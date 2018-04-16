U.S. Bans Albanian Lawmaker Over Corruption Allegations

The United States has banned an Albanian lawmaker and his family from entering the country over allegations of corruption.

The U.S. State Department said in an April 16 statement that Tom Doshi, a lawmaker formerly with the Social Democratic Party, was barred from entering the United States, as were his wife and children.

The statement alleged that Doshi was involved in "significant corruption," though it did not provide details of the accusation.

Doshi, 51, was expelled from the Social Democratic Party in 2015 after he accused colleagues of conspiring to have him killed, an allegation for which prosecutors found no evidence.

The United States in February barred another Albanian political figure -- former Prosecutor-General Adriatik Llalla -- on the same grounds cited in Doshi's entry ban.

Albania, which officially became an EU candidate country in 2014, is seeking to tackle corruption as part of its effort to join the 28-nation bloc.

Experts from both the EU and the United States are advising the Balkan nation on its reform efforts.

With reporting by AP and AFP