The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Chinese Drones Flow To Training Centers Linked To Russian War In Ukraine Recreational drones from China have become a battlefield staple for both Russia and Ukraine, but research conducted by the consultancy Molfar and shared exclusively with RFE/RL shows that Chinese drones are being sold to training centers with direct links to Russia's war in Ukraine. The findings raise new questions about attempts by China's leading drone maker to ban sales for the war and Beijing’s role in aiding Russia. By Reid Standish

How The Tajik President's Daughter Built A Pharma Empire (With A Little Help From Dad) Parvina Rahmonova, the fifth daughter of authoritarian Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, has a virtually nonexistent public footprint. But thanks in part to millions in government contracts, a pharmaceutical company she owns has become a dominant force in the country’s health-care sector. By RFE/RL's Tajik Service

Ukrainian Unit Recounts Up-Close Fighting To Liberate Eastern Town Of Klishchiyivka Sharing battle footage recorded on their body cameras, Ukrainian soldiers recounted their role in liberating Russian-occupied Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk region. Speaking to RFE/RL's Maryan Kushnir, they described chaos among the enemy as some tried to surrender while other Russian troops fought to the end. The costly victory allowed Ukraine to keep control of the route from Horlivka to Bakhmut, marking another move forward on the country's eastern counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Maryan Kushnir, and Will Tizard

Armenian Refugee From Nagorno-Karabakh Says Her Village Was Given Two Days To Leave A 65-year-old ethnic Armenian refugee talks about the frightening, hectic hours and days following a cease-fire that emptied her village near the former front lines in Nagorno-Karabakh. By Karine Simonian

Inside The Program To Dismantle Ukraine's Nuclear Weapons Amateur photos images reveal the years-long process to demolish and remove one of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals. By Amos Chapple

Russian Occupiers Imprisoned Scores Of Ukrainian Officials Some 132 Ukrainian officials in Russian-occupied territory have been abducted, according to the ZMINA human rights organization. Mayors and other Ukrainian authorities have been imprisoned, interrogated, tortured, and pressured to collaborate with Russia amid its full-scale invasion. The wife of the former mayor of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region says her husband is still imprisoned after trying to help citizens of his town when Russian troops rolled in. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Yulia Zhukova, and Will Tizard

Iranian Girl's Hospitalization After Metro Incident Draws Parallels With Mahsa Amini’s Case A 16-year-old Iranian schoolgirl is in a coma after an incident in the Tehran metro. Activists and a human rights group say Armita Garavand was assaulted by the morality police for not wearing the mandatory hijab. Her case has drawn parallels with Mahsa Amini, who was hospitalized and then died days after she was arrested by the morality police for violating the country’s hijab law. Amini’s death last year triggered months of antiestablishment protests. By Frud Bezhan and Fereshteh Ghazi

'A Sign Of What Is Happening In Society': Across Russia, Memorial Markers To Victims Of Stalin Are Disappearing Markers commemorating the victims of dictator Josef Stalin’s are being quietly removed around Russia in another sign the country is whitewashing this grim chapter in its history. By RFE/RL’s Russian Service

Point Of No Return: 30 Years On, Survivors Remember The War In Abkhazia Thirty years on from the war in Abkhazia, civilians and fighters from both sides recall the upheaval that forever changed their lives, and the story of independent Georgia. By Current Time