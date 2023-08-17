Uzbek Man Arrested For Trying To Help Man Emigrate To United States

Ukrainian forces claimed success on the southeastern front, saying a small village had been liberated from Russian troops amid a weeks-long counteroffensive that has worried some of Kyiv’s Western backers.

The recapture of Urozhayne, a village on the edge of Donetsk region, would be the first settlement Kyiv has retaken since July 27, a sign of the challenge that Ukrainian troops faces in trying to break through Russian defensive lines.

The claims by Ukrainian officials could not be independently confirmed, though a Russian military commander and military bloggers appeared to corroborate the withdrawal of Russian forces from the area on August 16.

Colonel Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern command, said Ukrainian troops built a "powerful defense," in the area around Lyman and Kupyansk, to the north of Urozhayne, and he claimed Russian troops had to been forced to regroup.

Bolstered by NATO-trained-and-equipped brigades, Kyiv launched its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces in June, attacking at three or four locations along the nearly 1,000-kilometer front line. But the effort has gone slower than many had hoped because of vast Russian minefields and defensive lines.

Ukraine’s Western backers had hoped Ukrainian forces could replicate earlier successes against Russian troops, such as the defense of Kyiv in the early weeks after the February 2022 invasion, or two successful advances in Kharkiv and Kherson in late 2022.

That hasn’t happened, and without substantial battlefield success, Ukraine could face mounting pressure from the United States or other Western allies to open negotiations with Russia.

Russia controls nearly one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, most of the Luhansk region, and large tracts of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.

In a meeting with military commanders on August 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ramping up production of aerial drones, which have played a major role in the conflict for both Ukrainian and Russian forces.

He also suggested Kyiv’s Western backers needed to increase supplies of the devices.

"Drones are the 'eyes' and protection on the front line.... Drones are a guarantee that people will not have to pay with their lives when drones can be used," he said in televised remarks.

"In each combat brigade, warriors first ask about drones, electronic warfare, and military air defense," he said.