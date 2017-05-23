UN Condemns North Korea Missile Launch Ahead Of Emergency Consultations

The United Nations Security Council has condemned North Korea latest missile launch, calling it "flagrant and provocative defiance" of UN sanctions against ballistic-missile tests.

The UN panel on May 22 vowed to impose new sanctions after North Korea on May 21 conducted what Pyongyang said was the "successful" test-launch of a medium-range ballistic missile.

Meanwhile, North Korea's main ally, China, on May 23 urged Pyongyang to make no further moves that violate Security Council resolutions regarding its nuclear and missile programs.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also called on all parties involved in the dispute to maintain restraint.

North Korea's missile program has been banned by UN resolutions, but it has continued to test ballistic missiles and to develop its nuclear program.

North Korean officials said the latest test was conducted to confirm the reliability of late-stage guidance of the nuclear warhead and that the missile was now ready for military use.

All 15 Security Council members approved the statement, which came ahead of scheduled closed emergency consultations on May 23.

France's UN ambassador, Francois Delattre, said a new sanctions resolution will be discussed at the May 23 session.

The council statement said North Korea's "illegal ballistic-missile activities are significantly contributing to its development of nuclear-weapons delivery systems and are greatly increasing tension in the region and beyond."

After the most recent launch, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said she was going to "tighten the screws" on Pyongyang.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa