resembles Nazism.
Putin has sometimes echoed Dugin's expansionist language and views, and while the extent of the ideologue's influence on the Kremlin is unclear, he is sometimes described as "Putin's Brain."
Both Dugin and his daughter have loudly backed the war against Ukraine.
Dugin was put on a Western sanctions list after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, a move he also backed.
Dugina was a political commentator for the International Eurasian Movement, which is led by her father.
In March, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Dugina for "acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of the United World International (UWI) website, whose chief editor she was.
The Treasury said Dugina also contributed to a UWI article suggesting that Ukraine would "perish" if it was admitted to NATO.
With reporting by RIA Novosti, AFP, and TASS
EU Is Considering Military Training Program For Ukrainian Forces
The European Union will discuss launching a major training program for Ukrainian forces in neighboring countries, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on August 22.
Speaking at a press conference in the northern Spanish city of Santander, Borrell said the move will be discussed next week at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Prague.
"Of course, it would be a big mission," he said, adding "any mission has to be up to the level of the conflict."
Military equipment and intelligence data provided by the United States and Western Europe have helped Ukrainian forces to slow -- but not stall -- the advance of Russian forces in eastern Ukraine and along the Black Sea coast.
"It seems reasonable that a war that is lasting and looks set to last requires an effort not only in terms of supplies of material," Borrell said.
"This is what is being discussed among the member states and will be discussed politically next week," he said, without giving other details.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia's Wording On Ukraine Invasion Limits Its Coercive Powers, Says British Intelligence
Russia may be hindering its ability to recruit and keep soldiers by insisting on calling its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" instead of officially designating it a war, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on August 22.
It says Russia appears to be increasingly struggling to motivate auxiliary forces who fight alongside regular troops in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, pointing to a reported case of insubordination in Luhansk, where earlier this month a military unit of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) reportedly refused to take part in fighting in the neighboring Donetsk region.
Despite being threatened and intimidated by senior commanders, the fighters said they were unwilling to fight in Donetsk, claiming they had fulfilled their duty in securing the LPR’s control over all of the Luhansk region.
British intelligence said Moscow's powers in cases involving a refusal to fight are limited because it cannot apply the same legal coercion as in the case of an officially declared conflict.
In the absence of coercive means, the bulletin suggests, commanders are probably resorting to offering direct financial incentives to the irregular fighters.
Noted Belarusian Blogger Gets Two Years In Prison For Allegedly Insulting Lukashenka
Well-known Belarusian blogger Andrey Byalyauski has been sentenced to two years in prison for allegedly insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka with his postings on social media.
The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said Judge Anton Dudal pronounced the verdict and sentence for the 45-year-old blogger on August 22, after a trial behind closed doors that lasted only a couple of hours.
Byalyauski's project -- I Have A Question on TikTok and YouTube -- raises social, economic, and political issues and is well-known among Belarusian Internet users. He was arrested in late April and accused of insulting Lukashenka.
After Byalyauski's arrest, his account on TikTok was taken over by Belarusian law enforcement officials.
Byalyauski is one of dozens in Belarus who have faced trials since the election, which the opposition claims was rigged, as authorities have brutally suppressed dissent in any form.
The crackdown was evident again on August 22 as police in the capital, Minsk, arrested 57-year-old businessman Syarhey Mirharodzki, his 55-year-old wife, Ala, and their 24-year-old son Serafim.
The newspaper Nasha Niva reported that the trio was arrested for their participation in anti-Lukashenka rallies after the presidential poll results were announced in 2020.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged to extend Lukashenka's rule. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Many of Belarus's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, while Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
Repatriation Of Bodies Of 14 Kyrgyz Citizens Killed In Accident In Russia Under Way
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has ordered the Foreign Ministry, Emergencies Ministry, and the country's airport administration to organize the expedited repatriation of 14 Kyrgyz citizens killed in a traffic accident in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region over the weekend.
Japarov's press service issued a statement on August 22 expressing condolences to relatives, friends, and colleagues of those killed in the August 21 traffic accident. A nationwide day of mourning has been set for August 23.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry and Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia said 16 people, including 14 Kyrgyz nationals and two Russian citizens, died in the accident, while another three Kyrgyz citizens -- two men and one woman -- are in hospital in serious condition.
Video footage broadcast by the police showed the crumpled husk of what appeared to be a minibus sandwiched between two lorries and emergency service workers later inspecting the flattened vehicle.
Kubanychbek Erkinjan Uulu, a cousin of one of the men hospitalized, said that he and several other Kyrgyz migrant workers were in another vehicle returning from the Russian-Kazakh border when they witnessed the deadly accident.
"The minibus with our people was waiting behind a huge truck in a line of vehicles when another large vehicle rammed it from behind, literally crushing it into a pancake," Erkinjan Uulu told RFE/RL, adding that such trips are regular for migrant workers as they are required by Russian law to renew their work status by leaving and then reentering the country after a certain period of time.
"My cousin is now able to talk, but says he does not feel his legs," Erkinjan Uulu said.
The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the traffic accident.
U.S. Says It Is Working As Quickly As It Can On Response To Iran Over Nuclear Proposal
The United States has pushed back against Iranian accusations of delaying the indirect talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, saying it is working as quickly as it can to put together an appropriate response to Tehran's comments on a draft text put forward by the European Union.
Speaking on August 22, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price also said Washington was encouraged by Iran appearing to drop some of its demands, such as the lifting of the terrorism designation for Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) but added there were still outstanding issues that must be resolved.
Price spoke a few hours after Iran claimed that Washington is "procrastinating" in indirect negotiations to salvage the landmark nuclear deal and said a prisoner swap with the United States was not linked to the nuclear talks.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told a news conference in Tehran on August 22 that only a few points must still be resolved in the talks but they were very important ones.
"The Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European sides.... America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran," he said, adding Tehran wanted a sustainable deal that would preserve what it called its legitimate rights.
Europe's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, says further talks on reviving the deal could be held this week.
"A meeting was scheduled to take place in Vienna at the end of last week, but it was not possible. It is possible that it could take place this week," Borrell told a news conference in Spain on August 22.
Iran concluded the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) in 2015 with the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, and China. The deal saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium under the watch of UN inspectors in exchange for the lifting of most economic sanctions.
In 2018, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear pact under then-President Donald Trump, reintroducing crippling sanctions. Iran reacted by gradually backtracking on its obligations under the deal, such as uranium enrichment.
Negotiators from Iran, Russia, and the EU -- as well as the United States, indirectly -- resumed talks over Tehran’s nuclear deal on August 4 in Vienna after a monthslong standstill in negotiations.
Iran has sought to obtain guarantees that no future U.S. president would renege on the JCPOA if it were revived. However, President Joe Biden cannot provide such ironclad assurances because the deal is a political understanding rather than a legally binding treaty.
Borrell said the negotiations had gone as far as they could go and "this is the inflection point" as far the Iranian response is considered.
"There was an Iranian response that I considered reasonable to transmit to the United States," Borrell said. "The United States has not formally replied yet. But we are waiting for their response and I hope that response will allow us to finish the negotiation. I hope so, but I can't assure you of it."
The other parties to the JCPOA are Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia.
Kanaani also said a prisoner exchange with the United States would not be linked to the nuclear talks.
Tehran has long sought the return of more than a dozen Iranians currently held in the United States, while Washington has been seeking the release of several Iranian-American dual nationals, including businessman Siamak Namazi, who was arrested in October 2015.
"We emphasize that the exchange of prisoners with Washington is a separate issue and it has nothing to do with the process of negotiations to revive the 2015 pact," he said.
With reporting by Reuters
Russians Keep Bombing Ukraine As Zelenskiy Discusses Moscow Threats With World Leaders
Russian forces continued to pound targets in eastern and southern Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his warning that Moscow may be preparing more serious attacks ahead of Kyiv's 31st independence anniversary.
Local authorities in Kyiv banned large public events, rallies, and other gatherings related to the anniversary due to the possibility of rocket attacks, according to a document published by the Kyiv military administration.
Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily update on August 22 that, in the eastern Bakhmut region, fire from Russian artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems caused damage in the settlements of Soledar, Zaytseve, and Bilohorivka.
Russian forces kept concentrating their efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintaining captured areas of the city of Kherson and parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, and Mykolayiv regions, the General Staff added.
The city of Nikopol, which lies across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, was shelled on five different occasions overnight, regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram on August 21.
He said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a fire at an industrial facility and cutting power to 3,000 residents.
The fighting near Zaporizhzhya and a missile strike on the southern town of Voznesensk, not far from Ukraine's second-largest atomic plant, have triggered fears of a nuclear accident.
Moscow requested a UN Security Council meeting be held on August 23 to discuss the plant, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russia's Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy.
On August 21, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call stressing the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear installations, while underlining their "steadfast commitment" to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy has called for vigilance, saying Moscow could try "something particularly ugly" ahead of August 24, which marks Ukraine's Independence Day and also half a year since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said he had discussed "all the threats" with Macron and word had also been sent to other leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"All of Ukraine's partners have been informed about what the terrorist state can prepare for this week," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, referring to Russia.
Zelenskiy also warned that, if Russia went ahead with plans to put captured Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol on trial, then it would have violated international rules and cut itself off from negotiations.
"If this despicable show trial were to go ahead...this would be the line beyond which negotiations are no longer possible," he said. "There will be no more conversations. Our state has said everything."
The Financial Times, in an article published August 21, quoted Gennady Gatilov, Moscow's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, as saying that Erdogan had tried to facilitate dialogue.
But he dismissed speculation about talks between Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying there "was not any practical platform for having this meeting," the report said.
Russia said its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine's southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit.
Neither claim could be independently confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
- By Current Time
Senior Ukrainian Intelligence Official Found Dead
A regional head of Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service has been found dead at his home in central Ukraine, the Prosecutor-General's Office said on August 21.
Oleksandr Nakonechny was found by his wife with gunshot wounds in a room of their apartment in the city of Kropyvnytskiy late on August 20 after she heard gunfire, the office said on Telegram.
Police have opened an investigation into the death.
A local politician, Andriy Lavrus, wrote on Telegram that Nakonechny had shot himself. The information could not be independently verified.
Nakonechny has headed the SBU in the Kirovohrad region since January 2021. Prior to that, he worked in the anti-corruption and organized crime unit of the Kyiv Department of the SBU.
In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fired the country’s Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova and the head of the SBU, his childhood friend and former business partner Ivan Bakanov, citing dozens of cases of collaboration with Russia by officials in their agencies.
Zelenskiy said there would be a revision of SBU personnel and several senior officials at the agency have been fired over the past few months.
With reporting by AFP
UAE Says Envoy To Return To Tehran After Years Of Strained Relations
The United Arab Emirates said on August 21 that its ambassador to Iran, Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, would return to Tehran in the coming days, more than six years after the Persian Gulf Arab state downgraded ties with the Islamic Republic.
The move is in line with UAE efforts to strengthen relations with Iran "to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The UAE downgraded its ties with Iran after Saudi Arabia severed its own relations with Tehran in January 2016. The move followed the storming of the Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric.
Shi’a-majority Iran and Sunni-led Saudi Arabia have held several rounds of talks since April last year in a bid to mend ties.
Last week, Kuwait appointed a new ambassador to Tehran for the first time since 2016. Kuwait had recalled its ambassador from Tehran after Saudi Arabia cut ties with its regional rival.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Western Powers Urge Restraint Around Ukraine Nuclear Plant
U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on August 21 urged military restraint around the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Ukraine while reiterating their support for Kyiv in the war.
In a phone call, the four leaders also called for a "quick visit" to the nuclear site by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the White House said.
WATCH: With Nuclear Plant In Jeopardy, Ukraine Prepares For The Worst
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was captured by Russia in March, shortly after it invaded Ukraine on February 24. The plant -- Europe's largest -- has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.
"The leaders affirmed their continued support for Ukraine's efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression. They also discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, including the need to avoid military operations near the plant and the importance of an IAEA visit as soon as feasible to ascertain the state of safety systems," a statement released by the White House said.
The statement added that the four leaders also discussed "ongoing negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran's destabilizing regional activities."
The conversation came days after the European Union submitted a "final" draft text aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018. Tehran sent its response to the EU text last week. The United States said that it will share its view on the Iranian response with the EU privately.
With reporting by AFP
Daughter Of 'Putin's Brain' Ideologue Dugin Killed In Car Explosion
The daughter of prominent Kremlin-connected far-right ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, a vocal supporter of and propagandist for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was killed when the car she was traveling in exploded in the Moscow region on August 20, Russian investigators said.
An explosive device was likely planted in the car belonging to 30-year-old Darya Dugina, Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement, describing Dugina as "a journalist and political analyst."
"According to investigators, on August 20 around 21:00 in the Odintsovo urban district near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy, an explosive device, presumably installed in the Toyota Land Cruiser [vehicle], went off on a public road and then the car caught fire. The female driver died at the scene. We established the identity of the deceased as journalist and political analyst [Darya] Dugina," the department said in a message on its Telegram channel.
Video footage that accompanied the committee's statement showed investigators collecting debris from the site of the blast.
Investigators said they had opened a murder case and would be carrying out forensic examinations to try to determine exactly what happened.
According to family members and quoted by the Russian media Dugin and his daughter had been attending a festival outside Moscow and he had decided to switch cars at the last minute.
Denis Pushilin, a Moscow-backed separatist leader in Ukraine's Donetsk region, also said Dugin was the intended target of the blast, which he blamed on Kyiv.
"The Ukrainian regime terrorists tried to liquidate Aleksandr Dugin, but blew up his daughter," Pushilin wrote on Telegram without providing evidence to back his claim.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak denied that Kyiv was behind Dugina's death.
"Ukraine, of course, has nothing to do with the explosion because we are not a criminal state -- like the Russian Federation -- and certainly not a terrorist state," he said during an appearance on television on August 21, according to the news outlet Ukrainska Pravda.
Political analyst Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Russian President Vladimir Putin, called the attack “an act of intimidation” aimed at Kremlin loyalists.
Investigators said they were considering "all versions."
Dugin is a far-right Russian author and ideologue described as being the architect or "spiritual guide" of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."
He has long called for the absorption of Ukraine into Russia.
Dugin is one of the main ideologues of Russia's Neo-Eurasianist movement, which has been described by political scientists as fascist. It promotes an extreme right-wing view of Russia’s place on the international stage that some have said resembles Nazism.
Putin has sometimes echoed Dugin's expansionist language and views, and while the extent of his influence on the Kremlin is unclear, the ideologue is sometimes described as "Putin's Brain."
Both father and daughter have loudly backed the war against Ukraine.
Dugin was put on a Western sanctions list after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, a move he also backed.
Dugina was a political commentator for the International Eurasian Movement, which is led by her father.
In March, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Dugina for "acting or purporting to act for or on behalf" of the United World International (UWI) website, of which she was the chief editor. The treasury said Dugina also contributed to a UWI article suggesting that Ukraine would "perish" if it is admitted to NATO.
With reporting by CNN, Current Time, dpa, and WP
Serbian President Says Serbs May Leave Kosovo Institutions Unless Deal Is Clinched
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on August 21 that minority Serbs working in Kosovo institutions will leave their jobs unless a deal is reached to end their "persecution."
Tension between Kosovo and Serbia resurfaced late last month when Pristina declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid on Kosovo territory.
Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with fury, putting up roadblocks and firing their guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers. No one was injured.
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti postponed the implementation of the measure for a month, to September 1, after apparent pressure from the West.
Talks sponsored by the European Union (EU) in Brussels earlier this week failed to overcome differences.
"Unless the persecution of Serbs is stopped, the politicians will leave all Kosovo institutions over the next month, and then judges and police officers will follow suit by the end of September," Vucic told a news conference called after he met with Serbs from the north of Kosovo, which borders Serbia.
Kurti and Vucic, who held talks in Brussels, agreed to resume discussions before September 1 to avoid further unrest, but Vucic said he was not optimistic. He said Kurti had rejected all "compromise solutions" that he proposed.
"I am in a very difficult situation," Vucic told reporters. He said Serbia will "work hard" to reach a "compromise solution in the next 10 days."
Vucic also criticized NATO for increasing its presence in the north part of Kosovo.
"It's not your job to watch if someone is crossing barricades but to protect Serbs from intrusions of the Kosovo police in the north," he said.
About 50,000 ethnic Serbs live in the north of Kosovo, but they do not recognize the country’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia and they maintain close ties to Belgrade.
Western-backed Kosovo is recognized by more than 100 countries, although not by Serbia, Russia, China, and others.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
16 Dead After Minibus Collides With Two Lorries in Russia
At least 16 people died and another three were hospitalized after a minibus and two lorries collided in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on August 21, local officials said.
"According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a minibus," the Ulyanovsk region's interior ministry said in a statement.
Road works at the scene of the incident meant the minibus was waiting in a queue to move, it said. "The minibus was wedged between two lorries," the ministry said.
The accident left 16 dead, 14 Kyrgyz citizens and two Russians, according to rescue services quoted by the TASS news agency.
Kyrgyzstan's foreign affairs minister confirmed the death of the country's 14 citizens in a statement.
Video footage broadcast by the police showed the crumpled husk of what appeared to be a minibus sandwiched between two lorries and emergency service workers later inspecting the flattened vehicle.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation, the TASS news agency reported.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Zelenskiy Warns Of 'Cruel' Russian Action Around Independence Day As Russia Pounds Southern Ukraine
Russian forces targeted multiple locations in southern Ukraine with artillery and rocket fire on August 21 as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Moscow could do something particularly "cruel" in the coming days as Kyiv marks 31 years of independence.
"Russia could try to do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address late August 21.
"One of the key objectives of the enemy is to humiliate us," and "to sow despondency, fear, and conflict" but "we have to be strong enough to resist all provocation" and "make the occupiers pay for their terror," he said.
Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24 will also mark six months since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
There have been reports that Moscow will put Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol on trial to coincide with the independence anniversary.
In the northeastern city of Kharkiv the governor announced a curfew from the evening of August 23 to the morning of August 25.
"We will not allow any provocation by the enemy. Be as vigilant as possible during our independence holiday," Oleh Synyehubov wrote on Telegram.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has been under continuous Russian bombardment for weeks and on August 21 emergency services said two more civilians were killed in overnight strikes.
Four civilians were reported killed by Russian fire in Donetsk, said the region's governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Russian naval forces also fired five missiles from the Black Sea overnight, and two of them were shot down by air defenses over the Odesa region, the regional administration said. The other three landed in an agricultural facility causing no casualties.
Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram that the city of Nikopol, which lies across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, was shelled on five different occasions overnight.
Reznichenko said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a large fire at an industrial premises and cutting electricity to 3,000 inhabitants.
The southern city of Mykolayiv was hit with multiple S-300 missiles early on August 21, Vitaliy Kim, the head of the regional administration, said on Telegram.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on August 21 that sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunitions depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems and other Western-made anti-aircraft systems in Ukraine's Odesa region.
The claim could not be independently verified.
In Moscow, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on August 21 that Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.
WATCH: Jokes And Anti-Tanks Mix As Ukrainian Troops Hit Russian Positions In The East
The Kinzhal missiles were presented in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.
Shoigu told state television the missiles had proved effective in hitting high-value targets on all three occasions.
"We have deployed it three times during the special military operation," Shoigu told Rossiya 1 channel, using Russia's preferred euphemism for the war. "And three times it showed brilliant characteristics."
Russia first announced it had used the Kinzhal one month into the war, saying it had struck a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region.
This week, the Defense Ministry said three MiG-31E warplanes armed with Kinzhal missiles had been relocated to its Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic coast located between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Four More Ships Carrying Food Leave Ukraine, Says Turkey
Four more ships carrying foodstuffs have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on August 21, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a UN-brokered grain export deal to 31.
Before the agreement, brokered last month, Ukrainian grain exports were blocked for several months due to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, raising fears of a global food crisis.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking at a press conference in Istanbul on August 20, said that under the agreement to resume Ukraine's grain exports, more than 650,000 metric tons of grain and other food were already being exported.
He also said the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilizers reaching world markets.
"The other part of this package deal is the unimpeded access to the global markets of Russian food and fertilizer, which are not subject to sanctions," Guterres said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Albania Investigates Military Factory Intruders From Russia And Ukraine
Albania said on August 21 that it was investigating why two Russians and a Ukrainian had tried to enter a military factory, and police have also detained four Czech nationals who were close to another military plant.
The Albanian Defense Ministry said in a statement late on August 20 that Albanian authorities had arrested two Russians and one Ukrainian who were trying to enter a military plant in central Albania.
The ministry said two Albanian soldiers were injured while trying to prevent the three foreign nationals -- two men and a woman -- from taking photos of the Gramsh factory, some 80 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana.
"The officers who were guarding the plant reacted immediately, but during their efforts to stop the three foreign nationals, two of our soldiers were injured" by one of the attackers who used a paralyzing spray, the statement said.
The two soldiers were transported to a Tirana hospital and are receiving medical treatment, the statement said, adding that their lives were not in danger.
Defense Minister Niko Peleshi said on August 21 that it was too early to be sure about the motive but referred to geopolitics -- apparently indicating a possible link to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has been criticized by the Albanian government.
"In view of the broad regional context and the geopolitical context, this cannot be dismissed as just as ordinary, civilian incident, but we cannot rush to conclusions," he said after visiting the injured soldiers in hospital.
A Russian man identified in the statement as M.Z., 24, a Russian woman identified as S.T., 33, and a Ukrainian man identified as F.A,. 25, were arrested on the spot and their vehicle was seized, the ministry said.
Police said an investigation has been launched into the incident.
The Gramsh military plant opened in 1962 to produce AK-47, or Kalashnikov, rifles. After the fall of communism in 1990 it stopped production and instead began to dismantle old Kalashnikovs and other small weapons. It also repairs other army weapons.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said late on August 20 that the three individuals were "suspected of espionage."
In a separate incident, police said on on August 21 that four Czech nationals had been detained at the Polican military plant.
Police said two Czech women were initially spotted outside the plant and two other men were found inside tunnels at the location.
Local media reported that all four said they were tourists.
The Polican plant was used during communism to produce ammunition for Russian made AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, anti-personnel, and anti-tank mines. Some foreign tourists who have visited the place previously have managed to enter the tunnels where the ammunition was made.
Albania, a former communist country that has been a NATO member since 2009, has strongly denounced Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and has joined European Union and U.S. sanctions against Moscow.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Iranian Group Calls For Release Of Reformist Politician Tajzadeh
Iran's leading reformist coalition has called for the release of prominent reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh, who was arrested last month over accusations of undermining national security.
In an open letter to the judiciary, Behzad Nabavi, head of the Reform of Iran coalition, called for Tajzadeh's case to be "examined in an open court session" by an "impartial" prosecutor. Nabavi urged the judiciary to release Tajzadeh "as soon as possible," according to the letter published in local media on August 20.
Tajzadeh, 65, "did nothing but express his opinions," the coalition said, adding that he has been held in "solitary confinement" since his arrest on July 8.
Tajzadeh -- who last year made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency as a reformist and "political prisoner for seven years" -- reportedly faces several charges, including conspiracy against national security and publishing lies to disturb public opinion.
A former deputy interior minister, Tajzadeh is a staunch critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
His trial began last week at a branch of Iran's Revolutionary Court. Tajzadeh declined to speak in court during the hearing after a request for him to talk one-on-one with his lawyer was rejected, the defense said.
Tajzadeh was arrested in 2009 during mass protests disputing the re-election of then President Mahmud Ahmadinejad that was contested by an opposition supporting reformist candidates Mehdi Karrubi and Mir Hossein Musavi.
In 2010, Tajzadeh was convicted of harming national security and propaganda against the state. He was released in 2016 after serving a seven-year sentence.
Since his release, Tajzadeh has often called on authorities to free Karrubi and Musavi who have been under house arrest for more than a decade.
Tajzadeh served as deputy interior minister under reformist former `president Mohammad Khatami, who held office from 1997 to 2005.
Based on reporting by AFP and jamaran.news
Russian Shelling Hits Residential Area In Ukrainian Town Near Nuclear Plant
Russian shelling hit a residential area in the southern region of Mykolayiv, wounding 12 civilians, including four children, on August 20, Ukrainian officials said.
A five-story apartment building and private homes in the town of Voznesensk were badly damaged by shelling that collapsed balconies and blew out windows, the Black Sea region's governor, Vitaliy Kim, said.
Voznesensk is about 30 kilometers from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, the second largest in Ukraine. There were no reports of any damage to the nuclear plant.
The state-run Energoatom, which manages all four Ukrainian nuclear energy generators, described the attack on Voznesensk as "another act of Russian nuclear terrorism."
"It is possible that this missile was aimed specifically at the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, which the Russian military tried to seize back at the beginning of March," Energoatom said in a statement.
Russian officials did not immediately respond to the accusation.
Ukraine has called on the United Nations and other international organizations to force Russian forces to leave another nuclear power station, Zaporizhzhya which has been occupied since soon after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The international community have expressed deep concern over the risk of disaster at the Zaporizhzhya plant amid reports of fighting in its vicinity in recent days. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
