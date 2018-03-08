U.S. Offers Multimillion-Dollar Rewards For Information On Pakistan-Based Militants

WASHINGTON -- The United States says it is offering multimillion dollar rewards for information leading to the location of Pakistani Taliban chief Mullah Fazlullah and two other militant figures believed to be in Pakistan.

The State Department said in a statement on March 8 that it is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information on Fazlullah, leader of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It said rewards of up to $3 million each are being offered for information on TTP-linked militants Abdul Wali of Jamaat ul-Ahrar (JuA) and Mangal Bagh of the Lashkar-e-Islam group.

“Each of these individuals is believed to have committed, or to pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of the United States and its nationals,” the statement said.

“In addition to opposing the Pakistani military, one of TTP’s stated goals is the expulsion of [U.S.-led] coalition troops from Afghanistan. The group has demonstrated a close alliance with Al Qaeda and, since 2008, has also repeatedly publicly threatened to attack the U.S. homeland.”

The announcement came after Pakistani intelligence officials said a son of Fazlullah and 19 other people were killed in a suspected U.S. drone strike earlier this week in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar near the Pakistani border.