U.S. Puts Taliban Members With Pakistan Links On Terror Blacklist

The United States has designated as terrorists six individuals accused of supporting the Taliban and the Haqqani network in Afghanistan and is stressing their links to Pakistan.

The six include senior members of the former Taliban government in Afghanistan -- among them former Central Bank Governor Abdul Samad Sani and others said to have provided financing and weapons for militants involved in attacks on U.S.-led coalition forces.

Senior Treasury Department official Sigal Mandelker says the sanctions imposed on January 25 support President Donald Trump's strategy in South Asia. That policy is intended to turn around the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

Mandelker says Pakistan must work with Washington to deny the militants sanctuary and to aggressively target their fund-raising.

Those blacklisted are forbidden to hold U.S. property and U.S. persons are prohibited from dealing with them.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP