Zelenskiy To Discuss NATO Membership, Expiring Grain Deal With Erdogan In Turkey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 7 as Kyiv pushes for NATO membership and more weapons that can be deployed in its ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy will travel to Istanbul from Prague where he said the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius should focus on sending a "clear signal" on Ukraine's future membership in the military alliance.
"We are talking about a clear signal, some concrete things in the direction of an invitation," Zelenskiy told a news conference on July 6 in Prague alongside Czech President Petr Pavel. "We need this motivation. We need honesty in our relations.”
Zelenskiy also commented while in Prague on Ukraine's counteroffensive, saying that while it is not moving fast, "we are advancing, not retreating, like [the] Russians."
Zelenskiy told reporters earlier that slow weapons deliveries had delayed the counteroffensive, allowing Russia to bolster its defenses in occupied areas.
Pavel expressed support for Ukraine's bid to join NATO and the European Union and said Ukraine can count on the Czech Republic's further support as it defends itself against Russia's aggression.
Earlier on July 6, Zelenskiy visited Bulgaria, where he received assurances of support from Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and signed a declaration on Ukraine's integration into Western organizations, namely NATO and the EU.
The talks in Istanbul are expected to focus on next week’s NATO summit, as well as a deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea that will expire on July 17.
Russia has so far not agreed to a renewal of the deal under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship grain to global markets, despite the war. Moscow has said it sees no grounds to renew the agreement beyond July 17 because of obstacles to its own exports of grain and fertilizers.
Turkey, which brokered the deal last year, has called for its extension.
WATCH: Russian forces on July 6 launched a deadly cruise missile attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Speaking on July 5, Rebeca Grynspan, the head of the UN's trade and development agency, UNCTAD, said the UN is worried about the survival of the grain export deal, saying it could threaten food security for developing countries.
Zelenskiy’s tour continued as his country’s military reported 30 combat clashes in the east over the past 24 hours.
Separately, Ukrainian authorities said the number of dead after a Russian attack on the western city of Lviv that destroyed a residential apartment block has risen to 10 after a woman was found dead under the ruble. At least 42 people were injured in the strike, which is being describing as the “heaviest attack” on the city’s civilian areas since Russia's full-scale invasion last year.
With reporting by AFP, Hurriyet, and Reuters
EU Takes Major Step Toward Boosting Ammunition Production To Help Ukraine
The European Union took a major step early on July 7 in approving plans to boost its anemic production of ammunition and missiles within the 27-nation bloc, to both defend itself and quickly help Ukraine in trying to push back the invasion by Russia. The EU presidency announced early on July 7 that the member states and the EU Parliament had reached a deal “to urgently mobilize” half a billion euros from its budget for an Act in Support of Ammunition Production. The deal follows up a decision by EU leaders in March to boost urgently needed ammunition deliveries to Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
IAEA Says It Is 'Making Progress' On Zaporizhzhya Access
The UN's nuclear watchdog is "making progress" on inspecting several parts of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Ukraine after claims it had been mined, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on July 7. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning a provocation at the site, raising alarm over risks of a radioactive disaster at Europe's largest nuclear plant. Earlier this week, Grossi said the watchdog had requested access to the rooftops of two reactor units, as well as parts of the turbine halls and cooling systems. "I think we are making progress," he said on July 7 in Tokyo.
West Clashes With Russia And Iran At UN Over Uranium Enrichment, Drones
The United States and its Western allies clashed with Russia and Iran at the UN Security Council on July 6 over Tehran’s advancing uranium enrichment and its reported supply of combat drones to Moscow being used to attack Ukraine. The sharp exchanges came at the council's semiannual meeting on implementation of its resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major countries known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the United States left in 2018. U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood accused both Iran and Russia of participating in the transfer of drones used in Ukraine without prior Security Council approval in violation of the 2015 resolution. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Summons U.K. Envoy To Protest New Sanctions
Iran on July 6 summoned Britain's envoy in Tehran to protest what it called "destructive and interventionist actions" after London announced new sanctions, Iranian state media said. In response to the continued actions and statements, Britain's charge d'affaires was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, IRNA reported. The Foreign Ministry said Iran considered the statements and the recent sanctions “an illegal and interventionist action.” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly earlier announced the expansion of sanctions over alleged human rights violations and hostile actions against Iran's opponents on U.K. soil. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Belarus Dismantling Three Russian Training Grounds, Satellite Images Show
Belarus appears to be dismantling tent camps on Belarusian territory used to train Russian soldiers, raising questions about whether Moscow is in need of more troops at the front to halt Ukraine's large-scale counteroffensive.
New satellite imagery obtained by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service show the sudden disappearance of dozens of tents at three location that have recently been used as training grounds for mobilized Russian fighters.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The images were published amid speculation that Belarus might be constructing a new base for Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group.
After Russia’s Defense Ministry announced in September the mobilization of up to 300,000 troops, Moscow began sending some recruits to Belarus to train due to a lack of available training grounds at home.
Since October, thousands of Russian troops have undergone military exercises with heavy equipment at the three locations before being deployed to fight in Ukraine.
At Abuz-Lyasnouski in western Belarus where ground forces train, only about 15 tents remained as of July 4, down from 150 a month earlier, images from Planet Labs shows. The camp at that time could house about 3,000 troops.
The liquidation of the camp at Abuz-Lyasnouski, located about 160 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border, began no earlier than June 30, satellite images indicate.
Meanwhile, at the training grounds in Lepel in northern Belarus, only a few tents remained on July 4. Days earlier, there were 75 tents that could hold about 1,500 troops.
There was nothing left at the third camp in Repishcha in central Belarus, where artillery forces exercised. There had been 30 tents on that training ground on July 3.
The images indicate that the three largest training grounds in Belarus for Russia had been largely liquidated in a matter of days. At the same time, a new camp larger than those three combined has been going up in the village of Tsel, not far from Repishcha.
In Tsel, located 80 kilometers southeast of the capital, Minsk, Belarus has built 303 tents capable of holding up to 15,000 soldiers.
The satellite images indicate that work on the camp in Tsel began in earnest days after Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka allegedly agreed to allow Wagner mercenaries to settle inside the country following a failed mutiny.
However, Lukashenka said on July 5 that neither Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner, nor his fighters are currently in Belarus.
Mikhailo Samus, director of the New Geopolitics Research Network, said it was too early to tell whether the closure of the camps indicated an end to the training of Russian mobilized men in Belarus.
He said that Moscow may have been able to expand its training capacity inside Russia and no longer needs the grounds in Belarus. However, Samus did not exclude that Russia may simply need all its available troops at the front now to halt the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
"Everything now depends on the situation at the front. If the Ukrainian Army continues its successful counteroffensive actions, then Russia may simply not have enough resources to transfer new military personnel to Belarus. They will throw all reserves to prevent a breakthrough of the front,” he told RFE/RL.
However, should the Ukrainian Army get bogged down, then Russia could potentially move men back into Belarus and launch an invasion of Ukraine from the north, Samus said.
Russia used Belarus as a launchpad for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Many of the 30,000 Russian troops stationed in Belarus poured over the border into Ukraine, only to be beaten back.
When Russian troops reappeared en masse in Belarus in October 2022 following mobilization, it raised concerns that Moscow might again be preparing to invade from the north.
However, experts said at the time that Russia would need no less than 30,000 troops to attack again from Belarus. At its peak, the number of mobilized Russian soldiers in Belarus reached about 11,000.
Some experts speculated that Russia may have moved troops to Belarus to train in order to distract Ukraine from its successful autumn counteroffensive in which it regained some territory in the northeast and south.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 5 held a meeting to discuss strengthening the nation’s defense in the north, including along the border with Belarus.
Ukrainian officials said that the number of Russian troops inside Belarus has increased over the past month to between 3,000 and 5,000 from as low as 1,000. This could be tied to joint exercises expected to be held later this year.
Russia and Belarus said they plan to hold five military exercises in Belarus in the autumn within the framework of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, which also includes Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Kyrgyz Opposition Party Members Arrested In Alleged 'Coup' Attempt
Kyrgyzstan on July 6 announced the arrest of 10 members of the country’s main opposition party, accusing its leaders of secretly preparing a coup. "Members of the Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan party were secretly preparing riots and large-scale unrest in the country to carry out a coup," the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) alleged. Butun Kyrgyzstan party leader Adakhan Madumarov called the arrests political persecution, saying the current administration is “intimidating all active Kyrgyz citizens who have their own views.” Mudumarov is under investigation over his role in signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009. To read the original story from the RFE/RL Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russians Reportedly Listed As Syrian Athletes At Arab Games
Russian athletes have reportedly appeared under false names in the list of competitors for Syria at the Arab Games in Algeria, but according to Russia's Sports Ministry there is no foul play. A Russian reporter, Sergei Lissin, said five female athletes were part of the Syrian team, although their international federations list them as Russian citizens. Lissin said two were competing in cycling and one each in athletics, badminton, and swimming. The Sports Ministry said some athletes were no longer part of Russian teams and that data on the Arab Games website was incorrect. Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from most international sports events since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Russia Expels Nine Finnish Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia said on July 6 it was expelling nine diplomats from Finland, Russia's neighbor and NATO's newest member, in a tit-for-tat measure. Finland said last month it was expelling nine Russian diplomats, accusing them of working on intelligence missions. Russia had also decided to close the Finnish Consulate in St. Petersburg, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, accusing Finland of pursuing a "confrontational" policy towards Moscow. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Zelenskiy Visits Sofia, Prague To Drive Home Messages On NATO Membership, Demand For More Arms
PRAGUE -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Prague on July 6 for a visit with senior Czech officials as Kyiv pushes for NATO membership and more weapons that can be deployed in its ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Zelenskiy arrived in the Czech capital from Bulgaria, another NATO country, where he received assurances of support from Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and signed a declaration on Ukraine's integration into Western organizations, namely NATO and the EU.
Zelenskiy said he would hold “substantive negotiations” while in Prague with President Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, President of the Senate Milos Vystrcil, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova. He was also expected to meet with members of the government, parliament, and media.
He said he also would discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and the rebuilding of Ukraine.
Zelenskiy told reporters that slow weapons deliveries to Ukraine had delayed Kyiv's counteroffensive, allowing Russia to bolster its defenses in occupied areas.
Zelenskiy held meetings earlier in Sofia with government officials, including Denkov, Bulgaria’s new prime minister, who signaled a break from the previous caretaker government’s reluctance to provide lethal aid to Ukraine when he took power last month.
Denkov emphasized his country's support for Ukraine during Zelenskiy’s brief visit to the Bulgarian capital.
“Bulgaria is consistent in its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine because we are convinced that an independent and sovereign Ukraine is key for Euro-Atlantic security in the region,” Denkov said after talks with Zelenskiy.
“Russia should withdraw unconditionally within its internationally recognized borders and should bear its responsibility,” Denkov added.
Zelenskiy's visit coincided with a vote in the Bulgarian parliament backing a declaration of support for Ukraine to join NATO once the war is over.
Ihor Zhovkva, an adviser to Zelenskiy, said on Facebook that, with the declaration, Bulgaria became the 22nd state with which Ukraine formalized the support of its membership in NATO.
"The document clearly shows that Bulgaria supports Ukraine's membership in NATO as soon as conditions allow," Zhovkva said.
Zelenskiy also held talks with President Rumen Radev who has opposed sending military aid to Kyiv. Ahead of the closed-door meeting, Radev stood firm on his position and called for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.
"The security environment is alarming in our region as well. The conflict is expanding its spatial scope," Radev said, repeatedly referring to "the conflict," saying it is turning into a war of attrition and has no military solution.
Zelenskiy responded by saying he hopes the people of Bulgaria "understand that this is not a conflict, but a war. In a conflict, millions of people do not leave the country," he said.
He told Radev, whose country is home to a thriving arms industry, that there is a difference between opposing sending arms to Ukraine to prevent Bulgaria's own military from being weakened and supporting the strengthening of Ukraine.
"Whatever you have [left] will be insufficient for your army to fight Russia if it comes here," he said.
The Kremlin criticized Zelenskiy's visit to Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to "drag" other countries into the conflict.
Both Zelenskiy and Radev also acknowledged the risks presented by the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is occupied by Russian forces. Russian and Ukraine have recently accused each other of planning to attack the power plant.
Zelenskiy called the seizure of the plant one of the ways Russia has attempted to blackmail Ukraine and its supporters, while Radev said the situation means the risk of radioactive contamination spreading in Europe is growing.
"The seizure of this plant is also not a conflict, but a war," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy is expected to travel to Turkey on July 7 for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion for talks with counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish state media reported.
The meeting is expected to focus on the Turkish- and UN-brokered deal with Russia to allow shipments of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports. Russia has hinted that it could block the deal, which is set to expire on July 17.
Zelenskiy also is expected to push Erdogan to give the green light to Sweden's membership in NATO ahead of the alliance's July 11-12 summit in Vilnius.
With reporting by AP
Lukashenka Claims Wagner Boss Prigozhin Is In Russia, Not Belarus
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner -- who led a short-lived mutiny last month -- is in Russia and not in Belarus, the leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, claimed.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Speaking to reporters in Minsk on July 6, Lukashenka also said that Wagner fighters have remained at the camps where they had lived before the rebellion on June 24.
"As for Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus,” Lukashenka said, without providing any evidence to support his claim.
The whereabouts of Prigozhin have remained unknown since his fighters briefly captured a southern Russian city and marched toward Moscow last month, representing the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.
On June 27, Lukashenka said that Prigozhin was in Belarus.
Lukashenka, a Kremlin ally, helped broker a deal for Prigozhin to end the standoff in exchange for amnesty and security guarantees for himself and his troops. Under the deal, Prigozhin and his fighters were to be allowed to move to Belarus.
Lukashenka didn’t specify the location of the camps where the Wagner mercenaries are allegedly based, but they fought alongside Russian forces in eastern Ukraine before the mutiny.
Asked if Prigozhin and his mercenaries were relocating to Belarus, Lukashenka said that would depend on decisions by the Wagner chief and the Russian government.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was not tracking Prigozhin's movements.
Peskov told reporters on July 6 that no date had yet been set for a meeting between Putin and Lukashenka, adding that he could not yet confirm details of what would be on the agenda.
NATO is closely monitoring the movements of Wagner troops and Prigozhin, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on July 6.
"We have seen some preparations for hosting large groups of Wagner soldiers in Belarus," Stoltenberg said, speaking in Brussels. "So far, we haven't seen so many of them going to Belarus."
NATO also observed that Prigozhin was "moving a bit around," Stoltenberg said, without providing further details.
Lukashenka later on July 6 commented about nuclear warheads in Belarus.
"This is such a topic that it is inappropriate for any politician to think about," BelTA quoted him as saying. But he went on to say that a "certain number of nuclear warheads" were moved to Belarus and that they are "under reliable protection."
He added that Russian tactical nuclear weapons had been deployed on the territory of Belarus as a weapon of deterrence, not of attack, and warned that if another country acts "aggressively," the response "will be immediate."
Lukashenka also said that the details of the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons were prepared a month ago and said that by the end of the year all planned deliveries to Belarus will have been completed.
Since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has used Belarus -- with Lukashenka's approval -- as a staging area for the unprovoked attack.
Recent satellite images of three areas in Belarus used to train mobilized Russian soldiers indicate the camps have been dismantled. The images were provided by the company Planet Labs and published by RFE/RL's Belarus Service on July 5.
One image that the company said was taken on July 4 shows that rows of tents had been almost completely dismantled. The camp had existed in the location since the middle of October and was dismantled no earlier than June 30, the images indicate. The images taken of other camps indicate they were in the process of being dismantled.
At almost the same time, a tent camp in the village of Tsel in the Asipovichy district began to appear. There has been speculation that the activity may be connected with the arrival of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and the BBC
Seven Detained In Western Germany Over Suspected Terrorist Cell
Seven people have been detained in western Germany on suspicion of forming an Islamist terrorist cell, prosecutors said on July 6. They are also alleged to have supported the Islamic State extremist group. The men are from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, according to prosecutors. Another man and his wife were reportedly arrested by Dutch authorities. The man is also suspected of belonging to the group. Prosecutors said the men entered the country together shortly after the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 with the aim of "carrying out high-profile Islamic State-style terror attacks in Germany."
U.S. Will Reportedly Provide Cluster Munitions To Ukraine
The United States has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on July 7 that they will be included in a new military aid package, according to news reports.
U.S. officials quoted in the reports on July 6 said the cluster munitions would be part of a new military assistance package to Ukraine worth about $800 million. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the move before the official announcement.
Asked about the reports, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said he was aware of them but said he had "nothing specific to announce."
News reports in recent days said President Joe Biden was actively considering the inclusion of the controversial munitions in a new package of weapons.
The administration has avoided providing cluster munitions thus far for fear of alienating allies, but debate has intensified in recent months.
On June 30, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the United States had been thinking about providing the munitions “for a long time,” noting that Ukraine has asked for cluster munitions, European countries have provided them, and Russians troops have used them on the battlefield.
Laura Cooper, a U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense focusing on Russia and Ukraine, has advocated in favor of sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, recently telling Congress that munitions “would be useful especially against dug-in Russian positions on the battlefield.”
Cluster munitions are bombs that are dropped from the air, releasing large numbers of small submunitions, or bomblets, over a wide swath of land.
These bombs have caused controversy for both their indiscriminate impact and the risk of unexploded ordnance. The UN reports that up to 40 percent of bombs don’t explode upon impact, and they remain a long-term risk to civilians after the war ends.
Additionally, due to the widespread area in which they land, the bombs do not distinguish between civilian and military targets.
Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions in Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion, resulting in the death of Ukrainian civilians, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on July 6.
HRW along with 35 other organizations, including UNICEF USA and Amnesty International USA, signed a letter dated June 14 urging Biden not to provide cluster bombs to Ukraine.
The Convention on Cluster Munitions, an international treaty signed in 2008, prohibits all use, production, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions. The agreement, which entered into force in 2010, has been implemented in 123 states, but not by the United States, Ukraine, or Russia.
With reporting by by Shelby Rayer in Washington, AP, and Reuters
Novaya Gazeta Journalist Diagnosed With Brain Injury, Multiple Fractures After Attack In Chechnya
Russian investigators have opened a criminal probe into an attack on award-winning journalist Yelena Milashina, who was badly beaten in Chechnya on July 4 along with lawyer, Aleksandr Nemov, while the two were on a trip to the Caucasus region.
Milashina, 45, who covers rights abuses in Chechnya for Russia's top independent newspaper, Novaya gazeta, received a brain injury, bruises, and up to 14 fractures in her hands in the beating, Novaya gazeta said on July 5 after she was examined in a Moscow clinic.
Milashina is conscious and in stable condition, Novaya gazeta Europe said, citing doctors. The condition of Nemov, who was stabbed in the leg, has not been reported.
The newspaper released pictures of Milashina showing both her hands bandaged. The attackers also shaved her head and doused green antiseptic on her face and head.
Milashina noted that the attackers grabbed her equipment but didn’t touch cash and other valuables that she and Nemov had with them, leaving her certain that the attack was directly related to their professional work in Chechnya.
She said in a video released by a human rights organization that she heard the attackers tell Nemov that he defends too many people in Chechnya.
The Investigative Committee said in a statement that it opened a criminal inquiry into intentional infliction of "moderate" bodily harm and "light" bodily harm.
Official investigations into rights abuses are very rare in Chechnya.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said investigators were carrying out their work and that it would take time for a full probe to be conducted.
Milashina and Nemov had traveled to Chechnya to attend the sentencing of Zarema Musayeva, the jailed mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists -- Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev -- all of whom have fled the country, citing harassment by Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Hours after the attack, Musayeva was found guilty of fraud and assaulting a law enforcement officer and sentenced to 5 1/2 years in a penal colony. Critics called the charges against her politically motivated.
International media advocates, rights groups, and the editor of Novaya gazeta voiced concern for Milashina.
"Milashina is in Moscow in hospital. Her condition is, frankly, difficult. She was really severely beaten," Dmitry Muratov, the editor in chief of the independent newspaper Novaya gazeta, told AFP.
The journalist said in the video that around 10 to 15 attackers had beaten her with plastic pipes.
She said that authorities routinely used such pipes to attack detainees in Chechnya, and that she had written about the practice before.
"It is a powerful weapon," she said in the video. "It really hurt."
Since 2000, Novaya gazeta has seen six of its journalists and contributors killed.
Muratov, co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, suspended the newspaper’s operations in March 2022 after receiving warnings from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor regarding its coverage of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russian Attack On Lviv Apartment Building Kills At Least 10
At least 10 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Lviv, Ukrainian officials said, describing it as the “heaviest attack” on the city’s civilian areas since Russia's full-scale invasion last year.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The Interior Ministry said on July 6 that 42 people, including a child, were wounded in the nighttime attack, which destroyed the roof and the top two floors of a residential building.
Some 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged in the cruise missiles strikes, according to city authorities. Emergency crews rescued seven people from the rubble and evacuated 64 others.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared a video online that showed buildings with parts of their roofs and upper floors destroyed, windows smashed, and rescuers searching through the rubble for survivors.
He offered condolences to the families of the victims. "There definitely will be a response to the enemy. It will be a noticeable one,” he said.
Ukraine’s Air Force said it intercepted seven of the 10 Kalibr cruise missiles that Russian forces fired from Black Sea toward Lviv Province and its namesake regional capital at around 1 a.m. on July 6.
Located near Ukraine’s western border with Poland, Lviv is more than 500 kilometers from the front lines of the war in eastern and southern Ukraine, where Kyiv’s counteroffensive to dislodge Russian forces is in its early stages.
In an interview aired on July 5, Zelenskiy said the counteroffensive started later than he wanted because the West failed to supply needed weaponry early, allowing Russian forces more time to set up and fortify defenses.
WATCH: Russian forces on July 6 launched a deadly cruise missile attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The strike, which destroyed a residential apartment block, is being called one of the "heaviest attacks" on the city's civilian areas.
Speaking in an interview with CNN, broadcast on July 5, Zelenskiy said that the delay added difficulties on the battlefield when the counterattack was finally launched last month.
His comments also come at a crucial point in the conflict after a short-lived armed rebellion by troops led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private mercenary group on June 23.
“I’m grateful to the U.S. as the leaders of our support,” the Ukrainian leader said in the interview from the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.
“I wanted our counteroffensive to happen much earlier, because everyone understood that if the counteroffensive unfolds later, then a bigger part of our territory will be mined. We give our enemy the time and possibility to place more mines and prepare their defensive lines,” he added.
Since launching a counteroffensive earlier in June, Ukraine says it has reasserted control over clusters of villages in the southeast. But Kyiv has suggested that it still has not deployed the bulk of Ukraine's Western-trained forces and heavy equipment.
Zelenskiy again made an appeal for the advanced weaponry -- including F-16 fighter jets -- he says is needed to broaden the counteroffensive and push Russian forces back.
Kyiv has repeatedly said it needs Western aircraft to help it successfully counter the aerial dominance Moscow has established since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
“In some directions, it will give us an opportunity to start the counteroffensive.... In some directions, we cannot even think of starting it, as we don’t have the relevant weapons. And throwing our people to be killed by Russian long-range weapons would be simply inhumane,” Zelenskiy said.
“It’s not even about the Ukrainian advantage in the sky over the Russians.... This is only about being equal. F-16s help not only those on the battlefield to move forward. It is simply very difficult without cover from the air,” he added.
The dust is still settling in Russia after Prigozhin, a Kremlin-connected restauranteur who built Russia’s most notorious private mercenary company and became a merciless critic of how Russia’s military waged war on Ukraine, led the Wagner march on Moscow that saw little opposition from the military and ordinary citizens.
Commenting on the attempted mutiny, Zelenskiy said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin would move quickly to try to "consolidate his power" after the gravest challenge to his 23 years as Russia's preeminent leader.
“We see Putin’s reaction. It’s weak,” Zelenskiy said. “Firstly, we see he doesn’t control everything. Wagner’s moving deep into Russia and taking certain regions shows how easy it is to do. Putin doesn’t control the situation in the regions.... All that vertical power he used to have is just crumbling down."
Son Of Former Would-Be Belarusian Presidential Candidate Sentenced To Eight Years
The son of jailed Belarusian presidential hopeful Viktar Babaryka has been convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison on charges that he and other activists rejected as trumped up.
The Minsk District Court on July 5 sentenced Eduard Babaryka, 34, for “organizing mass riots” and “inciting hatred.”
Eduard Babaryka was a member of his father’s election campaign staff when the two were arrested two months before the August 2020 presidential vote and Viktar Babaryka was unable to officially get registered as a presidential candidate.
“I have not committed a single crime I am accused of," said Eduard Babaryka, who has been in custody since his arrest and was kept in handcuffs during the trial. "The investigation did not find a single piece of evidence of my guilt.”
Opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, wife of Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who supporters say was the actual winner of the August 2020 election, strongly condemned Eduard Babaryka’s sentencing as a “vile act of revenge” for supporting his father.
“This injustice can’t be allowed to stand,” Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter.
The Vyasna (Spring) human rights group said that the time Eduard Babaryka spent in pretrial detention through December 14, 2021, on charges of evasion of taxes and fees will not count toward the eight-year sentence.
Prosecutors brought new criminal charges against him after the initial 18 months of pretrial detention on the tax evasion charges.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
According to the indictment, Eduard Babaryka allegedly helped Syarhey Tsikhanouski organize mass riots and incite enmity, state news agency BelTA reported.
Prosecutor Aleksandr Karol on June 28 asked the Minsk regional court to find Eduard Babaryka guilty of all charges, including tax evasion, money laundering, assisting in the organizing of mass disorder, and inciting hatred, and sentence him to 10 years, Vyasna reported.
Viktar Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was sentenced in July 2021 to 14 years in prison on charges of bribe-taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have called political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Telegram channel Rabochy Rukh (Labor Movement) last month cited sources as saying that the elder Babaryka was rushed from a penal colony to a hospital in the northern city of Navapolatsk with a collapsed lung and signs of multiple beatings. His exact whereabouts have not been known since late April.
Lukashenka was declared the victor of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians who say the balloting was rigged. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
The August 2020 vote was rejected as fraudulent by the opposition and the West, and the country at Lukashenka's direction began to crack down on demonstrators, arresting thousands and pushing most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed in the violence and rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture being used against some of those detained.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led by Tsikhanouskaya.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the “falsification” of the vote and the postelection crackdown.
With reporting by AP
Navalny Raps 'Nonsense' Evidence Presented At His Trial, Earning Laughs In Courtroom
Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny tweeted on July 5 that lyrics from popular Russian hip-hop artist Morgenshtern have been entered as evidence in his current closed-door trial in which he faces an additional three decades in prison on charges of “extremism.”
His tweets show a photo of the printed lyrics of Mongenshtern’s song Navalny Lyokha, which praises Navalny as “the best” and in which the rapper declares himself a member of the Lyokha gang. Lyokha is an affectionate shortening of Navalny’s first name.
The page of lyrics was stamped three times by court investigators and signed by the Russian prosecutor’s special investigator, indicating that the prosecution considered the song legitimate evidence of Navalny’s intent to violently overthrow President Vladimir Putin’s regime.
In response, Navalny said during the hearing that he asked his co-defendant, Daniel Kholodny, to give him a “fat beat” and that he rapped the song, seeking to highlight the absurdity of the so-called evidence. Navalny reported that the performance earned laughs from the secretary, bailiffs, and the judge.
“So that’s how my trial is going, with jokes and laughter,” Navalny tweeted. “We’ll laugh at all the nonsense the investigators stuffed into the case files, they’ll give me 15-20 years, and we’ll go our separate ways.”
Navalny and Kholodny face charges of creating an "extremist" group, making calls for "extremism," creating a nonprofit organization that violates citizens' rights, financing of "extremism," involving a minor in criminal activities, and rehabilitating Nazism.
The trial is seen as another attempt by the Kremlin to silence one of its most prominent critics amid a nationwide crackdown on civil society during the unprovoked war against Ukraine.
The rap incident is not the first controversy surrounding the trial, which began on June 6. Navalny's legal team and Kholodny, who is the technical director of the Navalny LIVE YouTube channel, initially requested the recusal of Judge Andrei Suvorov, saying the trial should be held in Moscow as they both are officially registered there, and that the trial is about allegations related to Moscow.
Suvorov rejected the motion and decided on June 19 that the trial will be held behind closed doors in a makeshift courtroom in a penal colony 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Navalny said then that holding a closed-door trial in a maximum-security penal colony is like a "confession" by the Russian authorities.
Navalny is currently serving a combined 11 1/2-year prison sentence for prior charges. He was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning, even though experts say only state actors have access to the military-grade nerve agent.
Morgenshtern also made headlines recently when a show in Kyrgyzstan was canceled for being a “bad influence” on young people. Morgenshtern was labeled a foreign agent by Russia in May 2022 after releasing music criticizing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington
Ukrainian Man Dies After Detonating Device Inside Kyiv Court
A man who detonated an explosive device on July 5 inside a district court in Kyiv was killed by the explosion and two members of a rapid-response security unit were injured, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
Klymenko confirmed that the man was Ihor Humenyuk, who had been accused of detonating a grenade near the Ukrainian parliament building in August 2015 that killed three soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard and injured more than 140 people.
Humenyuk, a member of the nationalist Svoboda political alliance, was accused of throwing the grenade amid protests over a bill meant to give more autonomy to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The hearing on July 5 was to extend Humenyuk's pretrial detention, his lawyer said, according to the Ukrainian publication Grata.
The city military administration said the explosion took place at 5:20 p.m. in the Shevchenskivskiy court.
The Interior Ministry's press service said Humenyuk locked himself in a restroom after the hearing and threw explosives at a guard. He then wanted to leave the building but was stopped when an officer fired a shot in the air. He barricaded himself in the restroom and again threw explosives, which injured the two rapid-response security unit employees.
The employees' injuries are not life-threatening, but Humenyuk "died from the explosion," Klymenko said.
Explosives technicians and other investigators are working at the scene, and criminal proceedings have been opened, the Interior Ministry said. Investigators hope to determine how the explosives were brought into the court.
Humenyuk’s lawyer, Oleksandr Sviridovsky, is quoted by Grata as saying that his client had been in pretrial detention center for almost eight years. Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, his request to be released from custody to go to the front had been refused.
"He wanted to fight [and] repeatedly appealed [for release]. But, you see, we have what we have," said Svyridovsky.
With reporting by Reuters
IAEA Experts At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Request Additional Access To Confirm No Explosives Present
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on July 5 called for additional access to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine to confirm there are no mines or explosives at the site after Ukraine and Russia accused each other of planning provocations.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week reiterated warnings that Russia is planning provocations at the Russian-occupied facility, and the Ukrainian military said foreign objects similar to explosive devices were placed on the roof of the power plant.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement on July 5 that the IAEA is aware of reports that mines and other explosives have been placed in and around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but IAEA experts on site have inspected parts of it and have not observed any visible indications of mines or explosives.
At the same time, they have requested additional access "that is necessary to confirm the absence of mines or explosives at the site,” Grossi said.
IAEA inspectors in particular want access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4, he said.
The Ukrainian military said on July 4 that explosive devices had been placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth power units.
The IAEA also wants access to parts of the turbine halls and some parts of the cooling system at the plant, Grossi said.
Moscow's claims about a potential provocation at the plant came from an adviser to Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency who said Russia has received information that the Ukrainian Army will try to attack the ZNPP on the night of July 5.
Grossi, who has called for a security zone to be set up around the plant, stressed the importance of the IAEA team checking all parts of the plant to monitor full compliance with principals for protecting it and preventing a nuclear accident.
"With military tension and activities increasing in the region where this major nuclear power plant is located, our experts must be able to verify the facts on the ground," Grossi said.
"Their independent and objective reporting would help clarify the current situation at the site, which is crucial at a time like this with unconfirmed allegations and counter allegations," he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation at the plant was the top agenda item on July 5 at a meeting of Ukraine's top military commanders.
Zelenskiy said the commanders spent two hours discussing the main challenges, including the protection of the nuclear power plant, the situation at the front, and the expansion of Ukraine's own production of military equipment and weapons.
Ukraine also called on the international community to respond to the situation at the ZNPP.
"It's high time the world took immediate action," the Foreign Ministry said.
Grossi also said that the IAEA team present at the plant had not reported any recent shelling or explosions and added that the military presence at the site appeared unchanged.
Russian forces have occupied the plant since shortly after Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion began in February 2022.
WATCH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy repeated his warning that Russia is planning "dangerous provocations" at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. In a recent training scenario, local emergency crews prepared for large-scale radiation decontamination measures and the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of residents from four Ukrainian regions.
The plant, which is not generating electricity, has been affected by shelling that has caused outages of electrical power, which the plant needs to maintain the cooling of its reactors.
Grossi last visited the plant in June after the Kakhovka dam burst, saying then that he was "very concerned" about active combat near the plant.
The rupture of the dam downstream from the plant also caused a reduction in the supply of water in a reservoir used to refill a pond that the plant uses to keep its six reactors from overheating.
With reporting by AFP
Chief Of Russia's Yandex Faces Court Case For Gay 'Propaganda'
The chief executive of the Nasdaq-listed Internet company Yandex faces prosecution in a Russian court for alleged offenses under the country’s so-called gay "propaganda” law, a notice on the court's website said on July 5. The law bans "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations" among minors. The move to prosecute Artem Savinovsky, for which no hearing date was listed, comes a day after a different court levied a 1 million ruble ($11,048) fine against an online film database owned by Yandex under the same law. When contacted by Reuters, Yandex said it would appeal any court finding against its CEO. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Seize Commercial Ship In Gulf, U.S. Navy Says
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized a commercial ship in international waters in the Gulf on July 6, the U.S. Navy said, adding that the vessel was possibly involved in smuggling activity.
"U.S. naval forces deployed maritime assets to closely monitor the situation," U.S. Fifth Fleet spokesman Commander Tim Hawkins said.
The Navy's central command "assessed the circumstances of this event did not warrant further response," he added.
The U.S. Navy said on July 5 that it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
It said that, in both cases, the Iranian naval vessels backed off after the U.S. Navy responded to distress signals, and that both commercial ships continued their voyages.
“The Iranian Navy did make attempts to seize commercial tankers lawfully transiting international waters,” said Hawkins. “The U.S. Navy responded immediately and prevented those seizures.”
Iran said it had obtained a court order for the seizure of the Richmond Voyager tanker after it collided with an Iranian vessel.
It was the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area since 2019.
The U.S. Navy said in a statement that the first report came at 1 a.m. when one Iranian naval vessel approached the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TRF Moss. The Iranian vessel departed the scene when the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul arrived, it said.
About three hours later, the U.S. Navy received a distress call from the Bahamian-flagged oil tanker Richmond Voyager while the ship was about 30 kilometers off the coast of Oman. Another Iranian naval vessel had closed within 2 kilometers of the Richmond Voyager while hailing the tanker to stop.
The McFaul directed course toward Richmond Voyager at maximum speed as the tanker continued its transit, the Fifth Fleet said.
"Prior to McFaul’s arrival on scene, Iranian personnel fired multiple, long bursts from both small arms and crew-served weapons," the statement said. "Richmond Voyager sustained no casualties or significant damage. However, several rounds hit the ship’s hull near crew living spaces. The Iranian Navy vessel departed when McFaul arrived."
U.S. oil company Chevron confirmed to Reuters that it managed the Richmond Voyager, that its crew was safe, and that the vessel was operating normally.
Iran’s state media cited the Maritime Search and Rescue Center of Hormozgan Province in the country’s south as saying in a statement that Iran had obtained a court order for the seizure of the Richmond Voyager after it collided with an Iranian vessel carrying seven crew members.
Five people were seriously injured in the collision, the IRINN news agency said, citing the statement.
The United States in May increased the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling the Strait of Hormuz with its partners following an uptick in Iranian merchant vessel seizures, the Fifth Fleet said.
With reporting by Reuters
Putin Ally Appointed To Head Russia's TASS News Agency
Russian President Vladimir Putin's former election spokesman has been appointed to run the state news agency TASS, according to a government order published on July 5. The Kremlin has tightened its control over the media since the start of the Ukraine war, forcing the closure of leading independent news outlets and designating many journalists and publications as "foreign agents.” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order dismissing Sergei Mikhailov as general director of TASS and appointing Andrei Kondrashov in his place. Kondrashov, 50, is a state television journalist who in 2018 worked as the press secretary of Putin's election headquarters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Four Pakistani Soldiers Killed Amid Surge In Terror Attacks
At least four soldiers were killed in northwestern Pakistan amid a surge in terrorist attacks in the country, the military said on July 6. Three soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing in North Waziristan, a region that long served as a base for Islamist militants. In a separate incident, an army officer was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. There has been a 79 percent increase in militant attacks in Pakistan during the first six months of 2023, according to the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.
Iran Maintains Crackdowns, Executions Over Protests, UN Says
Iran is still meting out harsh punishments on those suspected of involvement in mass protests, including "chilling" executions, a UN fact-finding mission said on July 5. Iran was rocked by demonstrations sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress rule for women. In November, the UN Human Rights Council voted to create a high-level investigation into the deadly crackdown. Chairwoman Sara Hossain said that, 10 months on, the Amini family's "right to truth and justice remains unfulfilled.” "The lack of transparency around the investigations into her death is further evidenced by the arrest and continued detention of the two women journalists, Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who first reported on the event," she added.
Three Leading EU Parliamentarians Call On EU To 'Finally' Impose Sanctions On Dodik
Three leading European parliamentarians have called on the European Union to “finally” impose sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik over his efforts “to systematically undermine" Bosnia-Herzegovina. In a statement issued on July 5, the European Parliament’s chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, David McAllister; the standing rapporteur for Bosnia-Herzegovina, Paulo Rangel; and the chairman of the parliament’s delegation for relations with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo, Romeo Franz, said it is high time for the EU and its member states to impose targeted sanctions on Dodik, who is already under U.S and U.K. sanctions, and his allies. “The EU’s credibility is at stake,” the statement said. Dodik has led an increasingly inflammatory campaign for years to encourage support for his secessionist hopes. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
