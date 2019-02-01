The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

​The Escort And The Oligarch: 'Nastya Rybka' Goes From Accusation To Apology​ A 28-year-old Belarusian escort who said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election appears to have rowed back from her claims, in her first interview since being released from detention in Moscow. Anastasia Vashukevich, also known as Nastya Rybka, gained global notoriety and spent nearly a year in a Thai prison after saying she had recordings of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska discussing the election on his yacht in 2016.

'Jihad By Camera': How U.S.-Trained Afghans Photographed The Soviet Invasion Rare color photos from the 1980s bring the U.S.S.R.'s "hidden war" to light.

The French Connection: Donbas Fighters Don Yellow Vests French citizens who joined Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have now resurfaced among the Yellow Vest protesters in Paris.

​ Crazy Talk: Presidential Bid, Talk Of Ending 'Politics Of Fear' Lead To Smears Against Tajik Independent A Tajik who says he wants to shake up the political system and run for president is told he should undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Critics Howl As Tehran Bans Dogs A senior member of Iran's Society of Veterinarians says a ban on walking dogs in Tehran is likely to have negative consequences and lead to the spread of diseases.

Photo Gallery: February 1979: Ayatollah Khomeini Returns To Iran From Exile

40 Years After Khomeini Came Home The return of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to Iran on February 1, 1979, marked a turning point in Iranian history. Millions of followers turned out in Tehran to greet Khomeini as he arrived from Paris, where he had spent 14 years in exile as an outlawed cleric.



Iran's ruler at the time, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, had fled the country two weeks before Khomeini came back. In March, Khomeini led the drafting of a constitution for the renamed Islamic Republic of Iran.



He was officially installed as supreme leader after a referendum in November 1979.

Desperately Seeking A Postwar President In Ukraine For Ukrainian voters, ending the war is "the biggest problem." But their presidential hopefuls are so far short on solutions.

​Locals 'Cough Up A Lung' As Toxic Cloud Hangs Over Russian Town Residents in the Russian town of Sibay say they are suffering respiratory problems from clouds of sulfur dioxide that are billowing from an old copper quarry.

Kick In The Grass: Fans Jeer Ukrainian Soccer Player's Transfer To Russia A top Ukrainian soccer player's decision to move to an elite team in Russia has not only triggered anger in Ukraine, but highlighted the dire state of the game there.

​'Iron Lilya': Human Rights Defender Challenges Authority In Crimea Human rights lawyer Lilya Gemedzhi defends Crimean Tatars against persecution in Russia-annexed Crimea. Wearing a hijab in court, she is a rare sight, and a hero to her clients and her four children.

The Art Of The Steal: Suspect Detained, Painting Recovered After Broad-Daylight Moscow Theft A suspect has been detained in the theft of a 20th-century painting by a Russian artist from Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery and the artwork has been recovered, officials say. The Interior Ministry said on January 28 that the 1908 painting of mountain ridges by Arkhip Kuindzhi had been hidden at a construction site outside Moscow.