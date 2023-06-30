The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Kyrgyz, Kazakh Companies Send Western Tech To Firms Linked To Kremlin War Machine An RFE/RL investigation reveals how sanctioned Western electronics make their way to Russia via Central Asian firms -- some set up shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- and end up in the hands of companies that have supplied the Russian defense industry. By Carl Schreck, Kubat Kasymbekov, Manas Qaiyrtaiuly, Riin Aljas, Kubatbek Aibashov, and Kyrylo Ovsyaniy See also: ​Video: Central Asian Companies Selling Sanctioned 'Dual-Use' Microchips To Russia

Buried In Sand: How One Village In Kazakhstan Is Fighting An Encroaching Desert The village of Zhyltyr is one of many communities facing the serious environmental issue of desertification, which threatens agricultural productivity, biodiversity, and livelihoods. With their pleas ignored, villagers have taken it upon themselves to mitigate the impact of the rising sand. By RFE/RL's Kazakh Service and Zhanagul Zhursin.

With A Chronic Shortage Of Teachers, Hungary Is Struggling To Replace Them Citing low pay, increasing workload, and burnout, thousands of Hungarian teachers are leaving the profession. Finding replacements isn't easy and very few school-leavers are choosing to enter the pedagogical profession. By Adam Kertesz and Lili Rutai

'Movement Saves Lives': Ukrainian Artillery On The Offensive Near Bakhmut Artillerymen of the 30th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces say fighting has intensified near the contested city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region since Ukraine recently launched a counteroffensive. Current Time traveled with an artillery team as they prepared to fire on Russian positions. By Current Time and Oleksiy Prodayvoda

Ukrainians Attempting To Enter Russia Face Days-Long Wait On Border Scores of Ukrainians hoping to visit their homes in Russian-occupied areas are being stranded in no-man's-land as they await clearance to enter. By Yulia Paramonova

'Mines Everywhere': Ukrainian Drone Unit Recounts Battle To Retake Donetsk Village A Ukrainian drone commander recounts the fight to retake what he called "dead land" in Blahodatne, a village in the Donetsk region. The area was among the first territorial gains of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive. Current Time correspondent Borys Sachalko spoke with the soldiers about the battle as Russian forces continue to attack their positions. By Borys Sachalko, Current Time, and Austin Malloy

For The Ethnic Armenian Leadership In Nagorno-Karabakh, The Walls Are Closing In With the United States hosting three days of peace talks between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers and indications that Armenia is prepared to cede control of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan, the self-proclaimed authorities that govern the region are finding themselves increasingly politically isolated. By Joshua Kucera

Bulgarian Media Watchdog Equated Bucha Killings With Anti-Russian 'Propaganda' Bulgaria's top broadcasting and new-media regulator, who was appointed by the country's pro-Russian president, conflated UN-backed evidence of atrocities by Russian forces in Ukraine with anti-Russian "propaganda," setting off a firestorm. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service and Andy Heil