UN Agency: 'Reasonable Grounds' Russia Responsible For Attack On Ukraine's Hroza
A United Nations agency says it has found "reasonable grounds" to believe that a missile that killed 59 civilians at a cafe in the Ukrainian village of Hroza earlier this month was launched by Russian forces and that there was "no indication" of military personnel or "any other legitimate military targets" at the time of the attack.
The United Nations human rights office (OHCHR) said in a report on October 31 that, based on information collected and verified by the UN's Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, "the Russian armed forces either failed to do everything feasible to verify that the target was a military objective, or deliberately targeted civilians or civilian objects."
"The 59 people killed were civilians, not participating in hostilities, making the attack one of the deadliest individual incidents for civilians since February 24, 2022. OHCHR also has reasonable grounds to believe that the reception was the intended target of an attack by the Russian armed forces, using a precision weapon, likely an Iskander missile," the report added.
The October 5 attack ripped through a cafe in Hroza, a village some 85 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv, killing 59 people, including a child, who were attending a memorial service for a deceased fellow villager in what was this year's deadliest attack by Moscow's forces on Ukrainian civilians.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the strike was a "deliberate terrorist attack," while the White House called the assault "incredibly horrifying for the people of Ukraine" and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that such attacks be halted immediately.
"The Russian Federation is urged to acknowledge responsibility for the civilian casualties resulting from the attack, to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the attack to hold those responsible to account and prevent similar attacks from happening in the future, and to provide access to remedy, including reparations, for direct and indirect victims," the UN report, released on October 31, said.
Russia's FSB Detains Suspect In Assassination Attempt On Pro-Moscow Ukrainian Politician
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on October 31 it apprehended a man suspected of coordinating an assassination attempt in Russian-occupied Crimea of former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleh Tsaryov, a pro-Moscow public figure who was reported to have been lined up by the Kremlin to lead a puppet administration in Kyiv after Russia's invasion. According to the FSB, the suspect confessed to the charge while Tsaryov's condition has improved and his life is out of danger. Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's Crimea region said last week that Tsaryov was in intensive care after being shot. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Date Set For Kazakh Opposition Leader's Trial
A Kazakh court ruled on October 30 that the trial of the chairman of Kazakhstan's unregistered Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, Marat Zhylanbaev, will start on November 2 and will be held behind closed doors. Zhylanbaev was initially sentenced to 20 days in jail in May for holding a picket in March to demand the release of political prisoners and to urge Western countries to impose sanctions on Kazakh officials for "helping" Russia evade sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Zhylanbaev was later remanded in custody on charges of taking part in a banned group's activities and financing an extremist organization. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
UN Experts Urge Taliban To Free Two Women's Rights Defenders In Afghanistan
UN experts have demanded the Taliban immediately release two women's rights defenders who have been in detention for more than a month. The Taliban has barred women from most areas of public life and work and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures imposed after the militants took power in 2021. UN experts, including the special rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, described the release of Neda Parwan and Zholia Parsi and family members as an urgent matter. They have not been granted legal representation, charged with a crime, or brought before a court.
Popular Belarusian Rock Musicians Jailed Amid Crackdown
HOMEL, Belarus -- A Belarusian court in the southeastern city of Homel has sentenced three members of the popular rock group Tor Band, whose music voiced support for protesters angry over the results of a 2020 presiential election, to prison terms amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent.
The court handed down its ruling on October 31, sentencing Dzmitry Halavach to nine years in prison, Yauhen Burlo to eight years in prison, and Andrey Yaremchyk to 7 1/2 years in prison.
The men were found guilty of insulting the authoritarian ruler of the country, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, discrediting the country, establishing an extremist group, and inciting social hatred.
The musicians were arrested in October 2022 and went on trial on October 14. The trial was held behind closed doors.
In January, the Belarusian KGB labeled the Tor Band as "extremist" and banned it.
The group became popular for its songs supporting the thousands of people who protested the official results of a presidential election in August 2020, which declared Lukashenka the winner despite widespread belief the vote was rigged.
Separately on October 31, a court in Minsk handed a parole-like three-year sentence to Nadzeya Staravoytava on a charge of taking part in activities that "blatantly disrupt social order."
The charge against Staravoytava stemmed from her taking part in the mass rallies in 2020 protesting the election results.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the election results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Rights Group Urges Dushanbe To Disclose Whereabouts Of Opposition Journalist's Brother
The Norwegian Helsinki Committee has urged the Tajik authorities to disclose the exact whereabouts of Asliddin Sharifov, the brother of the director of an opposition online television station, who was extradited from Russia in early October.
"Tajik authorities must disclose the location of Asliddin [Sharifov] and explain why his relatives have not heard of him since his extradition from Russia," said Berit Lindeman, secretary-general of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee.
"If authorities hold [Sharifov], they must also release him or otherwise credibly charge him," she said in a statement.
The statement comes after Sharifov's brother, Shavkat Muhammadi, who is the director of the opposition Payom online TV channel and currently resides in the European Union, told RFE/RL that Tajik officials had refused to provide information about Sharifov's whereabouts.
Police in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg arrested Sharifov in September 2022 and extradited him to Tajikistan on October 1, 2023.
Tajik authorities have not commented on the situation around Sharifov.
Muhammadi told the Norwegian Helsinki Committee he is convinced that the Tajik authorities are persecuting his brother as a means to put pressure on him in retaliation for criticism of the government aired on Payom.net, the independent media outlet he leads in exile.
Sharifov's relatives have cited official documents from the Tagilstroi district court in the Russian city of Nizhny Tagil as saying that Sharifov is wanted in Tajikistan for allegedly cooperating with two banned opposition groups -- the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) and the Group 24 movement. The charge stems from his online posts "supporting the two banned groups," the Russian court documents say.
The IRPT, long an influential party with representatives in the Tajik government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in Tajikistan in 2015.
Dozens of IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many of them imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Group 24 was labeled a terrorist and extremist group and banned in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic in 2014. In March 2015, the movement's founder, businessman Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul.
If convicted of cooperating with the banned groups, Sharifov faces up to eight years in prison.
Dozens of Tajik opposition figures and activists living abroad are wanted by the Tajik authorities on charges of terrorism and extremism.
President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian country for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism.
First Uzbek Jailed For Joining Russian Troops Fighting In Ukraine
The first Uzbek citizen has been sent to prison for joining Russian troops fighting in Ukraine's Donetsk region in 2014-15. Relatives of Ildar Khairulin told RFE/RL on October 30 that the 38-year-old man was handed a five-year prison term last week after a court found him guilty of being a mercenary. Khairulin's relatives denied he had ever been to Ukraine, adding that all charges against him had been based on "false data" filed by the Kyiv-based NGO Myrotvorets (Peacemaker), which aims to inform local law enforcement about foreign citizens who allegedly commit crimes against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Carlsberg CEO: Russia Has 'Stolen Our Business'
Carlsberg has cut all ties with its Russian business and refuses to enter a deal with Russia's government that would make its seizure of the assets look legitimate, the brewer's new CEO has said. The Danish group had since last year attempted to sell its Baltika subsidiary in Russia, following in the footsteps of many other Western companies exiting Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, after announcing in June it had found a buyer for its business, Russian President Vladimir Putin the following month ordered the temporary seizure of Carlsberg's stake in the local brewer.
Russian Billionaire Kuzmichyov Arrested In France On Suspicion Of Tax Fraud
Police in France have arrested Russian billionaire Aleksei Kuzmichyov, one of the founders of Russian financial firm Alfa Group, for alleged tax fraud. A source from the French financial police told RFE/RL in an e-mail that Kuzmichyov was taken into custody on October 30 and remained in detention as of October 31. The source said several searches were conducted in relation to the case, including of Kuzmichyov's Paris home. The investigation is looking into charges of laundering, tax fraud, and violation of international sanctions. Kuzmichyov is currently under EU and U.S. sanctions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Rights Monitor Slams Pakistan Over Deportations Of Afghan Asylum Seekers
Pakistan's government has resorted to threats and abuse to compel illegal Afghan immigrants to leave the country ahead of a November 1 deadline, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on October 31.
"Pakistan's announced deadline for Afghans to return has led to detentions, beatings, and extortion, leaving thousands of Afghans in fear over their future," said Fereshta Abbasi, HRW's Afghanistan researcher.
"The situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous for many who fled, and deportation will expose them to significant security risks, including threats to their lives and well-being."
On October 3, the Pakistani Interior Ministry announced that all undocumented immigrants in Pakistan had to leave the country within 28 days. As of October 27, about 60,000 Afghans had left Pakistan, the United Nations reported. Many of them cited a fear of arrest in Pakistan as the main reason for going back.
HRW said the deportations "violate Pakistan's obligations as a party to the UN Convention Against Torture and under the customary international law principle of nonrefoulment -- not to forcibly return people to countries where they face a clear risk of torture or other persecution," HRW wrote.
HRW said even asylum seekers who had been duly registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported being harassed by police and forced to pay bribes to avoid being detained or deported.
HRW called on the Pakistani government to rescind the November 1 deadline and work with the UN "to resume registrations of Afghan asylum seekers."
The rights monitor also called on the United States, Britain, Germany, and Canada to expedite procedures for resettling Afghans from Pakistan, particularly those at highest risk, including "women and girls; lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people; human rights activists; and journalists."
"Countries that promised to provide at-risk Afghans with resettlement abroad should press Pakistan to end its abuses, and they should live up to their own promises to resettle Afghan refugees," Abbasi was quoted as saying.
Telegram Blocks Channel That Published Calls To Seize Daghestan Airport
The Telegram social-media platform has blocked the Utro Daghestan channel, days after an angry mob shouting anti-Semitic slogans stormed the airport in the Daghestani capital, Makhachkala.
On October 28 and 29, the channel, which had earlier been connected to Kyiv-based Russian opposition politician Ilya Ponomaryov, published numerous reports that "refugees from Israel" were being settled in the Muslim-majority Russian North Caucasus region and calls to seize the airport.
On the night of October 29, a mob of more than 1,000 people descended on the airport seeking to prevent passengers arriving on a flight from Israel from entering the city. More than 20 people were injured and dozens were arrested.
It was not clear whether any Israeli citizens were on the plane that arrived from Tel Aviv or whether any passengers were among the injured.
The RIA Novosti news agency reported on October 30 that more than 60 people were detained at the airport.
Daghestan’s leader, Sergei Melikov, wrote on Telegram on October 31 that the airport had been fully reopened.
In a statement on October 30, the head of Russia's Federation of Jewish Communities, Rabbi Aleksandr Boroda, said the incident "undermined the basic foundations of our multicultural and multinational state."
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington condemned the incident, adding at a briefing with reporters on October 30 that the storming of the airport "looked like a pogrom to me" in videos of the incident that he had viewed.
"We call on Russian authorities to publicly condemn these violent protests, to hold anyone involved accountable, and to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in Russia," Miller said.
Anti-Jewish protests have broken out in several cities in the region in the face of Israel’s war with Hamas, rulers of the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip.
The Kremlin blamed the unrest on "outside interference," and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on October 30 that "the criminal Kyiv regime played a direct and key role in carrying out the latest destructive act."
Ukraine rejected the accusation, saying that the Russian Foreign Ministry was attempting to "shift responsibility from a sick person to a healthy one."
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko added on Facebook that the events in Makhachkala "reflect deep-rooted anti-Semitism of Russian elites and society."
Israel's ambassador to Ukraine, Mykhaylo Brodskiy, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that his government had "no information" to support the Russian government's claims.
Brodskiy added that Kremlin assertions that Nazis and anti-Semites hold power in Kyiv -- a point they used in justifying Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 -- were "complete delusion."
The United States also rejected the Russian accusation about Ukrainian involvement. "I've seen their comments about blaming Ukraine. They are absurd," Miller said.
The Utro Daghestan channel is part of a network of regional-news Telegram channels spanning Russia that was set up by Ponomaryov's opposition group.
In comments to Current Time on October 30, Ponomaryov said his group had not had any connection with the channel for several months and condemned the Daghestan airport attack.
The same day, Utro Daghestan also wrote that it was no longer connected with Ponomaryov, a former Russian State Duma deputy who was the only one to vote against Moscow's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region.
However, in August Ponomaryov called Utro Daghestan "our channel" in an interview with Ukrainian media. In September, he referred to it as a part of his wide-ranging activities against the government of authoritarian Russian President Vladimir Putin.
White House Says Offsets For Israel, Ukraine Aid Would Be 'Devastating' For U.S. Security
The White House said on October 30 that offsets sought by House Republicans for Israel and Ukraine spending would be "devastating" for U.S. national security. "Politicizing our national security interests is a nonstarter. Demanding offsets for meeting core national security needs of the United States -- like supporting Israel and defending Ukraine from atrocities and Russian imperialism -- would be a break with the normal, bipartisan process and could have devastating implications for our safety and alliances in the years ahead," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
After Months Of Jockeying, Montenegro Approves New Coalition Government
Following weeks of talks, Montenegro's parliament on October 31 approved a new coalition government headed by economist Milojko Spajic of the Europe Now Movement (PES).
The new government will have 18 ministries and five deputy prime ministers representing the pro-European Democrats, the pro-Serbian Socialist People’s Party, and five small parties representing the country's Albanian minority.
In his address to deputies, Spajic said "full membership" in the European Union, "active, credible" membership in NATO, improving regional ties, and taking a more active role in multilateral organizations would be his cabinets four main priorities.
The centrist PES coalition won early parliamentary elections in June but did not pick up enough mandates to form a government on its own.
After an all-night session, 46 deputies in the 81-mandate chamber voted to approve the government.
The vote came after the pro-Serbian and pro-Russian alliance For the Future of Montenegro, led by Andrija Mandic, agreed to support Spajic's proposal in exchange for Mandic being named parliament speaker.
During the election campaign, Mandic, one of the leaders of the recently disbanded pro-Russian Democratic Front, called for closer ties with Russia, criticized Montenegro's NATO membership, and spoke against the 2006 referendum that led to the country's split from Serbia.
After being elected speaker on October 30, Mandic pledged to "reconcile the divisions."
Critics said his elevation to speaker would hinder the country’s EU ambitions.
His election was a part of a coalition agreement under which Mandic's For the Future of Montenegro, which was part of the Democratic Front until elections in June, must support Spajic's minority government. In exchange, For the Future of Montenegro can enter the government next year.
Spajic was nominated in August after the PES won the June parliamentary elections.
Deputies of the opposition Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) protested Mandic's election as speaker by tying a black ribbon to the party's microphone to denote what they said was a black day for democracy in Montenegro and leaving the chamber.
Mandic is known for his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, for lifting sanctions against Moscow, withdrawing the recognition of Kosovo's independence, and opposing Montenegro's membership in NATO.
He has close ties with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, the Bosnian Serb entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The president of the opposition DPS, Danijel Zivkovic, pointed to Mandic's ideological profile, saying that his election as speaker changed the foreign policy orientation of Montenegro.
Mandic did not answer Zivkovic's questions about whether he would ask the government to withdraw from NATO and the other political goals of his party.
The opposition party protested in front of the parliament, saying Mandic was not acceptable because of his anti-NATO, pro-Russian stance.
Mandic's association with Putin dates back to a meeting in Belgrade in 2019, when he and close political ally Milan Knezevic told Putin that "the majority of Montenegro sees him (Putin) as their president." Putin in turn described them as "true heroes."
The meeting in the Serbian capital was organized while Mandic and Knezevic were being tried for their part in a failed coup in Montenegro.
A court in Montenegro in May 2019 sentenced Mandic and Knezevic and two alleged Russian military intelligence agents to jail terms over an alleged 2016 attempt to organize a coup in the country and prevent it from joining NATO.
The Appeals Court annulled the verdicts and ordered the High Court to retry the case.
The demonstrators also noted that Mandic holds the title "Chetnik duke," a reference to collaborators with the Nazis during World War II in the former Yugoslavia.
A Chetnik paramilitary group gained notoriety in the 1990s when their units committed atrocities against non-Serbs in Croatia, Bosnia, and Kosovo. Decades later, modern Chetnik movements of Serbian nationalists are especially strong in Serbia and in Republika Srpska and are also present among Serbian extremists in Montenegro.
Montenegro joined NATO in 2017 and has been working toward EU membership. The country adopted the euro as its de facto currency in 2002, although it is not part of the eurozone.
After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Montenegro joined EU sanctions against Moscow, expelled some Russian diplomats, and provided aid to Kyiv.
Moscow has added Montenegro to its list of "unfriendly countries."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to meet with Spajic on October 31 in Podgorica.
Slovakia's New Government Announces Massive Deployment At Hungarian Border To Curb Migration
The new Slovak government has announced a big deployment of police and armed forces along the border with Hungary to prevent migrants entering the country. Prime Minister Robert Fico did not immediately give details of the deployment but said that illegal migration must be controlled, or else people linked to "terrorist" groups could enter Slovakia. The deployment is to start late on October 30, Fico said, adding that he will personally inspect the situation at the border.
French Minister Says Paris Will Deport 39 Russians
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told French broadcaster RMC radio on October 30 that Paris plans to deport 39 Russian citizens who, according to French officials, are followers of radical Islam. It is not clear whether four teenagers, including three from Russia's North Caucasus regions of Chechnya and Ingushetia, who were detained last week on suspicion of planning an attack at the Israeli Embassy in Paris are among those designated for deportation. The teenagers were detained about one week after a 20-year-old native of Ingushetia stabbed a teacher to death and injured three others in a school in Arras. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service. click here.
Moldova Blocks More Russian News Outlets For Alleged Election Influence
Moldova has blocked access to the websites of major Russian news media on grounds that Russia is using them to try to influence upcoming local elections.
A decree published on October 30 by Moldova's Intelligence and Security Service added the websites to more than 20 that were blocked last week for "online content used in the war of information against the Republic of Moldova."
The new list includes the newspaper Komsomolskaya pravda and website Lenta.ru, as well as TASS and Interfax.
A second decree published on October 30 suspends the broadcast license of six television stations also accused of attempting to influence the elections.
President Maia Sandu said the authorities made the decision to protect the “state and democracy from the Russian Federation's attempts to interfere in the electoral process."
Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced the decision of the Commission for Exceptional Situations (CSE), which was proposed by the Intelligence and Security Service.
"Russia, through organized criminal groups, wants to influence the local elections on November 5 and undermine the democratic process," Recean said at a meeting of the CSE.
He said the banned TV channels were subordinate to organized criminal groups that had "joined forces to destabilize the country," and had pursued interests outside of Moldova.
Alexandru Musteata, director of the Intelligence and Security Service, said at a briefing ahead of the announcement that in recent months Russia had been trying to influence the November 5 elections through illegal party financing, vote buying, candidate corruption, and a "well-placed" disinformation campaign through certain TV stations, websites, and social networks.
"These are part of the arsenal of the hybrid war waged by Russia against our country," Musteata said, proposing the suspension of the broadcasting licenses of six broadcasters, including ITV, Channel 2, and Channel 3.
In a joint statement, ITV and other stations rejected the accusations, calling them "gross falsehoods without any proof or legal justification," and accused the government of an "unprecedented attack" on the freedom of the press in Moldova.
In a separate statement, some of the blocked broadcasters said that the CSE's decision was "abusive and illegal" and that they intend to challenge it in court. They said in the meantime they would look for technical solutions to reach their viewers.
Moldova has accused Moscow of trying to overthrow its pro-Western government since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
Russian troops occupy Moldova's mainly Russian-speaking breakaway region of Transdniester, and its main opposition parties have long had close ties to Moscow.
Russia did not immediately respond but has previously denied meddling in Moldova's affairs and accuses Sandu of promoting animosity.
With reporting by Reuters
Defiant Iranians Ignore Warnings, Stage Fresh Protests After Teen Buried
In a major show of defiance, Iranians have staged new anti-government demonstrations in several cities to protest the death of Armita Garavand, who succumbed over the weekend to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over a head-scarf violation.
Hours after the student's funeral on October 29, which was marked by the violent arrest of several civil activists, anti-government slogans and graffiti in memory of Garavand again were observed in various cities including Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Sari, and Shiraz.
In Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood, which has been one of the epicenters of protests in the Iranian capital over the past year following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation, protesters chanted anti-government slogans from windows and rooftops and "Death to Khamenei, the murderer" and "Death to the dictator" -- references to Supreme Leader Ali Ayatollah Khamenei -- echoed through the streets.
Such slogans were also heard in several other neighborhoods in Tehran including Amirabad Tehranpars, and Zafar. Protesters also refuted the government's narrative regarding Garavand's death with slogans like "They killed our Armita and blamed it on the hijab."
Videos also showed some protesters writing the name "Armita Garavand" and the slogan "Women, life, freedom" on the shores of Bandar Anzali in the northern province of Gilan.
Meanwhile, reports of "violence" by security forces during Garavand's funeral have emerged.
Reza Khandan, a civil activist and husband of human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, confirmed his wife's arrest during the funeral. He said that during her arrest, she was severely beaten by security agents.
According to Khandan, many of those arrested during Armita Garavand's funeral were held at the Vozara detention center, "the same place where Mahsa Amini was killed by government agents last year."
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), confirmed Sotoudeh's arrest, claiming she was detained for "removing her hijab and acting against society's mental security."
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on October 30 that Sotoudeh was released after more than two hours of detention and slammed Iranian authorities for their treatment of those marking Garavand's death.
"Beating and arresting unarmed civilians for peacefully mourning yet another death of a young girl in state custody is a continuation of the atrocities the Iranian government is continuously inflicting upon the Iranian people," CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said.
"These activists were at the funeral because Iranian authorities operate with impunity, killing and detaining people including teenagers for entirely peaceful actions, like showing their hair in public, or raising their voices to demand fundamental rights," he added.
The Coordination Council of Iranian Teachers' Unions reported the arrest of Masood Zeinalzadeh, a board member of the Tehran Teachers' Union, during the funeral. The association also announced that Mohammad Garavand, a teachers' rights activist, was arrested by security forces.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway car. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said shortly after the incident that Garavand suffered internal bleeding in the brain. She succumbed to her injuries on October 28.
Since Garavand fell into a coma, Iranian officials have pressured those around the 16-year-old student to avoid talking about the situation or later on commemorating her death.
Alborz Sadeghi, the son of Manzar Zarabi, a mother who lost four family members when the IRGC shot down a Ukrainian plane in January 2022, told RFERL's Radio Farda that his mother was arrested after being "severely beaten" during Garavand's burial.
Khandan said she had also been released.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Amini.
In recent months, Tehran's municipality has deployed agents known as "hijab guards" in Tehran's subway to confront women and girls failing to wear the mandatory hijab.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Independent Belarusian Publishing House Shut Down Amid Crackdown
Authorities in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, have shut down the Knihazbor independent publishing house, the organization's director Henadz Vinyarski said on Facebook on October 29, amid an ongoing crackdown on media freedoms. Earlier this year, Belarusian authorities suspended the activities of Knihazbor and three other independent publishing houses -- Limaryus, Haliyafy, and Medysont -- for the "violation of regulations on registration at the Information Ministry." A crackdown on independent media and publishing houses has intensified in Belarus since protests against the results of an August 2020 presidential election that proclaimed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Tashkent Police Briefly Detain Dozens For Attempt To Hold Unsanctioned Pro-Palestinian Rally
Former Uzbek lawmaker Rasul Kusherbaev wrote on Telegram on October 30 that police in Tashkent briefly detained more than 100 people after they gathered in the center of the Uzbek capital a day earlier to express support for Palestinians in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Uzbek media cited police sources as saying that those detained were released after being charged with violating regulations for public gatherings, for which they face fines or up to 15 days in jail if found guilty of holding an unsanctioned public event. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Russian Police Detain Man In Mari El For Poster In Belarusian
Police in the capital of Russia's Mari El Republic, Yoshkar-Ola, detained local resident Kirill Voitovich, who came to an event to honor victims of Soviet-era repression on October 30 with a poster in Belarusian saying "The Night of Poets or Black Night, October 29-30. Eternal memory of the Bolshevik terror's victims. Live on forever." Voitovich was marking October 29-30, 1937, when the Soviet security service, the NKVD, executed at least 132 Belarusian and Jewish intellectuals. The mass executions are known as the Night of Poets or Black Night. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Victims Of Stalin's Great Terror Commemorated In Russia; Imprisoned Kremlin Critics Hold Hunger Strike
Imprisoned Russian politicians -- including Kremlin critics Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza -- along with other activists are holding a one-day hunger strike on October 30 to honor political prisoners as residents of towns and cities in several Russian regions marked the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Political Repression.
The hunger strike was initiated earlier in October by Navalny, Kara-Murza, and others including Lilia Chanysheva, Daniel Kholodny, Vadim Ostanin, and Mikhail Kriger, all of whom have been recognized as political prisoners by Russian human rights groups.
Under Stalin, millions of Soviet citizens were killed, tortured, imprisoned, or exiled by the Soviet state. Nostalgia for Stalin and for the Soviet Union has flourished under President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer who has praised the dictator as an “effective manager.”
October 30 was chosen to honor gulag inmates in the Russian regions of Mordovia and Perm who started a mass hunger strike on that day in 1974, protesting political persecution in the Soviet Union.
"In this situation, we think it is right for us to turn to our roots and traditions," the group of activists said when announcing the hunger strike.
Navalny's website said on October 30 that a book based on the answers of Russian political prisoners to questions by noted Russian writer Boris Akunin (Grigori Chkhartishvili), who currently resides in London, was issued to mark the day.
"The inaction of good people is enough for evil's triumph.... The hypocrisy of neutrality, indifference to politics, withdrawing to cover up laziness, cowardness, and turpitude are major reasons why a small group of well-organized wrongdoers have mistreated millions in the course of humankind's history," Navalny told Akunin, adding that "in the current dramatic times, I love Russia not less than always, as I know how to differentiate the government from the people."
In the Far Eastern city of Magadan, local residents gathered near the Mask of Sorrow monument close to the city and held an action called Not To Be Forgotten. The participants read aloud the names, ages, occupations, dates of trials or executions of their relatives during the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's Great Terror campaign in the 1930s-1950s.
The Mask of Sorrow monument designed by late Russian-American sculptor Ernst Neizvestny, whose parents were victims of the Stalinist repressions in the 1930s, is located on the Krutaya hill near Magadan, where the gulag's major transit prison was once located.
In the city of Birobidzhan, local authorities and residents laid flowers at a monument honoring Soviet repression victims. It is believed that about 6,000 residents of the surrounding Jewish Autonomous Region were persecuted during Stalin's purge.
Meanwhile, in the capital of the Siberian region of Buryatia, Ulan-Ude, a makeshift memorial appeared near a monument commemorating victims of Soviet-era repression to honor 59 victims from the Ukrainian village of Hroza who were killed by a Russian missile strike on October 5. The makeshift memorial consisted of flowers and posters, saying " Village of Hroza," and "Stop Putin -- Stop the War."
Authorities in two major Siberian cities, Novosibirsk and Tomsk, canceled events without explanation but dozens of local residents in the two cities laid flowers to monuments commemorating victims of Soviet repression.
Police in Yoshkar-Ola, the capital of Russia's Mari El region in the Volga Federal District, detained local resident Kirill Voitovich, who came to the event to honor victims of Soviet-era repression on October 30 with a poster in Belarusian saying "The Night of Poets or Black Night, October 29-30. Eternal memory of the Bolshevik terror's victims. Live on forever."
Voitovich was marking October 29-30, 1937, when the Soviet security service, the NKVD, executed at least 132 Belarusian and Jewish intellectuals. The mass executions are known as the Night of Poets or Black Night.
A day earlier, hundreds of people in Moscow honored the memory of thousands of men and women executed by the Soviet authorities. The event held near the former KGB headquarters in the Russian capital was attended by foreign diplomats.
Similar events were held in several other towns and cities across Russia on October 29.
Ukraine Says Russian Missile Attack On Odesa Shipyard Injures Two
Ukraine's southern Odesa region came under attack early on October 30, with Russian missiles striking a ship repair yard, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said. "As a result of the attack, a fire broke out...the administrative building and equipment of the enterprise were damaged," he said in a post on Telegram, adding that two people were injured in the attack and taken to hospital.
Body Of 46th Victim From Kazakh Mine Fire Recovered
The body of a 46th victim from a coal mine fire in the central Qaraghandy region has been recovered, according to the HOLA news agency. Some 252 people were underground at the Kostenko mine when the fire struck in the early hours of October 28, said the operating company ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel producer. Of those, 206 came to the surface on their own. DNA testing is under way to determine the identities of the bodies found in the deadliest such accident in the country’s post-Soviet history. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
One Dead In Russian Attacks On Southern Ukraine
A Russian missile attack on a ship-repair plant in the Odesa region on October 30 injured four employees and damaged the administrative building and plant equipment, the regional prosecutor's office announced.
Regional Governor Oleh Kiper initially said two employees had been injured in the missile strike, but the later report said four employees "received injuries of varying degrees of severity" and two of them were hospitalized.
Kiper's earlier statement said the administrative building and the company's equipment were damaged in a fire that broke out as a result of the attack.
Police have opened an investigation into a possible violation of the laws and customs of war, the prosecutor's office said.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said earlier on October 30 that Russian troops launched air strikes overnight against Ukraine using 12 Shahed attack drones, all of which "were destroyed by antiaircraft defenses."
The General Staff added in its daily briefing that over the previous 24 hours about 60 combat clashes had taken place on the front line in Kupyansk, Lymansk, Avdiyivka, Marinsk, Shakhtarsk, and Zaporizhzhya.
"As a result of the...attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population," the General Staff said.
One of the deaths occurred in Kherson, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said.
"As of this hour, there are nine wounded and one dead in the Kherson city-territorial community! The Russian army attacked Kherson several times a day from the temporarily occupied left bank. Damages were recorded, in particular, in the Dnipro district of the city," Mrochko said on Telegram.
Another strike hit a bus, a critical infrastructure facility, and cemetery, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.
"As of now, we know about seven victims as a result of the shelling of a [bus] in Kherson. Two men and five women," Prokudin said, adding that some of them had sustained severe injuries.
In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on October 30 received a delegation of members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
According to the presidential press service, Zelenskiy and the representatives discussed continuing U.S. support to Ukraine with emphasis on the importance of U.S. President Joe Biden's budget request, which includes tens of billions of dollars of aid for the country as it battles invading Russian forces.
"From the first days of the large-scale invasion, the support of the United States remains unchanged. It has helped to unite the world around Ukraine. Continuation of such assistance is a guarantee of our country's success in the fight against Russian aggression," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy also informed the U.S. delegation about the situation on the front lines and the priority needs of the defense forces of Ukraine.
U.S. Condemns Airport Riot In Daghestan, Says Russian Claim Of Ukrainian Involvement 'Absurd'
The United States has condemned a violent anti-Semitic event at an airport in Russia's predominantly Muslim region of Daghestan in which a mob overran the airport and threatened an aircraft arriving from Tel Aviv.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington condemned the incident, adding at a briefing with reporters on October 30 that the storming of the airport "looked like a pogrom to me" in videos of the incident that he had viewed.
"We call on Russian authorities to publicly condemn these violent protests, to hold anyone involved accountable, and to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in Russia," Miller said.
The violence occurred on October 29 when dozens of protesters, angry over the situation surrounding the current war between Israel and Hamas militants, broke through doors and barriers at Makhachkala airport, with many of them chanting "Allahu akbar" (God is great) as they stormed the runway after the aircraft arrived.
Riot police and reinforcements, including National Guard units, were subsequently sent to "ensure the safety” of arriving passengers, according to the Baza Telegram channel.
Officials said more than 20 people were injured -- two critically -- in the unrest, with 10 of those injured needing hospitalization, while Baza said six police officers were among the casualties.
It was not clear whether any Israeli citizens were on the plane that arrived from Tel Aviv or whether any passengers were among the injured.
The RIA Novosti news agency reported on October 30 that more than 60 people were detained at the airport.
In a statement on October 30, the head of Russia's Federation of Jewish Communities, Rabbi Aleksandr Boroda, said the incident "undermined the basic foundations of our multicultural and multinational state."
"The events of October 29 at the Makhachkala airport, as well as previous incidents...clearly show that the conflict in the Middle East has already affected the lives of people in Russia, and that anti-Israel sentiment has now turned into open aggression toward even Russian Jews," Boroda said.
The incidents Boroda referred to include a suspected arson attack on a Jewish center under construction in the city of Nalchik and reports that crowds gathered in front of two hotels in the Dagestani city of Khasavyurt demanding "refugees from Israel" leave the premises.
Russia's aviation authority closed the airport and said it would remain out of operation until November 6, but later changed its stance and as of late on October 30, air traffic had resumed.
Flights from Israel, however, were being temporarily rerouted to other cities in Russia.
The Investigative Committee, meanwhile, said it had conducted searches of the residences of some of those involved in the unrest.
"Participants in the mass unrest are being interrogated under the relevant criminal case...records from video surveillance cameras have been retrieved," the committee said.
Anti-Jewish protests have broken out in several cities in the region in the face of Israel’s war with Hamas, rulers of the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry on October 29 demanded that Russia protect Israelis and Jews and to apprehend anyone threatening them.
"Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis," a statement said.
The Kremlin blamed the unrest on "outside interference," and without showing any evidence accused Ukraine of involvement.
Ukraine rejected the accusation, saying that the Russian Foreign Ministry was attempting to "shift responsibility from a sick person to a healthy one." Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko added on Facebook that the events in Makhachkala "reflect deep-rooted anti-Semitism of Russian elites and society."
The United States also rejected the Russian accusation about Ukrainian involvement. "I've seen their comments about blaming Ukraine. They are absurd," Miller said.
Late on October 29, videos and photos from the scene published by RFE/RL’s Caucasus.Realities indicated that protesters had stormed onto the Makhachkala runway, attempting to gain entry to the incoming plane.
Some media said the mob gathered at the airport after a Telegram channel said "uninvited guests" would be on the plane and that they should be met in "adult fashion" and forced to go elsewhere.
A local news Telegram channel reported that protesters were attempting to check the identities of arriving passengers, seeking to prevent Jews from leaving the airport, including searching police vehicles.
A protester was seen in one unconfirmed video carried a sign saying, "Child killers have no place in Daghestan."
Daghestani officials accused "enemies of Russia" of instigating the anti-Semitic sentiments after the Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus called on authorities to prevent refugees from Israel from entering the republic, according to the Caucasian Knot news website.
The Interior Ministry said that, "against the background of the situation in Makhachkala, the identities of all those who take part in the riots will be established, since video surveillance works at the airport."
"We recommend that all persons who have violated the operating procedures of the [airport] to cease the illegal actions and to not interfere with the work of airport employees," a Telegram statement said.
"It is not easy for each of us to stand and watch the inhumane massacre of a civilian population -- the Palestinian people,” the government statement said.
"Still, we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society."
Anti-Semitic rallies took place over the weekend in other cities of the North Caucasus protesting against Israel’s military campaign.
The Middle East conflict broke out after Hamas militants stormed Israel on October 7, killing hundreds of people and taking more than 200 hostage. Israel retaliated with a military campaign against Gaza, leading to the deaths of some 8,000 people and the destruction of much of Gaza City.
On October 28, a rally was held in Cherkessk, the capital of the Karachayevo-Cherkessia region, demanding that residents of Israel not be allowed in.
On the night of October 29, residents of Derbent in Daghestan protested after false reports of the settling of refugees from Israel in local hotels.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and RIA Novosti
