French Lawmakers Denounces China's Uyghur 'Genocide' In Xinjiang

France's lower house of parliament has passed a nonbinding resolution that accuses China of “crimes against humanity and genocide" perpetrated against ethnic Uyghurs in China’s northwestern province of Xinjiang.

Similar moves in the British House of Commons, as well as the parliaments in the Netherlands and Canada last year led to condemnation from Beijing.

The resolution, adopted at the National Assembly on January 20 with 169 votes in favor and one against, calls on the government to undertake "the necessary measures within the international community and in its foreign policy toward the People's Republic of China" to protect the minority group.

The only French deputy to vote against the resolution was Buon Tan from President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move party, the chairman of a Franco-Chinese "friendship group."

China has come under increasing international criticism over abuses committed against Uyghurs and other mainly Muslim groups in Xinjiang through mass internment, forced labor, population control, and the elimination of the minorities’ religious beliefs and culture.

Beijing denies abuses in Xinjiang, and says it is "reeducating" Uyghurs to prevent radical Islam and terrorism.

The United States has slapped sanctions on a growing list of Chinese politicians and companies over the treatment of the Uyghurs, leading to tit-for-tat measures from Beijing.

China has also sanctioned European, British, and U.S. lawmakers, as well as academics who have denounced Beijing policies in Xinjiang.

The United States, Britain, Australia, and Canada have announced diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics over its human rights record. The competition will start on February 4.

