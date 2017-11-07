Saakashvili Says Ukraine Confirms He's In The Country Legally

Mikheil Saakashvili says he has received confirmation from the Ukrainian authorities that his stay in the country is legal.

"Today I finally received a document from the Migration Service, which certifies that I am legally in the territory of Ukraine. Of course, I'm not satisfied with this, but I am struggling through the court to restore my citizenship," the leader of the Movement of New Forces political party said in a post on Facebook on November 7.

In 2015, President Petro Poroshenko appointed Saakashvili governor of Ukraine's Odesa region, and the former Georgian president surrendered his Georgian citizenship in order to take the post.

However, Saakashvili resigned in November 2016, saying that his reform efforts had been blocked by Poroshenko's allies.

In June 2017, Poroshenko revoked Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship, saying that he had withheld information during the application procedure.

Saaksashvili reentered Ukraine in September, even though his Ukrainian passport was invalid.