Ex-Soviet Intelligence Officer, Now Lobbyist, Reportedly At Trump Jr. Meeting With Russian Lawyer

The Russian lawyer who met with the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump and other officials of his presidential campaign in June 2016 was accompanied by a Russian-American lobbyist who is a former Soviet counterintelligence officer, according to a report by the U.S. television network NBC.

NBC reported on July 13 that the lobbyist, who was not named, accompanied Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya to the meeting with Donald Trump Jr., President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The NBC report describes the man as a "Russian-born American lobbyist [who] served in the Soviet military and emigrated to the U.S., where he holds dual citizenship."

Representatives of Trump Jr., Kushner, and Manafort refused to comment for the NBC report.

In an earlier interview with NBC, Veselnitskaya said she was accompanied to the meeting by at least one other person whom she declined to identify.

On July 11, Trump Jr. released e-mails that showed he had accepted the meeting after being told Veselnitskaya had damaging information about Democratic Party candidate and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that was provided by the Russian government.

President Trump and Trump Jr. have said there was nothing improper about the meeting.

Based on reporting by NBC