Overnight Drone, Missile Strike Hits Residential Areas Of Kyiv, Killing 1

A combined Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv early on June 17 killed one person -- an American -- and left at least 20 people wounded, according to Ukrainian officials.

Officials said Russian forces deployed drones and missiles in the attack, which struck several districts of the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said nine people were wounded in the city's Sviatoshynskiy district and 11 more in the Solomianskiy district. Six people were hospitalized, and fires broke out in two other Kyiv districts as a result of falling debris.

The American was 62 years old and “died in a house in the Solomianskiy district opposite to the place where medics were providing assistance to the injured," Klitschko said on Telegram.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, confirmed that fires in various areas of Kyiv had broken out.

Other parts of the country also came under attack, including in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya, where the regional governor reported at least four strikes.

Meanwhile, Russia reported that its air defenses had repelled two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Russian air defense units also destroyed 51 Ukrainian drones over the border Belgorod region over a 3-1/2 hour period beginning at about 8 p.m. local time on June 16, the Defense Ministry said.

The attack carried out by Russian forces is the latest in a series of mass drone and missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities in the country. It took place on the eve of a scheduled meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada.

But it appeared late on June 16 that the meeting would be canceled. The White House announced Trump would be returning early to Washington because of tensions in the Middle East. Zelenskyy's other one-on-one meetings with world leaders were expected to proceed.

Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, slammed the new Russian strikes on Kyiv, saying that Moscow is "continuing its war against civilians."

Moscow has kept up its attacks on Ukraine despite efforts by the United States to broker a cease-fire. Little progress has emerged from the talks beyond prisoner exchanges.

Moscow has rejected Kyiv’s demand for an unconditional cease-fire, while Ukraine has dismissed Russia's demands as "ultimatums."

With reporting by Reuters and AP