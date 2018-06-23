Would-Be Protesters Detained In Kazakhstan Ahead Of Banned Rally

Several people have been detained in the center of Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, in connection with an unsanctioned protest organized by the opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan movement.

Police on June 23 had set up barricades around the proposed protest site and were searching and questioning anyone who tried to enter the area. RFE/RL correspondents on the scene report that at least 10 people were detained and taken away in a police bus.

Detentions were reported in other cities as well, including Uralsk in the West Kazakhstan region.

Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan is a project of former banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, who came into conflict with the government and has been living abroad since 2009.

The demonstration was called to push the government to guarantee free education for all Kazakhs. Earlier in the week, the Prosecutor-General's Office published a statement warning citizens not to participate in unsanctioned demonstrations.