U.S. Court Rules Against Trump Restrictions On Travelers With U.S. Relatives

A U.S. judge late on July 13 ruled against the Trump administration's restrictions on refugees and travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries who have American relatives.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu said that people with grandparents, uncles, aunts, and other American relatives currently barred by the administration should be allowed into the country.

Watson was asked by the state of Hawaii to interpret a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that revived Trump's 90-day ban on refugees and citizens of Iran, Syria, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, and Sudan unless they have a "bona fide relationship" with an American relative or institution.

The Trump administration interpreted the high court ruling to say people with American spouses, parents, children, fiancés, and siblings could enter the country, but those with U.S. grandparents or other more distant family members would be barred.

The Honolulu court granted Hawaii's request to issue an injunction allowing grandparents, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, and other barred family members to travel to the United States.

Watson said the Trump administration had an "unduly restrictive reading" of what constituted a close family relationship.

He said grandparents are the "epitome" of close family members.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters