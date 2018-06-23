Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Would-Be Protesters Detained In Kazakhstan Ahead Of Banned Rally

Kazakh police detain a man near a protest in Almaty on June 23, 2018.

Several people have been detained in the center of Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, in connection with an unsanctioned protest organized by the opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan movement.

Police on June 23 had set up barricades around the proposed protest site and were searching and questioning anyone who tried to enter the area. RFE/RL correspondents on the scene report that at least 10 people were detained and taken away in a police bus.

Detentions were reported in other cities as well, including Uralsk in the West Kazakhstan region.

Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan is a project of former banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, who came into conflict with the government and has been living abroad since 2009.

The demonstration was called to push the government to guarantee free education for all Kazakhs. Earlier in the week, the Prosecutor-General's Office published a statement warning citizens not to participate in unsanctioned demonstrations.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. In 2009, Azattyq won the prestigious 2009 Online Journalism Award for "standing in defense of citizen’s rights to seek and receive information."

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG