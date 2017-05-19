Man Suspected Of Running Over New York Pedestrians To Appear In Court

The man suspected of plowing his speeding car into a crowd at New York City's Times Square is expected to appear in court on May 19.

A 18-year-old woman was killed and 23 people were injured in the May 18 incident in one of the city's main tourist areas.

Richard Rojas, a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran from the Bronx, was charged with murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and aggravated vehicular homicide.

The suspect, who has a history of arrests for offenses including drunk driving and threatening someone with a knife, told police he had "heard voices," law enforcement officials were quoted as saying.

Rojas was discharged from the Navy in 2014 following disciplinary problems, reports said.

