News
U.S. Indicts Russian Oligarch Tied To Financing Separatists In Crimea For Alleged Sanctions Violations
The United States has indicted Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev for sanctions violations.
The Russian billionaire and founder and owner of the Tsargrad TV channel had been previously placed under sanctions by the United States over his participation in the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region by Russia in 2014 and his public support for Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's east.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on April 6 that Malofeyev had been identified as a source of financing for Russians promoting the separatists and as providing support for the separatists in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.
"After being sanctioned by the United States, Malofeyev attempted to evade the sanctions by using co-conspirators to surreptitiously acquire and run media outlets across Europe," Garland told reporters at a news conference.
Malofeyev, 47, is charged with violating U.S. sanctions in connection with his hiring of U.S. citizen Jack Hanick to operate television networks in Russia and Greece and attempting to acquire a television network in Bulgaria, the Justice Department said in a news release.
Malofeyev also conspired with Hanick and others to illegally transfer a $10 million investment that Malofeyev made in a U.S. bank to a business associate in Greece in violation of the sanctions blocking Malofeyev's assets from being transferred, the department said.
Along with the indictment, the United States issued a seizure warrant for Malofeyev's U.S. investments. Malofeyev remains at large and is believed to be in Russia.
The indictment was the first of a Russian oligarch in the United States since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said.
Garland also announced the "disruption" of a type of global malicious computer network known as a botnet controlled by the Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU.
"The Russian government has recently used similar infrastructure to attack Ukrainian targets," he said. "Fortunately, we were able to disrupt this botnet before it could be used.
U.S. law enforcement agencies, working with international partners, detected the infection of thousands of network hardware devices, Garland said.
"We were then able to disable the GRU's control over those devices before the botnet could be weaponized," he said.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
All Of The Latest News
Melting Snow Causes Flooding In Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN -- Melting snow has caused severe flooding in several regions of Kazakhstan, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes and killing livestock.
Emergencies Minister Yury Ilyin said on April 6 that 185 residential buildings and 78 summer houses were affected by heavy flooding in the country.
Ilyin said that the most affected territories were in western Kazakhstan and the Aqtobe region, while the situation remains serious in Nur-Sultan, the capital, the Aqmola region surrounding it, as well as in the central Qaraghandy region.
Since late March, at least 600 people had to leave their homes in the western Kazakhstan region over the increasing floods. More than 100 domestic animals and cattle have been killed by the floods in the region.
In the northwestern region of Aqtobe, flooding disrupted communications between the regional capital, Aqtobe, and nearby towns and villages for several days last week.
Also last week, a 9-year-old child died in the floods in the Qaraghandy region. Dozens of residents of the town of Rabochy in the region were evacuated on April 5 as flooding reached their homes.
Ilyin said there was a danger that 285 towns and villages across the country may suffer heavy flooding in coming days as snow continues to melt quickly.
Greece Says It Is Expelling 12 Russian Diplomats
Greece has become the latest European country to expel Russian diplomats, saying 12 members of the country's diplomatic and consular missions had been designated as personae non gratae.
The 12 "were declared undesirable according to the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963," Greece's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 6.
"The ministry's secretary-general informed the Russian ambassador earlier today about this decision," it added.
Separately, Luxembourg said on April 6 that it was expelling one Russian diplomat "whose actions contradict the security interests of Luxembourg."
The moves come a day after several European countries announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats amid reports of alleged atrocities being committed in Ukraine by Russian troops, including in the town of Bucha, where many civilians appear to have been executed.
More than 300 Russian diplomats have been told to leave missions in countries around the world since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Poland, Germany, Slovakia, France, and Italy together account for 185 Russian diplomatic expulsions.
Hungary Breaks With EU, Will Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
Hungary has broken ranks with the European Union, saying it will accept Moscow's demand that gas supplies be paid for in rubles.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has opposed any EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas or Western arms shipments through Hungarian territory to Ukraine, told journalists on April 6 that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that if asked, Hungary would pay for gas shipments using the Russian currency.
In retaliation for Western sanctions imposed because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Putin has warned Europe that it must pay for gas supplies in rubles or face a possible cut in supplies.
The EU has said it won't abide by Russia's demand as it is a breach of contract since payment was agreed upon in euros.
Earlier on April 6, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said gas contracts were between his country and Russia, and that the EU had "no role" to play in the deal.
EU countries rely on Russia for about one-third of the bloc's total gas supplies. It has yet to apply any sanctions on oil or gas from Russia, though European Council chief Charles Michel said on April 6 that measures on the sector will be needed "sooner or later."
With reporting by Reuters
Prominent Tatar Activist Zakiyev Leaves Russia Over War In Ukraine
The chairman of the All-Tatar Public Center (TIU), Farit Zakiyev, has left Russia's Tatarstan region for Turkey over Moscow's unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Zakiyev told RFE/RL on April 5 that he left the country on March 19 and was currently in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.
"I left to protest this war. I reject this war because I belong to the generation that studied and worked with Ukrainians. The war against Ukrainians is absolutely unacceptable for me," he said.
"Also, in the current circumstances in Russia it is absolutely impossible to continue social and political activities, the activities of the All-Tatar Public Center," Zakiyev said, adding that he took part in several public actions in Turkey to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The TIU, which has been functioning since 1989, is known for activities promoting the Tatar culture, language, and traditions, as well as equal rights for ethnic Tatars.
In recent years, the organization has been under pressure from the authorities in the wake of an ongoing crackdown on nongovernmental organizations, independent media, and democratic institutions across Russia.
Many activists, journalists, and other people have left Russia for other countries since the attack on Ukraine on February 24.
- By Mike Eckel
U.S. Hits Putin's Daughters With Sanctions As Part Of Ukraine Measures
Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters are being hit with financial sanctions, the White House has said, as part of a new package of punitive measures for Russia's war in Ukraine, an unprecedented move by Western governments trying to pressure Moscow.
A senior U.S. administration official said on April 6 that the wife and daughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were also being hit with financial sanctions.
More broadly, the banking giant Sberbank, which is Russia's largest financial institution, is being hit with full blocking sanctions, as well as the private Alfa Bank, whose main shareholders have long been considered close to Putin's inner circle.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The European Union was expected to make a similar announcement on April 7.
Putin himself was hit with sanctions by the West for the first time ever on February 25, a day after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in what has turned into the largest military operation in Europe since World War II.
Other top officials, including politically connected businessmen known in Russia as oligarchs, have also been hit.
Aside from damaging Russia's economy, the sanctions have had little apparent effect on Russia's actions in Ukraine or elsewhere. That's prompted a growing chorus of lawmakers, activists, and others to call for harsher sanctions to target people even closer to Putin.
The two daughters Putin has with his now ex-wife, Lyudmila -- Yekaterina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova -- were kept out of public view for years.
Vorontsova, 37, who is believed to have a medical degree, is the co-owner of a health-care investment company aiming to build a new, state-of-the-art medical center near St. Petersburg.
She was married to a Dutch citizen, though it is unclear whether they are still together.
Tikhonova, 35, gained attention in the late 2010s when she began to perform as an acrobatic dancer and competitive rock-and-roll dancer.
She later became the director of Innopraktika, a $1.7 billion government-backed project to build a science and research center at Moscow State University.
Tikhonova was previously married to the son of a powerful, Kremlin-connected banker named Nikolai Shamalov. The couple reportedly divorced in 2018.
Last year, Tikhonova appeared in public speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. She was not identified in press materials or on Russian media as being Putin's daughter.
Though he was seen regularly with Lyudmila when they were married, Putin has made few comments about his family over the years.
In 2017, during his annual televised call-in show, Putin said his daughters were "involved in science and education," and that they "lived normal, everyday lives."
With reporting by RFE/RL Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak
Iran's President Orders Ministry To Investigate Fatal Mashhad Stabbing
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered the Intelligence Ministry to investigate a knife attack on three clergymen in the Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad that left at least one dead.
Raisi said on April 6 that the ministry should identify and prosecute all perpetrators of the incident, which took place the day before.
Raisi blamed the knife attack on the influence of "takfiri" -- a term used for Sunni extremists, including the Islamic State (IS) group.
The authorities said the alleged assailant, whom some media have identified as a foreign national, had been detained. At least four suspected accomplices were also arrested, while the motive for the attack remains unclear.
The Mehr news agency reported on April 5 that a second cleric had died after being taken to a hospital.
But the semiofficial ISNA news agency on April 6 quoted the chief of Kamyab hospital in Mashhad, Masoud Khani, as saying that the two clerics injured in the attack were in a stable condition.
"The first 24 to 48 hours are very sensitive for trauma patients, we have to wait and see," Khani was quoted as saying by ISNA.
Reports said a memorial service for Hojatoleslam Mohammad Aslani, killed in the attack, will be held on April 7. He was due to be buried on April 8 in a square reserved for martyrs in the courtyard of the shrine.
Crimean Tatar Activist Detained In Russia-Occupied Crimea After Police Searched His Home
Russian authorities have detained a Crimean Tatar activist after his home was searched in Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
The Crimean Solidarity group told RFE/RL that police searched Server Bariyev's home in the village of Rozdolne on April 6 and took him away.
Bariyev's relatives and friends say no reason was given for the search or the activist's detention.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Last month, a court in Moscow sentenced seven Crimean Tatars on extremism charges that they and human rights organizations in Ukraine say are politically motivated.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries. Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
Two Men Shot Dead In Skirmish Along Uzbek-Kyrgyz Border
BISHKEK -- Uzbek border guards have shot to death two men at a disputed segment of the border with Kyrgyzstan.
The Kyrgyz Border Guard Service said the incident took place late on April 5 when a group of Kyrgyz men tried to illegally smuggle goods into Uzbek territory on horses.
When Uzbek border guards tried to stop them, the men reportedly refused and the standoff turned violent.
"Uzbek border guards had to use firearms to protect their lives and health, in which two men were lethally wounded, while others managed to escape back to Kyrgyz territory," the Border Guard Service said.
Officials said the men killed were 31 and 37 years old. They were both born in Uzbekistan but obtained Kyrgyz citizenship in 2012 and permanently resided in the village of Deires in Kyrgyzstan's Jalal-Abad region.
Officials from both countries agreed to investigate the incident separately.
According to the Border Guard Service, the bodies of the men were repatriated to Kyrgyzstan on April 6 and the situation along the border, where there have been many deadly clashes over the years, is stable.
The border areas in Central Asia have been subject to recurring disputes since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to frequent tension between the two countries.
Hungary's Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Ambassador Over 'Offensive Comments'
Hungary's Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukraine's ambassador to Budapest over what it described as offensive comments from Kyiv regarding Budapest's stance on Russia's invasion.
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement on April 6 that Hungary had condemned Russia's invasion, acknowledged Ukraine's sovereignty, and taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees as they stream across the border to flee the war.
It is "time for Ukrainian leaders to stop their insults directed at Hungary and acknowledge the will of the Hungarian people," Szijjarto said in a statement, referring to the reelection of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban on April 3.
"This is not our war, so we want to and will stay out of it," Szijjarto added, reiterating the stance that helped Orban secure a fourth consecutive term with a landslide election victory last weekend.
Szijarto was responding to comments made on April 5 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said Orban would have to choose between Moscow and the "other world," and that the Hungarian leader feared Russian influence.
Orban has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and did not veto European Union sanctions against Moscow, even though he had said he doesn’t agree with them.
But he also has refrained from criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and rejected the idea of curbs on oil and gas imports from Russia, saying such a move would wreck Hungary's economy.
Orban’s government has refused to supply weapons to Ukraine or allow their transfer across the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.
- By Todd Prince
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Russian Firebrand Politician Whose Career Spanned Yeltsin And Putin Eras, Dies At 75
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the rabid Russian nationalist lawmaker whose political rise in the early 1990s frightened the West and underscored the fragility of democracy in the immediate post-Soviet period, has died. He was 75.
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Zhirinovsky died after a "long and serious illness." Zhirinovsky had been in a Moscow hospital since early February after testing positive for COVID-19 and developing pneumonia.
Zhirinovsky had been one of the most visible and well-known figures in Russian politics over the past three decades, capturing domestic and international headlines with his xenophobic comments and outlandish public behavior, including fistfights in parliament and on television talk shows.
He had been a prominent fixture in the Duma, the lower house of parliament, since his misleadingly named Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) stormed to a strong result in 1993, capturing the most votes in the first legislative elections since the collapse of the Soviet Union two years earlier.
He ran for president five times after that, never receiving 10 percent of the vote. And while he frequently raised fears with his provocative pronouncements in his early years in the spotlight, he later struggled even to raise eyebrows, as Russians became accustomed to his remarks and his role in the ruling apparatus.
He appeared to have lost almost all of his real political influence years ago, serving instead as a colorfully controversial but ultimately predictable piece of the so-called “systemic opposition” to President Vladimir Putin, who uses this group to advance his goals and preserve a veneer of democracy and pluralism.
Zhirinovsky rose to prominence in the early 1990s by playing on widespread disillusionment among the Russian populace with the economic and political upheaval that set in before the Soviet collapse and deepened following the country’s demise in December 1991.
The rapid transition to a market economy under President Boris Yeltsin cast many Russians into poverty as factories shut down, inflation skyrocketed, and the communist-era social safety net, threadbare as it was, unraveled.
In the December 1993 parliamentary elections, many citizens expressed their opposition to both Yeltsin and the Communist Party by voting for Zhirinovsky, who offered little in the way of a practical solution to those problems.
Zhirinovsky’s platform called for lowering the price of vodka, “defending the rights” of ethnic Russians inside and outside the country, and incorporating former imperial lands.
He also threatened the use of nuclear weapons against former adversaries – just one of a growing number of aggressive, often over-the-top positions he took publicly -- while blaming the West for many of the nation’s ills.
“Less a party than a backdrop to its demagogic leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the [LDPR] espoused ultranationalist positions, including anti-Western rhetoric; expanding Russia’s borders to include Poland and Finland, and eventually reaching the Indian Ocean; increasing arms sales abroad and restoring ties with traditional Soviet allies like Iraq and Libya; intensified support for Serbia; ridding Russia of non-Russians; provoking ethnic wars outside Russia; and warning Japan, Germany, and the United States of nuclear attack or blackmail,” the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe said in a January 1994 report analyzing the election.
The LDPR won nearly 23 percent of the party-list votes in the election, besting liberal opponents and raising fears among those Western officials who were hoping that democracy would swiftly take hold in Russia after centuries of autocratic rule.
Zhirinovsky’s strong showing in the election prompted some observers at the time to draw comparisons to Adolf Hitler, who had won over disgruntled voters with his virulent nationalism during a similar period of deep economic and political turmoil in Germany following its defeat in World War I.
“Widespread disillusionment had worked to Zhirinovsky’s advantage. After his election, I believed the nationalist leader could – though not necessarily would – become Russia’s Hitler,” Michael McFaul, an U.S. election observer at the time who would go on to become President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Russia from 2012-14, wrote in his book From Cold War To Hot Peace.
McFaul described Zhirinovsky as the “symbolic winner” of the election and said his popularity called into question the prevailing liberal view about “the superiority and inevitability of worldwide democracy.”
For a brief period of time, Zhirinovsky was considered to be a serious challenger to Yeltsin in the 1996 presidential election, Russia’s first since the Soviet collapse.
However, his political star quickly dimmed as his boorish behavior alienated voters.
In the December 1995 Duma elections, the LDPR received 11 percent in the party-list voting – half as many votes as the Communist Party. Six months later, Zhirinovsky came in fifth in the first round of the presidential election, with less than 6 percent of the vote.
Over the years, Zhirinovsky’s tirades and antics turned him into more of an entertainer than a politician in the eyes of Russian voters. To liberal opponents and the nation’s intelligentsia, he was little more than a clown.
His influence further waned with Putin’s political ascent at the end of the 1990s.
Over more than 22 years as president or prime minister, Putin has consolidated power in part by neutering the parliament and co-opting political forces that are nominally in the opposition.
The LDPR has rarely opposed the policies of Putin and the dominant, Kremlin-controlled United Russia party. Political observers say the Kremlin has sometimes used Zhirinovsky and his party to send up trial balloons on initiatives it does not want to immediately be associated with the government.
Like Zhirinovsky, Putin also attached importance to the issue of ethnic Russians who found themselves living outside the country after the fall of the Soviet Union -- a situation that he says prompted his remark that the collapse of the U.S.S.R. was the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century.
“The difference was that, until 2014, Putin had always claimed that talk of ‘bringing back’ these lands with lots of Russians in the so-called ‘near abroad’ was not politically realistic," said Brian Taylor, a professor of political science at Syracuse University who focuses on Russia.
Since 2014, when Putin sent the military to seize control of Crimea and Moscow fomented separatism in the Donbas, Putin's rhetoric with respect to Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine "has become more strident, which rhetorically moved him closer to Zhirinovsky, although usually without the extreme flourishes that Zhirinovsky was famous for,” Taylor said in early February.
Zhirinovsky had called for the partitioning of Ukraine and made other remarks that bore similarities to more recent comments from Putin, who launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after increasingly aggressive rhetoric in which he repeatedly suggesting that the neighboring country has no right to exist as a sovereign state.
In a diatribe in the Duma in December, as Russia amassed forces at Ukraine’s borders, Zhirinovsky suggested Moscow would invade at 4 a.m. on February 22 -- a prediction that was off by only about 48 hours.
Zhirinovsky ran against Putin for president in 2000, 2012, and 2018, and against placeholder Dmitry Medvedev in 2008 – campaigns widely seen as part of Kremlin efforts to create the appearance of pluralism and competition. By contrast, opposition leader Aleksei Navalny was barred from the 2018 ballot over convictions on financial-crimes charges he say were fabricated to sideline him.
Zhirinovsky was born in what was then the Soviet republic of Kazakhstan on April 25, 1946, a year after the end of World War II, to a father with a Ukrainian Jewish background and an ethnic Russian mother.
Zhirinovsky initially denied his Jewish heritage and rarely talked about his father, Volf Eidelshtein, who moved to the newly formed state of Israel a few years after his son’s birth.
Zhirinovsky took the last name of his mother’s first husband when he turned 18.
He moved to the Soviet capital in the 1960s to attend Moscow State University, where he majored in Turkish studies, and he briefly worked in Turkey. He received a law degree in 1977 and a philosophy degree much later, in 1998, after defending a dissertation on “the past, present, and future of the Russian nation.”
In March 1990, Zhirinovsky was elected head of the Liberal Democratic Party of the Soviet Union, which he had helped create – reportedly with the backing of the KGB – a few months earlier. It was the first legal opposition party in the Soviet Union.
He ran for president of what was still the Soviet republic of Russia in June 1991, coming in third with 8 percent of the vote in an election won by Yeltsin.
The Soviet Union ceased to exist six months later and the political upheaval continued, with Yeltsin ordering the shelling of the parliament building in October 1993 during a showdown with anti-reform opponents that led to parliamentary election that December.
Zhirinovsky is survived by his wife, Galina Lebedeva, and three grown children.
Pope, Holding Flag Brought From Bucha, Condemns Atrocities In Ukraine
Pope Francis has condemned what he described as the “massacre of Bucha," a Ukrainian town where the bodies of dozens of civilians were found in mass graves and on the streets in what some have called evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops.
Holding a battle-stained flag from Bucha, Pope Francis said during his weekly audience in the Vatican's auditorium on April 6 that "recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought new atrocities, such as the massacre of Bucha."
"Ever more horrendous cruelties, also perpetrated against defenseless civilians, women, and children. These are victims whose innocent blood cries out to heaven and begs for mercy," the pontiff said while welcoming a half-dozen Ukrainian refugee children on stage.
"These children had to flee in order to arrive in a safe land. This is the fruit of war. Let's not forget them and let's not forget the Ukrainian people," he said, before giving each child a gift of a chocolate Easter egg.
WATCH: Images of dozens of bodies lying in the streets of the village of Bucha, near Kyiv, have been seen around the world, prompting accusations of war crimes against Russian forces.
The Ukrainian Army retook control of Bucha just a few days ago after Russian forces retreated. Videos and eyewitness accounts have revealed dozens of corpses, some with their hands tied behind their backs, strewn about the town on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called the killings "war crimes" and "genocide." Western countries have ramped up sanctions against Russia, which has denied the accusations, in reaction to the deaths.
While Pope Francis did not name Russia in his speech, he did say that the events in Ukraine were showing "the impotency of the United Nations."
Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
EU's Michel Says Sanctions On Russian Oil, Gas Will Be Needed 'Sooner Or Later'
European Council chief Charles Michel says the European Union will need to slap sanctions on Russian energy such as oil and gas "sooner or later," as the bloc looks to ramp up pressure on Moscow in the face of reports of war atrocities being committed in Ukraine by Russian troops.
"I think that measures on oil and even gas will also be needed sooner or later," Michel told the European Parliament in an address on April 6.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Michel urged European lawmakers to consider such moves, aimed at Moscow's main source of income, after he said reports of war crimes being committed by Russian troops in towns such as Bucha were "yet more proof that Russian brutality against the people of Ukraine has no limits."
Russian news agencies reported that the state-owned energy giant Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on April 6, in line with its contracts. Requests stood at 108.4 million cubic meters for April 6, similar to volumes on the previous day, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the operator of Ukraine's gas pipelines.
The United States and its European allies are expected to impose harsh new sanctions on Russia on April 6 in a move aimed at increasing Russia’s economic and technological isolation as a penalty for its attacks on civilians in Ukraine.
The joint action will include new sanctions on financial institutions, a ban on new investment in Russia, toughened sanctions on government-owned enterprises, and more sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members, according to the White House.
“The biggest part of our objective here is to deplete the resources that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has to continue his war against Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on April 5.
The U.S. Treasury Department already took steps on April 5 to make it harder for Russia to meet its financial obligations by blocking any Russian government debt payments with U.S. dollars from accounts at U.S. financial institutions.
Britain announced it has frozen some $350 billion in assets from Putin's "war chest" so far. Foreign Minister Liz Truss said that this makes more than 60 percent of Russia’s $604 billion in currency reserves unavailable.
The EU said a fifth package of measures that it announced targets oil and coal exports and bars Russian ships from European ports.
WATCH: A children's summer camp in Ukraine is the site of another grisly atrocity. In a basement, there were bodies with their hands tied behind their backs and bullet holes in their heads. The Ukrainian authorities said it was a war crime committed by Russian forces.
The actions come as evidence of atrocities committed by Russian troops continues to pile up. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the UN Security Council on April 5 that Russian troops had committed some of the worst war crimes since World War II and urged the council to hold Moscow accountable.
Much of the focus has been on Bucha, a town near Kyiv where Russian forces were positioned until their withdrawal late last week. People there said they witnessed brutal killings and torture, and evidence has emerged of mass graves and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that while Bucha was under Russian control “not a single local person has suffered from any violent action.” Reiterating the Kremlin’s previous statements, he said videos showing bodies in the streets were “a crude forgery” staged by the Ukrainians.
“You only saw what they showed you,” he said. “The only ones who would fall for this are Western dilettantes.”
Zelenskiy said the events in Bucha will make “even the possibility” of peace talks with Russia a challenge.
WATCH: Russian troops allegedly shot a 72-year-old professor when he tried to defend his home and protect neighbors in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin. Yevhen Khrykov was killed after Russian forces found him and about a dozen neighbors sheltering in a basement, according to his widow.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of fueling "hysteria" over alleged Russian war crimes as a way to derail negotiations. Several rounds of talks so far have yielded no deal.
Lavrov said that Moscow won’t accept a Ukrainian demand that any prospective peace deal include an immediate pullout of troops followed by a Ukrainian referendum on the agreement.
In televised remarks, he said a new deal would have to be negotiated if the vote failed, and “we don’t want to play such cat-and-mouse.”
Western military officials say Russian forces that have pulled back from the area around Kyiv are now regrouping for deployment in eastern and southern Ukraine. Fresh battles are expected in the region commonly known as the Donbas, where Russia-backed separatists already hold territory.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Car Crashes Into Fence Surrounding Russia's Embassy In Bucharest; Driver Killed
A car crashed into a fence surrounding the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said.
According to police, the vehicle hit the fence at around 6 a.m. on April 6 but didn’t enter the embassy compound.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but the driver died at the scene, authorities said in a statement.
Video showed the car engulfed in flames as security personnel ran to the area.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the crash was an accident or deliberate. Police said they were investigating. The identity of the driver was not released.
In recent weeks, several Russian embassies in Europe have been targeted by protesters angered by Moscow’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S., Allies To Impose Harsh New Sanctions In Effort To Deplete Putin's 'War Chest'
The United States and its European allies will impose harsh new sanctions on Russia on April 6 in a move aimed at increasing Russia’s economic and technological isolation as a penalty for its attacks on civilians in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The joint action will include new sanctions on financial institutions, a ban on new investment in Russia, toughened sanctions on government-owned enterprises, and more sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members.
"The goal is to force them to make a choice," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. "The biggest part of our objective here is to deplete the resources that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has to continue his war against Ukraine."
The U.S. Treasury Department already took steps on April 5 to make it harder for Russia to meet its financial obligations by blocking any Russian government debt payments with U.S. dollars from accounts at U.S. financial institutions.
Britain announced it had frozen some $350 billion in assets from Putin's "war chest" so far. Foreign Minister Liz Truss said that this makes more than 60 percent of Russia’s $604 billion in currency reserves unavailable.
The EU said a fifth package of measures that it announced targets oil and coal exports and bars Russian ships from European ports.
The actions come as accusations of atrocities committed by Russian troops continue to pile up. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the UN Security Council on April 5 that Russian troops had committed some of the worst war crimes since World War II and urged the council to hold Moscow accountable.
A spokeswoman for UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said on April 6 that the assembly will vote on April 7 on suspending Russia from the body's Human Rights Council amid reports that Russian troops committed atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
Two-thirds of the countries who cast votes in the 193-member assembly must support suspension for Russia to be temporarily removed from the Geneva-based council.
In an address to the Irish parliament on April 6, Zelenskiy warned Europe that there is no time for hesitancy in adopting measures against Russia. He said he could no longer "tolerate any indecisiveness after everything we have gone through in Ukraine and everything that Russian troops have done."
"We still need to convince Europe that Russian oil cannot feed the Russian military machine with new sources of funding," Zelenskiy said in urging that the continent cut off imports of Russian crude.
Much of the world's focus over the past few days has been on Bucha, a town near Kyiv where Russian forces were positioned until their withdrawal late last week. People there said they witnessed brutal killings and torture, and evidence has emerged of mass graves and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that while Bucha was under Russian control "not a single local person has suffered from any violent action." Reiterating the Kremlin's previous statements, he said videos showing bodies in the streets were a "crude forgery" staged by the Ukrainians.
"You only saw what they showed you," he said. "The only ones who would fall for this are Western dilettantes."
WATCH: A children's summer camp in Ukraine is the site of another grisly atrocity. In a basement, there were bodies with their hands tied behind their backs and bullet holes in their heads. The Ukrainian authorities said it was a war crime committed by Russian forces.
Zelenskiy said the events in Bucha will make "even the possibility" of peace talks with Russia a challenge.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of fueling "hysteria" over alleged Russian war crimes as a way to derail negotiations. Several rounds of talks so far have yielded no deal.
Lavrov said that Moscow won't accept a Ukrainian demand that any prospective peace deal include an immediate pullout of troops followed by a Ukrainian referendum on the agreement.
In televised remarks, he said a new deal would have to be negotiated if the vote failed, and "we don't want to play such cat-and-mouse."
Western military officials say Russian forces that have pulled back from the area around Kyiv are now regrouping for deployment in eastern and southern Ukraine. Fresh battles are expected in the region commonly known as the Donbas, where Kremlin-backed separatists already hold territory.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance expected a Russian push in the "coming weeks" to try to take all of the Donbas, with the goal of creating a land bridge to occupied Crimea.
The region includes the shattered port city of Mariupol, where authorities continue strained efforts to evacuate civilians. Heavy fighting and Russian air strikes are continuing there, British military intelligence said early on April 6.
The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening. Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat, or water, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender," it added.
More than 3,800 people were able to leave Mariupol on April 5 along agreed humanitarian corridors, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
But a convoy of seven buses that had set out to evacuate people from Mariupol had not managed to make its way through a Russian blockade, Vereshchuk said.
Russia's Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had "cynically disrupted" the evacuation effort, TASS cited a senior official as saying.
The buses, however, were able to evacuate people from the city of Berdyansk, including some people from Mariupol who had made it that far.
NATO's Stoltenberg said on April 6 that the war could last a long time, as Putin showed no signs of changing "his ambition to control the whole" country.
"We have to be realistic and realize that this may last for a long time, for many months, for even years," Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.
"And that's the reason why we need also to be prepared for the long haul, both when it comes to supporting Ukraine, sustaining sanctions and strengthening our defenses," he added.
Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that, as of April 4, Russia's war had killed 1,480 civilians and wounded another 2,195.
"Most of the civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide range of damage, including heavy artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launches, as well as missiles and air strikes," the statement said.
The UN believes that the real numbers of dead and wounded is much higher as information from some places where hostilities are taking place is delayed, and many reports need to be confirmed.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Go Or Stay? A Dilemma Amid Russian Bombardment In Eastern Ukraine
U.S., Germany Shut Down, Sanction Russia-Based Dark Net Marketplace
The United States and Germany on April 5 took steps to cut access to an illegal dark-net market site with millions of mostly Russian-speaking customers and a cryptocurrency exchange that the United States and Germany said operate out of Russia dealing mostly in illicit drugs.
German police said they shut down servers located in Germany of the illegal dark-net marketplace known as Hydra Market and seized bitcoins worth 23 million euros ($25 million). The U.S. Treasury Department said later on April 5 that it imposed sanctions on the illegal dark-net market site, which it said had millions of customers, and a cryptocurrency exchange provided by the marketplace.
The U.S. sanctions are part of a coordinated international effort with Germany's federal police “to disrupt proliferation of malicious cybercrime services, dangerous drugs, and other illegal offerings available through the Russia-based site,” the Treasury Department said in a news release.
The sanctions against Hydra Market and currency exchange Garantex were published on the Treasury Department's website on April 5.
"Our actions send a message today to criminals that you cannot hide on the dark net or their forums, and you cannot hide in Russia or anywhere else in the world," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the news release.
The dark net includes websites that can be accessed only with specific software or authorizations, ensuring anonymity for users. The Treasury Department said marketplaces that reside on the dark net almost exclusively accept virtual currency as payment.
Germany’s federal police said in a statement that its preliminary investigation is directed against suspects for "operating criminal trading platforms on the Internet on a commercial basis." No arrests have been reported.
Founded in 2015, Hydra Market served Russian-speaking markets, selling narcotics, stolen credit-card data, counterfeit currency, and fake identity documents.
The marketplace had around 17 million customer accounts and more than 19,000 vendor accounts, according to German federal police.
"The Hydra Market was probably the illegal marketplace with the highest turnover worldwide," with sales amounting to at least 1.23 billion euros in 2020 alone, the federal police statement said.
A seizure banner has been published on the marketplace's website.
The U.S. sanctions block all property and assets located in the United States belonging to individuals and entities associated with Hydra Market or Garantex. They also block all transactions by U.S. persons that involve any property belonging to Hydra Market or Garantex.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Reuters, and AP
EU Commission Launches Procedure That Could Cut Funding To Hungary
The European Union's executive arm has started a disciplinary procedure against Hungary that could lead to the freezing of EU funds for backsliding on democratic norms.
The move comes two days after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won reelection with an overwhelming majority.
Orban's victory came despite years of EU criticism of Budapest's public procurement system, conflicts of interest, immigration policy, judicial independence, and restrictions on media freedom.
The European Commission said on April 5 that it will try its new rule-of-law mechanism, which it has never used before, and said the impetus for the move was to prevent the misuse of EU funds.
"We've been very clear the issue is corruption," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said at a plenary session of the European Parliament. "We will now send a letter of formal notification to start the conditionality mechanism."
The new mechanism was put in place to give the European Union the power to withhold funding from countries that don't follow the bloc's fundamental rules. The mechanism was agreed to by all 27 EU leaders in late 2020, despite reluctance from Hungary and Poland.
The mechanism was supported by richer EU countries that have demanded stronger safeguards to ensure their money does not benefit governments that undercut democracy.
The Hungarian government called the move to use the mechanism a mistake.
Gergely Gulyas, Orban's chief of staff, urged the European Commission "not to punish Hungarian voters for expressing an opinion not to Brussels' taste."
He said the "basic rules of democracy" must be accepted by the commission and urged it to "return to common sense and dialogue."
Hungary and Poland, which both routinely get billions of euros in EU funds, challenged the new procedure in the EU's top court. But the European Court of Justice rejected their motion in February.
For the mechanism to take effect, 15 EU member states representing 65 percent of the bloc's population must agree to penalize Hungary. Budapest will have multiple opportunities to appeal the process.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Zelenskiy Urges UN To Expel Russia From Security Council And Hold Moscow Accountable For 'War Crimes'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the UN Security Council to seek full accountability for crimes that he says were committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy spoke to the council on April 5, providing graphic details of events that took place in the town of Bucha, where he said entire families were killed indiscriminately, particularly those who had served Ukrainian forces in some capacity.
People "were killed in their apartments, houses...civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road, just for [the Russian soldiers'] pleasure. They cut off limbs...slashed their throats," Zelenskiy told the 15-member council in a live video address.
"Women were raped and killed in front of their children, their tongues were pulled out only because the aggressors did not hear what they wanted to hear from them," he said. "This is no different from other terrorists such as Daesh (Islamic State)...and here it is done by a member of the United Nations Security Council."
He said the crimes committed in Bucha were “the most terrible war crimes” since World War II and that Bucha was “only one of many examples of what the occupiers have been doing on our land for the last 41 days.”
Zelenskiy, who spoke one day after visiting Bucha, said that wherever Russian troops have been deployed, ruins and mass graves have been left behind.
Zelenskiy added that "tens of thousands" of Ukrainians had been deported to Russia, saying that Russia "need[s] our wealth, our people," and he accused Russian soldiers of stealing everything from food to gold earrings from Ukrainians.
The Russian ambassador to the UN, who spoke to the council after Zelenskiy, denied the claim of mass deportations and that Russian forces have targeted civilians.
"Now, overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, over 600,000 people have been evacuated to Russia, including over 119,000 children," Vasily Nebenzya said.
"And we're not talking about any kind of coercion or abduction, as our Western partners like to present this, but rather the voluntary decision by these people as testified by many of these videos that are accessible in social media," he told the council.
The Ukrainian president called on the United Nations not only to act immediately to bring Russia to account for the deaths of civilians in Bucha, but also to expel Russia from the council, which has been unable to take any action beyond passing nonbinding resolutions over Russia's invasion because Moscow holds veto power.
"We are dealing with a state that turns its veto at the UN Security Council into the right to [cause] death," Zelenskiy said.
WATCH: Images of dozens of bodies lying in the streets of the village of Bucha, near Kyiv, have been seen around the world, prompting accusations of war crimes against Russian forces:
He said the United Nations must take a hard look at itself and ask whether the time of international law is over. He called for reform of the UN Charter and an international war crimes tribunal similar to the one that judged the Nazis after World War II.
"The United Nations can be simply closed. Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to close the UN? And the time of international law is gone?" he asked. "If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately."
His address came after global outrage over the discoveries of civilian victims in Bucha after Russian troops withdrew. U.S. President Joe Biden has called for a war crimes trial, and the United States and Britain have called for the removal of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
"What we've seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit. It's a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said before leaving for a NATO meeting in Europe.
Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said in an interview that the massacre was the Russians' revenge for the resistance that the Ukrainian people have shown.
"My people were shot for fun or out of anger," Fedoruk told Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper. "The Russians shot at everything that moved: passersby, people on bicycles, cars marked 'children.'"
Washington and the European Union have promised more economic sanctions aimed at forcing President Vladimir Putin to halt the war.
The EU announced a fifth package of measures that would target oil and coal exports and prohibit Russian ships from entering European ports, while the U.S. Treasury Department said Russia would no longer be able to pay its foreign debt with dollars held in American banks.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Two Iranian Clerics Killed In Knife Attack In Mashhad, A Third Injured
Three clerics were stabbed by an unknown attacker at a religious shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, killing two, media reported on April 5.
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency said one of the clerics had died following the attack. Tasnim identified him as Mohammad Aslani. Meanwhile, the semiofficial Mehr news agency said a second clergyman, identified as Mohsen Pakdaman, had died after being taken to a hospital.
Astan Quds Razavi, the foundation that runs the shrine of Imam Reza, said the alleged attacker was immediately detained and taken into police custody. The motive of the attack is unclear.
"The identity of the assailant is under investigation," Astan Quds Razavi said in a statement.
The organization said it will release further details about the attack later.
Mashhad’s Prosecutor's Office said five people had been detained over the stabbing: the attacker and four other individuals who accompanied him.
A video posted online by Iranian media showed a man lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard of the shrine.
Another video appeared to show security forces and pilgrims detaining the alleged assailant.
The Imam Reza shrine is visited by millions of pilgrims every year.
The attack came two days after the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Iran.
It follows an April 3 incident in a mosque in the northern town of Gonbad Kavus during which two Sunni clerics were shot to death. Authorities said one suspect was arrested and that, based on evidence, “personal motives" were behind the attack.
UN Estimates More Than 11 Million People Displaced In Ukraine
The United Nations migration agency estimates that more than 11 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since Russia’s unprovoked war began on February 24.
More than 7.1 million had been displaced within Ukraine as of April 1, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on April 5 in its first full assessment in three weeks.
Another 4.24 million have fled abroad, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.
"People continue to flee their homes because of war, and the humanitarian needs on the ground continue to soar," IOM chief Antonio Vitorino said.
Vitorino said humanitarian corridors are "urgently needed" to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and ensure the safe transportation of much-needed humanitarian aid to assist those internally displaced.
A survey by the IOM found that more than 60 percent of displaced households had children and 57 percent included elderly members. About 30 percent had people with chronic illnesses.
More than one-third of displaced households indicated they had had no income in the past month, the survey showed.
More than 2.9 million others are actively considering "leaving their place of habitual residence due to war,” the IOM said.
- By Current Time
Memorial Human Rights Group Says Court Rejected Appeal Against Forced Closure
MOSCOW -- Memorial, one of Russia's most respected human rights groups, says a court has rejected its appeal of a ruling that would have forced the organization to close for allegedly violating the controversial "foreign agent" law.
"The first court of appeals has upheld the decision to shut down the Memorial human rights center. The second court of appeals will look into the appeal in six months. We will see you again. We will be back. Russia will be free," Memorial tweeted on April 5.
In December, the Moscow City Court ordered the closure of the Moscow-based group for violating the "foreign agent" law.
That same month, the Supreme Court ruled that Memorial International, a standalone group and the umbrella organization for many regional branches and the Memorial Human Rights Center, should be liquidated on the same charge.
Last month, the Supreme Court of Russia turned down Memorial International's appeal on the ruling to liquidate the organization, as well.
The "foreign agent" law has been increasingly used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia.
Rights activists have said there are no legal grounds to liquidate either of the organizations, which have been devoted since the late 1980s to researching and recording the crimes of the Soviet Union and promoting human rights in Russia and former Soviet republics.
They say the demand by the Prosecutor-General's Office to shut down Memorial is a politically motivated decision.
The original 2012 legislation, which targeted NGOs and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations, journalists, YouTube vloggers, and nearly anyone who receives money from outside of Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voices a political opinion.
Grad Rockets: Ukraine's Decades-Old Weapons Used On High-Tech Battlefield
Kazakhstan Says It Does Not Recognize Separatist-Controlled Territories In Ukraine As Independent
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said his country does not recognize districts in Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk controlled by Russia-backed separatists as independent.
"We, at this point, do not recognize either the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) or the Donetsk [People's] Republic (DNR)," Tileuberdi told RFE/RL on April 5. But he said Kazakhstan “does not join" Western efforts to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
“It is important for us to prevent negative affects of the sanctions [imposed on Russia] on the development of our economy, and it is important that our territory is not used to evade those sanctions," Tileuberdi said.
Answering a question about Kazakhstan's decision to abstain from voting on two UN resolutions condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Tileuberdi said "abstaining is also a position that was outlined with taking into account Kazakhstan's national interests."
Just days before starting its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow recognized the territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists as independent republics and justified its war on Ukraine by saying it was "defending" the two regions.
A close Russian ally, Kazakhstan has not openly criticized Moscow over its invasion. Last month, Kazakhstan sent a humanitarian shipment to Ukraine under the slogan: "Ukraine, We Are With You."
Four Media Outlets Blocked In Russia Over Their War Coverage File Lawsuits
Four media outlets blocked in Russia for their coverage of Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have filed lawsuits against media regulator Roskomnadzor and the Prosecutor-General’s Office.
The Setevyye Svobody (Network Freedoms) Telegram channel said on April 5 that editors for Mediazona, Republic, Taig.Info, and Lentachel had filed lawsuits against decisions to block their sites with the Tver district court in Moscow, adding that lawyer Leonid Solovyov will represent the media outlets in the court.
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered all media outlets to only use data and information provided by Russia's official sources when covering the war. It also directed media outlets to describe events in Ukraine as a “special military operation” and not a war or an invasion.
The Prosecutor-General's Office then demanded that the websites of many outlets, including those of Mediazona, Republic, Taiga.Info, and Lentachel, be blocked, saying they distributed "false information about the Russian Army" in their reports about the developments in Ukraine.
Setevyye Svobody quoted a statement from the editor of Taiga.Info saying that the outlet considers the decision to block its website illegal.
The Tver district court's website says a preliminary session on the lawsuit filed by Taiga.Info will be held on April 21.
Setevyye Svobody also said it is preparing lawsuits on behalf of other websites, including the DOXA student newspaper and the Ateo online group in the VKontakte social network, which had been blocked at Roskomnadzor's request.
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a new law that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who "deliberately distribute false news" about the Russian Army.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets, including RFE/RL.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Longtime Putin Adviser Says Russian Leader Is Obsessed With Ukraine And Has 'Stepped Into A Trap'2
Bucha Residents Describe 'Systematic' Killings By Russian Troops3
Horror, Outrage Grow As Scenes Of Carnage Emerge In Ukraine's Bucha4
Clustered Russian Aircraft Present A Prominent Target In Ukraine5
'Russia Must Answer To The World': Global Condemnation Of Ukraine Killings Mounts6
'A Nail In The Coffin': Tech Workers Are Fleeing Russia And The Impact Will Last For Years7
Grad Rockets: Ukraine's Decades-Old Weapons Used On High-Tech Battlefield8
'They Killed People Systematically': Bucha Residents Allege War Crimes By Expelled Russian Forces9
Maksim Levin, Killed In Ukraine, Leaves Behind A Legacy Of Powerful Photojournalism10
Russia Accused Of Atrocities In Kyiv Suburb Of Bucha
Subscribe