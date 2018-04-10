Trump Calls Probe Of Campaign Ties With Russia 'Attack On Our Country'

FBI agents have raided the office of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on various topics in a move that prompted an angry presidential response.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on April 9, accused the FBI of "breaking into" the attorney's office and blasted U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between Russia and his presidential campaign.

"It's a disgraceful situation. It's a total witch-hunt, I have been saying it for a long time," Trump said.

"It's an attack on our country in a true sense," he added. "It's an attack on what we all stand for."

Trump's remarks renewed speculation that he might try to dismiss Mueller, who was appointed last year after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who at the time was leading the Russia investigation.

Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, noted that the FBI's warrant to search the attorney's office was approved by a judge.

"That's no witch-hunt. That's the rule of law," he tweeted.

"As Trump floats firing Mueller, all members [of Congress] must speak out -- or stop feigning devotion to the constitution," he added.

