Uzbek President Makes Second Trip To Turkmenistan

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyaev is making his second visit to neighboring Turkmenistan in less than three months.

State media in the tightly controlled Central Asian countries reported that bilateral trade, investments, and transport were among the issues on the agenda of Mirziyaev's meeting with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov during the May 19-20 trip.

Turkmen media reported that the presidents were meeting in the Caspian Sea resort city of Awaza, where some 100 Uzbek children are spending school holidays.

Mirziyaev visited Turkmenistan on March 6-7 on his first official foreign trip since taking office last year.

Since he came to power in September 2016, after the death of authoritarian President Islam Karimov, Mirziyaev has taken steps to improve Uzbekistan's ties with its neighbors.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are the only two Central Asian states that are not members of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

