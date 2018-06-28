Ukrainian, Russian Ombudswomen To Meet With Jailed Sentsov

Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova and her Russian counterpart, Tatyana Moskalkova, have arrived in Russia's far-northern region of Yamalo-Nenets, where they plan to meet with jailed Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov.

Denisova wrote on Facebook on June 28 that she flew to the region in the same plane with Moskalkova, but later took a separate route to reach the village of Labytnangi, where Sentsov is serving his prison term.

On June 15, Denisova was not allowed to meet with Sentsov despite previously reached agreements.

Crimea native Sentsov, 41, is serving a 20-year prison term in Russia after being convicted on terrorism charges that he and human rights groups say were politically motivated.

He has been on hunger strike since May 14, demanding the release of 64 Ukrainian citizens he considers political prisoners.

Western governments and rights organizations have called for Sentsov to be released, and the Russian human rights group Memorial considers him to be a political prisoner.

Several groups have called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon Sentsov, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Ukrainian film director would have to ask for the pardon himself before it could be considered.

Sentsov's lawyer, Dmitry Dinze, said on June 22 that Sentsov would not submit a request for a pardon as he considered himself innocent.