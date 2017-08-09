U.S. Says Putin Visit To Georgia's Abkhazia Region Was 'Inappropriate'

The United States on August 9 criticized a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia to show support for separatists, calling it "inappropriate."

In 2008, Russia and Georgia fought a brief war over the region, which Putin visited on August 8 to mark the anniversary of the start of the fighting.

Following the 2008 war, Georgia and Russia broke off diplomatic relations and Moscow recognized Abkhazia and another Georgian breakaway region, South Ossetia, as independent countries. Only a few countries followed Russia's lead.

Russia maintains thousands of troops in Abkhazia and South Ossetia in what Georgia considers an occupation. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence offered full U.S. support to Georgia in its standoff with Russia over the regions on a visit to Tbilisi last week.

The U.S. State Department repeated that support on August 9 in the wake of the Putin visit.

"The United States urges Russia to withdraw its forces to pre-war positions per the 2008 cease-fire agreement and reverse its recognition of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia," the department said in a statement.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters

