Ukrainian Becomes Europe's Youngest Diving Champ

Thirteen-year-old Ukrainian Oleksiy Sereda became the youngest European aquatics diving champion on August 11 by winning the 10-meter platform event in the European Diving Championships in Kyiv.



He won by a nearly 14-point margin ahead of Frenchman Benjamin Auffret and Russian Ruslan Ternovoi.



Sereda also won a silver medal with Oleh Serbin on August 8 in the 10-meter synchronized diving competition behind Russians Aleksandr Belevtsev and Nikita Shleikher.



Ukraine hosted the diving championships on August 5-11, which was held under the auspices of LEN, Europe’s governing body for aquatic sports.



Russia led the overall medal count with 12, followed by Germany with eight, and Ukraine with seven. Russia took gold six times, the most than any country.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian service