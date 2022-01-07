The Week's Best: 8 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. We are also including content here from Gandhara, an RFE/RL website focusing on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

1922: The Year That Sealed The Fate Of Russia And Its Neighborhood In 1922, Russia was marking the fifth anniversary of the 1917 coup that brought the Bolsheviks to power, but the country's future seemed very much up in the air. It was the crucial events of that year that marked a tumultuous break with the past and set the mold for decades of dictatorship. By Rober Coalson

Healing Hate: Son Of Infamous U.S. Neo-Nazi Rejects Racist Roots To Champion Georgian Orphans January 6 marks the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol and failed insurrection in the United States. Kelvin Pierce saw eerie parallels between the events of that day and an ultraviolent race-war novel written by his neo-Nazi father that the FBI dubbed "the bible of the racist right." This RFE/RL documentary, Healing Hate, tells the story of how Pierce overcame his father's hateful ideology through his journeys across the South Caucasus nation of Georgia. By helping orphaned children and reuniting his adopted daughters with their biological families, Pierce confronts the traumas of his own racist youth and begins to heal the scars of hate. By Stuart Greer, Roman Kupka, and Ilia Samurganidi

While Bulgarian Teens Have Netflix, They Could Use A Little More Sex Education For the most part, sex education is not taught in Bulgarian schools, leading to high rates of abortion and teen pregnancy. A few community-based organizations, however, are trying to change that grim reality by equipping teenagers with knowledge as to how sex works. By Boryana Dzhambazova

Diamonds, Pineapples, And A Soviet Execution A folder in Ukraine's KGB archive reveals the glittering wealth and shocking punishment dealt out to an allegedly corrupt fruit merchant in Kyiv. By Current Time

Ukraine's 'Weekend Warriors' Training To Resist A Possible Russian Invasion By January 15, every Ukrainian city is supposed have a territorial defense unit as fears of a Russian invasion are mounting. The units are made up of volunteers who train on weekends and who mostly use wooden props instead of real guns. They were established in 2018 with the plan to have 100,000 volunteers signed up and ready to fight. As of now, only 8,000 people are registered. By Current Time

Afghans Fear For Their Rights As Taliban Resurrects Religious Policing The Taliban's feared Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice has issued a spate of draconian decrees in recent weeks. Afghans say the new directives, including ordering men to grow beards and forcing women to travel with a male chaperone, infringe on their basic human rights and freedoms. RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Abubakr Siddique