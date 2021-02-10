Report: Wife Of Navalny Leaves Russia For Germany

Yulia Navalnaya, recently detained for taking part in unsanctioned rallies in support of her jailed husband, opposition politician and anti-corruption crusader Aleksei Navalny, has left Russia and flown to Germany, Interfax quoted a source as saying.

The Russian agency said Navalnaya flew to the German city of Frankfurt from the Domodedovo airport in Moscow on February 10.

It gave no further details.

On February 1, Navalnaya was fined for taking part in unsanctioned rallies the weekend in support of her jailed husband. The Shcherbinsky court in Moscow fined Navalnaya 20,000 rubles ($265) on February 1. On January 31 she had been detained in the capital as tens of thousands of citizens braved freezing weather and possible arrest to defend Navalny and voice their discontent with the government of President Vladimir Putin over a host of issues ranging from corruption to falling living standards.

Based on reporting by Interfax