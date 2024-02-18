News
U.S. Conducts Five Strikes In Huthi-Controlled Areas Of Yemen, Military Says
The United States conducted five self-defense strikes in areas of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Huthi militias, U.S. Central Command said on February 18. It said it struck three mobile, anti-ship cruise missiles, one unmanned underwater vessel, and one unmanned surface vessel on February 17. Huthi attacks in the Red Sea area have been one sign of spreading conflict in the Middle East since war erupted between Israel and Hamas -- deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union -- after the extremist Palestinian group's deadly assault on Israel on October 7.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders Say Foreign Ministers To Meet Soon
The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet soon to define the bitter rivals' borders and to seek progress toward a peace treaty, leaders of both countries said following meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Munich. Azerbaijani news agency APA on February 18 quoted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as saying his foreign minister, Ceyhun Bayramov, would meet "soon" with Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan, although no date was given. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said, "The meeting of foreign ministers will refer to further discussion and agreement on the text of the peace treaty." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service, click here.
British PM, EU Commission Chief Express Outrage At Navalny Death, Discuss Ukraine
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke by phone on February 17, expressing outrage over the death of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny in a Russian prison and discussed aid for Ukraine, which is battling against a full-scale Russian invasion. They "expressed their outrage at the death of Aleksei Navalny, and underscored the utmost importance of holding those responsible within the Russian system to account," a statement said. Von der Leyen said the two "shared a strong commitment to support" Ukraine.
EU's Borrell Says Bloc Will Keep Aid, Artillery Shells Flowing To Ukraine
MUNICH, Germany -- Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, says the 27-member bloc has provided a "continuous flow" of aid to Ukraine in its nearly two-year battle against the Russian invasion, but he acknowledged that in war "it is never enough" and that assistance -- especially in the form of artillery shells -- will continue to be sent to Kyiv.
In an interview on February 18 with RFE/RL, Borrell said that the EU last year provided 28 billion euros ($32 billion) in aid to Ukraine and so far this year has committed 20 billion euros ($21.6 billion) in assistance.
"We have to do more, I know. It is never enough when you fight on war. It is never enough," he said on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference.
"But don't tell me that we are not doing [enough] every day. We do a lot. [There is] a continuous flow, a very intense flow of our ammunition going to Ukraine.
"And we have my personal commitment and [the commitment of] the member states to continue the supply," he added.
"Ukraine needs more. Ukraine needs more," he continued.
Borrell, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and a former Spanish politician and diplomat, said that "it will come, it will come," speaking of badly needed additional ammunition supplies for Ukraine, especially promised artillery shells.
"We are producing. We have increased 40 percent the capacity of our production -- 40 percent more," he said.
"We were on a very low level [of arms and ammunition production] when the war started, and we are ramping up our production capacity."
"I know it is not enough, you will tell me 1.1 million [artillery shells] is not enough. But our industry is selling the weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces. And I have been calling every day [on] member states to go and ask for more orders from the European defense industries. So, we continue doing as much as we can."
In late January, Borrell acknowledged that the EU would fall far short of its target of sending 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by March, saying that about half was delivered by that deadline and that the rest would be sent by the end of the year.
Kyiv has long complained that a shortage of ammunition is hampering its forces' ability to strike back at Russian military strikes.
On February 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged his Western partners to deliver more weapons and ammunition to Kyiv.
The remarks in Munich came on the heels of his decision to pull his outgunned and outmanned forces out of the embattled eastern city of Avdiyivka in the face of the latest Russia onslaught there.
Pussy Riot Members, Others Honor Navalny At Berlin Memorial Event
Members of the Russian Pussy Riot protest group and other well-known activists held a memorial in the German capital, Berlin, on February 18 for fierce Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who died on February 16 in a remote prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Lyusya Shtein -- who fled Russia in 2022 amid pressure from the authorities over their public protests against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine -- attended the Berlin gathering, the Meduza website reported
Lyubov Sobol, a close associate of Navalny, and exiled former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova also attended, the report said.
Many of the participants in the protest wore pink hoods and masks and carried protest banners in front of the Russian Embassy briefly before leaving, German dpa news agency reported.
"We call on the international community to show solidarity and to work for justice," the Pussy Riot activists said.
"Aleksei Navalny's murder and threats to Pussy Riot members are attacks on the fundamental values of freedom, justice, and human dignity that we have to defend with determination," the group said.
Organizers said German authorities had demanded that Pussy Riot protesters remove their masks and threatened them with arrest if they did not do so, leading demonstrators to leave the site.
Meduza reported that protesters had planned to march from there to the Brandenburg Gate but were stopped by police.
The leaders of the protest have all faced threats or imprisonment from Russian authorities, especially following the Kremlin's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Pussy Riot came to prominence in 2012 after three of its members were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" for a stunt in which they burst into Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral and sang a "punk prayer" against Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister at the time and campaigning for his subsequent return to the Kremlin.
Tolokonnikova and bandmate Maria Alyokhina had almost completed serving their two-year prison sentences when they were freed in December 2013 under an amnesty. The two dismissed the move as a propaganda stunt by Putin to improve his image ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics, held in the Russian resort city of Sochi.
Shtein, 26, a Pussy Riot activist, has lived in Vilnius since leaving Russia in 2022.
Sobol, 36, a lawyer and highly visible aide to Navalny, fled Russia in August 2022 amid pressure from the authorities, with media reports saying she was living in Estonia.
Ovsyannikova and her children have lived abroad since a few months after she appeared briefly on state television in March 2022 holding a sign reading: "Stop the war! Don't believe propaganda."
A court sentenced her in absentia to 8 1/2 years in prison for purportedly spreading false information about the military.
Shortly after the Pussy Riot protest, some 250 demonstrators gathered near the Russian Embassy in another protest against Navalny’s death, Berlin police said.
With reporting by Meduza and dpa
Estonian PM Says Won't Be Intimidated By Russian Arrest Warrant
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on February 18 dismissed an arrest warrant issued by Russia, saying it was just an attempt to intimidate her amid speculation she could get a top EU post. Once ruled by Moscow but now an EU and NATO member, Estonia has been a supporter of Kyiv, and Kallas has been one of Moscow's most vocal critics since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia placed her and several other Baltic politicians on a wanted list on February 13 for destroying Soviet-era monuments. "It's nothing surprising, and we are not afraid," she told Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
- By AFP
Afghan Province Orders Officials Not To Photograph Living Things
Authorities in the Afghan province of Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, ordered officials on February 18 not to take pictures or videos of "living things." In a letter addressed to civilian and military officials, the provincial department of the interior directed them "to refrain from taking pictures of living things in your formal and informal gatherings, because it causes more harm than good." It said text or audio content on officials' activities was allowed. Images of humans and animals are generally avoided in Islamic art, extending for some Muslims to an aversion to any images of living things.
Former Envoy Gives Pessimistic Assessment Of Taliban As Crucial UN Meeting Opens
A former British diplomat and NATO representative in Afghanistan says he is not optimistic about the situation in the war-torn country as its Taliban leaders continue to restrict rights and freedoms, especially for females.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, Sir Nicholas Kay, NATO's senior civilian representative in Afghanistan between 2018 and 2020, said he saw little potential for change in Afghanistan in the near future with the Taliban holding a tight grip on society.
"I think it's tough days ahead for Afghans, unfortunately," he told Radio Azadi ahead of a major UN meeting on Afghanistan that began in Doha on February 18.
"I wish I could be more optimistic."
Since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, the extremist Islamist group has banned education and work for women in most sectors. Afghans have lost most fundamental rights and many face Taliban retribution and oppression.
The country's aid-dependent economy has shrunk dramatically as natural disasters, climate change, and forced returns of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries have worsened the world's largest humanitarian crisis.
Kay says that reforming or diluting the Taliban's hard-line policies will be "a long, hard process," because the group is committed to its ideology and way of governing.
"I don't see any immediate openings in terms of granting more human rights, civil and political rights to Afghans," he said.
Kay, however, said he didn't expect the international community to abandon the country, with continued aid likely to flow to alleviate the suffering of Afghans.
"It is nobody's interest to see the Afghan state collapse and its institutions collapse," he said. "So, a degree of cooperation and support will continue."
International diplomacy concerning Afghanistan is intensifying.
The United Nations has invited the Taliban to the two-day international conference on Afghanistan that began in the Qatari capital, Doha, on February 18.
Hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, special envoys of member states and regional organizations will discuss international engagement with the Taliban and the potential appointment of a UN special envoy tasked with promoting reconciliation among Afghans.
Kay said that if the meeting achieves consensus over appointing a UN special envoy, it will be "good progress."
However, the Taliban government is staunchly opposed to the appointment of a high-profile UN envoy.
It argues that the UN presence under Roza Otunbaeva, the UN secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan, who heads the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), is enough.
"A lot will depend on whether the Taliban attend the meeting in Doha," Kay said.
The Taliban claims that its internationally unrecognized government has restored peace by establishing a central authority, thus there's no need for an inclusive government.
Meanwhile, Kay said he saw the Taliban as being "an awful long way" from accepting that its government is not inclusive and that its treatment of girls and women "is a crime against humanity" and "a form of gender apartheid."
"As long as that persists, then I fail to see that there will be a normalization of relations between the international community and the Taliban."
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Mustafa Sarwar
Hungary's Orban Sees Pedophilia Scandal As Over, Despite Protests
The pedophilia scandal currently causing outrage in Hungary has run its course, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a traditional annual address to the nation. While the case was "a nightmare" that affected all of Hungary, the resignation on February 10 of Katalin Novak as president and the withdrawal from public life of former Justice Minister Judit Varga had restored the country's unity, Orban said. On February 16, tens of thousands gathered in Budapest to protest the government's handling of the scandal, caused when both women signed a pardon for an orphanage director who had covered up child sex abuse at his institution.
5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northern Afghanistan
A relatively strong earthquake hit Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh on February 18. The 5.0-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey. Haji Zaid, the Balkh governor's spokesman, said on social media that there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. In October, a series of quakes with magnitudes of up to 6.3 rocked Afghanistan's western province of Herat. According to the United Nations, the quakes killed around 1,500 people and injured nearly 2,000.
Defying Authorities, Russians Pay Tribute To Navalny
Russians continued to pay tribute to Aleksei Navalny on February 18, laying flowers at ad hoc memorials and defying the authorities, who detained more than 400 people in at least 36 cities at gatherings for the late opposition leader over the past three days.
In the cities of Novosibirsk and Tomsk, authorities cordoned off memorial sites where people were laying flowers and candles to honor Navalny, while police tried to disperse activists from an impromptu Navalny memorial in Voronezh.
Navalny, a longtime anti-corruption fighter and the fiercest political foe of President Vladimir Putin, died in an Arctic prison on February 16. Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" prison, the prison service said.
He was serving a 19-year sentence on an extremism conviction that he and his supporters say was politically motivated revenge for his anti-Kremlin activism.
Online news channel Verstka reported that spontaneous memorials to Navalny had appeared in at least 140 cities across Russia.
Russian police detained 401 people across the country on February 17, according to the OVD-Info rights group, which tracks political arrests and provides legal aid.
It marked the largest wave of arrests at political events in Russia since September 2022, when more than 1,300 people were detained at demonstrations against a "partial mobilization" of reservists for Putin's war in Ukraine.
Courts swiftly ordered dozens of those detained on February 16 to serve from one to six days in jail, while several others were fined, officials said late on February 17.
Most arrests were made in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, OVD-Info said, adding that more than 200 people were detained in St. Petersburg by late on February 18.
Among those detained in St. Petersburg was Grigory Mikhnov-Voitenko, a priest of the Apostolic Orthodox Church who called on social media for a memorial service for Navalny. He was charged with organizing a rally, but was later hospitalized with a stroke, OVD-Info reported.
In Moscow, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, on February 18 visited the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to political repression that has become a major site of tributes for Navalny.
"Today at the Solovetsky Stone we mourn the death of Aleksei Navalny and other victims of political repression in Russia," the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on social media.
"We extend our deepest condolences to Aleksei Navalny's family, colleagues, and supporters. His strength is an inspiring example. We honor his memory," it said.
In a bid to ward off mourners, the Moscow police had set up fences at a separate makeshift memorial known as the Wall of Grief, a bronze monument to Soviet-era repression.
The news outlet SOTA reported that in Luhansk, an eastern Ukrainian city now under Russian control, residents laid flowers in Navalny's honor at a monument commemorating the victims of the Soviet leader Josef Stalin.
Navalny was seen by many Russians as their best hope for change in their country after years of spiraling state oppression and perceived corruption.
Navalny's family and close associates have confirmed his death in prison and have demanded his body be handed over, but authorities have refused to release it, telling his lawyers and mother that an "investigation" of the causes would only be completed next week.
Systema, RFE/RL's Russian investigative unit, has reported that medical care has been repeatedly denied to inmates at the prison where Navalny was being held.
The Russian prison service said doctors rushed to treat Navalny when he lost consciousness on February 16. But court documents and other open-source information examined by RFE/RL reveal that inmates have repeatedly taken legal action to try to receive the care they need.
The Latvian-based independent Russian-language newspaper Novaya.gazeta Europe reported Navalny's body was being held at the district morgue in the northern Siberian town of Salekhard and showed signs of bruises.
"Such injuries appear from convulsions," the publication quoted an unnamed medical worker as saying.
"A person convulses, they try to hold him, and the convulsions can be very strong, so bruises appear." The medical worker said that traces of indirect heart massage were found on his chest, indicating possible efforts to resuscitate him.
The report couldn't be independently verified.
Leaders around the world condemned the death of Putin's staunchest critic, blaming the Russian president directly for the death.
Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, is planning to visit Brussels on February 19 to meet with EU foreign ministers, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
"EU Ministers will send a strong message of support to freedom fighters in Russia and honour the memory of Aleksei," Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Kadyrov's Teenage Son Becomes Chechnya's Minister For Youth
Akhmat Kadyrov, the 18-year-old son of the authoritarian ruler of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been appointed the region's minister for youth and sports, a high-ranking Chechen official announced on Telegram on February 17. Ramzan Kadyrov, a staunch Kremlin ally, reportedly has at least 10 children. In March, Akhmat met with Russian President Vladimir Putin one-on-one in Moscow, fueling speculation that Kadyrov and the Kremlin were preparing for his succession amid rumors of the Chechen leader's ill-health. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
International Envoys Discuss Afghan Engagement In Doha; Taliban Rejects Invite
Special envoys from more than two dozen countries gathered in the Qatari capital to discuss the "evolving situation" in Afghanistan and possible international engagement since the Taliban's takeover of the country in mid-2021, organizers of the UN-led event said on February 18.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held closed-door sessions with the representatives of several nations and organizations on the first day of the two-day meetings in Doha sponsored by the UN's Department of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding (DPPA). No details of the meetings were immediately released.
Organizers said participants from 25 countries and groups would include those from "Afghanistan, the wider region, and beyond.”
“Other regional organizations working actively on Afghanistan such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization” would be there, a statement said.
The DPPA said the “de facto authorities” from Afghanistan had been invited, but the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry on February 17 said that due to the nonacceptance of its demands, it did not consider participation in the Doha meeting to be fruitful, expressing anger over the planned appearance of non-Taliban Afghan representatives at the sessions.
The Taliban has long had a representative office in Qatar.
Reports in the Afghan media said Lotfollah Najafizadeh on behalf of civil activists and Mahbubeh Siraj, Mitra Mehran, and Shah Gul Rezaee representing Afghan women's rights groups were participating.
The DPPA said the current session would “take place in the context of Security Council resolution 2721 (2023), which encourages member states to consider increasing international engagement in the country, with the objective of a ‘clear end state of an Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbors, fully reintegrated into the international community, and meeting international obligations.’”
In an interview with RFE/RL, Nicholas Kay, a former British diplomat and NATO representative in Afghanistan, said he is not optimistic about the situation in the war-torn country as its Taliban leaders continue to restrict rights and freedoms, especially for females.
Kay, NATO’s senior civilian representative in Afghanistan in 2018-20, said he sees little potential for change in Afghanistan in the near future with the Taliban holding a tight grip on society.
“I think it's tough days ahead for Afghans, unfortunately,” he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi ahead the Doha sessions.
“I wish I could be more optimistic,” he said.
The gathering is the second such meeting organized by the UN in the past year following a session in May 2023.
China Tells Ukraine It 'Does Not Sell Lethal Weapons' To Russia
China's foreign minister has told his Ukrainian counterpart that Beijing does not sell lethal weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine, a statement said on February 18. Wang Yi told Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting on the sidelines of a major security conference in Munich on February 17 that China "does not take any advantage of the situation, and does not sell lethal weapons to conflict areas or parties to the conflict," according to a Foreign Ministry readout. China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict but has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive. Kuleba said on February 17 he had discussed the prospects for peace in with Wang. "I met with my Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss bilateral relations, trade, and the need to restore a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Kuleba wrote on X. Kuleba said he had discussed Ukraine's plans to hold a global peace summit, which Switzerland has agreed to help stage.
Moscow Looks To Extend Avdiyivka Gains, As Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Shooting POWs
KYIV -- Russian forces appear to be consolidating their gains in and around the captured eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiyivka following Ukraine’s withdrawal, while Kyiv accused the Kremlin's troops of shooting eight prisoners of war, posting a video shot from the air purporting to show one incident.
Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk region, on February 18 said Russian troops had launched strikes west of Avdiyivka as they seek to capture more territory from Ukrainian forces reportedly suffering from ammunition shortages that allowed the Kremlin to claim its first major victory in more than a year.
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, a day earlier announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiyivka, saying it was done "to avoid encirclement and preserve the life and health of servicemen" amid calls from Kyiv to Western parnters for more ammunition.
"The enemy is trying to actively develop its offensive," Lykhoviy told Ukrainian TV on February 18. "But our considerable forces are entrenched there."
Ukraine's military said it had repelled 14 Russian assaults on a village about 2 kilometers north of Avdiyivka.
Russian President Vladimir Putin -- seeking to claim a major victory as the February 24 anniversary of the 2022 invasion approaches -- on February 17 congratulated troops on the capture of Avdiyivka, calling it an "important victory."
Meanwhile, Ukraine's army accused Russian forces of shooting eight prisoners of war in Avdiyivka and the nearby village of Vesele.
A grainy video showed what officials said were two Ukrainian soldiers in a Russian trench being grabbed by what they said was a Russian soldier, who appears to shoot them several times at close range.
The authenticity of the video could not be verified, nor was the location known.
Ukrainian authorities said they had opened a war crimes investigation after reports of the shooting emerged.
"An investigation into the shootings of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiyivka and Vesele has been launched," the Donetsk region prosecutor's office said on Telegram.
Earlier, Ukrainian officials said at least three people were killed in Russian drone and missile strikes in eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours, adding that Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian offensive in the southern front.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Two bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a residential building in the city of Kramatorsk that was struck by a missile overnight, said Vadym Filashkin, the military governor of the Donetsk region. The search-and-rescue operation continued at the site, he wrote on Telegram.
At least one person was killed, and five wounded in an attack on a two-story apartment building in the neighboring Kharkiv region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the head of the provincial military administration.
Eighty-two combat clashes took place between the invading Russian Army and Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military reported on its daily update.
Ukrainian forces "defeated yesterday's Russian offensive in the Zaporizhzhya sector," destroying 18 armored vehicles and forcing Russian troops to retreat "to their previous positions," the bulletin said.
The Russian military launched 13 missile and 104 air strikes, and carried out 169 attacks from rocket salvo systems over the past day, targeting the positions of Ukrainian troops as well as residential areas, it said.
Russia also launched 14 Shahed combat drones, 12 of which were destroyed before reaching their target. A missile was also intercepted, and a Russian fighter jet was shot down, Ukraine's air force said.
The attacks caused extensive damage both to private buildings and industrial facilities. A school was in ruins in the city of Slovyansk, and volunteers were searching the site for possible victims and trapped people there, officials said.
There were no immediate comments from Russian authorities.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Family Of Four Feared Dead In Russian Missile Strike On Kramatorsk, Ukrainian Officials Say
Four members of one family -- including two teenagers -- were feared dead in the aftermath of a Russian missile attack in the southeastern city of Kramatorsk, the local adminstration said late on February 17. "The Russians fired three missiles at Kramatorsk, hitting the industrial zone and the private sector," a statement said. "A family of four people, including teenagers aged 14 and 16, were likely buried under the rubble of one of the houses." Shells also hit Slovyansk, authorities said, and at least one person is feared buried in the rubble. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Warns Of Border Crossing Shutdown Amid Polish Farmers' Protest
Ukraine's customs service warned that a protest by farmers on the Polish side of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint will likely block traffic on February 18, as a long line of trucks and other vehicles has already been seen at the crossing. "A complete blockade of traffic for trucks in both directions is expected. Farmers from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France are [expected] to join in a large-scale protest action," it said. Polish protesters seek limits on the amount of Ukrainian agricultural products coming into the EU, and farmers across the continent are protesting against introduction of various environmental requirements. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Germany Says Helped U.S. Shut Down Russian Computer Spy Network
German security authorities have helped to shut down a Russian computer espionage network in a U.S.-led operation that uncovered, in part, spying about Germany's plans for Ukraine, the Interior Ministry said on February 17. The hacker group APT 28 had installed malware on hundreds of small routers in offices and private homes on behalf of the Russian GRU military intelligence service, it said. Hackers used the international infrastructure to attack German targets over the past two years, including about German policy and supplies for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said, citing Germany's domestic intelligence authorities. Targets in other EU and NATO countries were also attacked.
Hungary Can Soon Ratify Sweden's NATO Bid, Orban Says
The Hungarian parliament can ratify Sweden's NATO membership when it convenes for its new spring session this month, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told supporters on February 17. "It's good news that our dispute with Sweden will soon be settled," Orban said in a keynote speech. "We are going in the direction that at the start of parliament's spring session we can ratify Sweden's accession to NATO." Parliament reconvenes on February 26. Sweden applied to join NATO nearly two years ago in a historic shift in policy prompted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Membership bids must be unanimously approved by all members.
Dutch PM 'Cautiously Optimistic' Military Aid For Ukraine Coming 'Soon'
Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the front-runner to be the next secretary-general of NATO, has said EU countries are "working with our partners all over the globe" to meet Ukraine's military needs, especially supplying Kyiv with ammunition and air-defense systems.
"I was just speaking with [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskiy and I think these are the two main priorities," Rutte said in an interview with RFE/RL on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 17.
Addressing the global security conference earlier, Zelenskiy urged allies to plug an "artificial" shortage of weapons that is giving Russian forces the upper hand on the battlefield and said stalled U.S. aid was crucial.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Ukraine faces acute shortages of ammunition and U.S. military aid has been delayed for months in Congress.
"Unfortunately, keeping Ukraine in an artificial deficit of weapons, particularly in deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war," Zelenskiy said.
Asked about the delayed U.S. aid after a bilateral meeting with Zelenskiy, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, denounced "political gamesmanship" in Congress that has no place in such matters.
Republicans have insisted for months that any additional U.S. aid to Ukraine, and Israel, must also address concerns about border security.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has said he would ask European allies to reimburse the United States for around $200 billion worth of munitions sent to Ukraine.
"We should stop moaning and whining and nagging about Trump," Rutte told the security gathering on February 17. "We do not spend more on defense or ramp up ammunitions production because Trump might come back."
Talk of a potential European nuclear deterrent that would not involve the United States is "not helpful," he told the conference. And it "would only undermine NATO in a time when we really need credible deterrence."
Speaking to RFE/RL, Rutte, who unexpectedly announced his departure from Dutch politics in July, said he was "cautiously optimistic" that U.S. military aid to Ukraine would be delivered soon.
Rutte said any delays by EU countries to deliver weapon supplies to Ukraine was due to the fact that they, along with Ukraine, "are all democracies."
"And sometimes these issues take a bit of time…. And now I know that there are still new discussions on new weapons systems. I think decisions can be made fairly soon," Rutte explained.
Rutte also said Dutch plans to transfer to Ukraine U.S.-made F-16 fighter were "basically on schedule."
"We hope to transfer them as soon as possible. Twenty-four of them, maybe more, but at least 24. We are working together with the Danes and others. So, things are progressing now," Rutte told RFE/RL.
Asked about alleged signals from the Kremlin that Russia could be ready for talks with Ukraine, Rutte said that decision rested solely with Kyiv.
"There's only one person who can ever decide to enter into peace negotiations with Russia. And that man is still the legally elected president of Ukraine," Rutte said, referring to Zelenskiy.
"And what we're doing at this moment is to help him to make sure all your brave men and women in Ukraine, the military and all the citizens, [are able] to free that country from the Russians. And the only one, again, who can decide on peace negotiations is Zelenskiy. Nobody else," Rutte added.
Rutte also commented on the death of Aleksei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died at a remote Arctic prison on February 16.
Navalny's spokeswoman confirmed on February 17 that Navalny had died and said he was "murdered," but it was unclear where his body was as his family and friends searched for answers.
"Aleksei Navalny is one person so brave, so enormous, impressive as he was, that this one person was a threat to the Russian state. That means how weak they are and how insecure they are about our own role and position," Rutte said.
Navalny's death at age 47 has deprived the Russian opposition of its most well-known and inspiring politician less than a month before an election that will give Putin another six years in power.
Asked whether Russia and Putin, whom Western leaders have blamed for Navalny's death, could face further Western sanctions, Rutte was not hopeful.
"I don't think it will in itself lead to extra sanctions," Rutte said, noting the EU was already preparing a 13th package of sanctions against Russia that it hopes to pass by February 24.
"New sanctions packages are important, but making sure that we close the loopholes in the existing packages is also important," Rutte said.
Rutte has emerged as a leading candidate to succeed NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who plans to step down in October after 10 years at the helm.
Blinken, Scholz Meet Leaders Of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Vow To Support Peace Efforts
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met separately with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the German leader saying the bitter Caucasus rivals had agreed to resolve their differences "without new violence."
“Germany and Europe stand ready to do everything in their power to support the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Scholz said after meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 17.
"I reaffirmed this in my talks with both countries. It's a good thing that both sides have pledged to resolve open issues without new violence," he added.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken met with Aliyev and that the two "discussed efforts to achieve a durable peace agreement" between the Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijani state-run Azertag news agency quoted Aliyev as saying that Baku "remains committed to the peace process. The conclusion of a peace treaty in the near future meets the country's national interests."
The State Department said Blinken also met with Pashinian "to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and U.S. support for efforts to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan."
"Secretary Blinken noted our ongoing efforts to support Armenia’s vision for a prosperous and democratic future for its people, as well as U.S. support for Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity," a statement added.
Long-standing tensions between the two countries have soared since Azerbaijan retook the Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh following a lightning-fast military strike in September 2023.
The meeting with Scholz comes days after the latest flare-up of violence along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border -- the first major escalation in months.
In that incident, the Armenian Defense Ministry said four Armenian soldiers were shot dead and one wounded by Azerbaijani fire early on February 13 at one of the southern sections of their border.
Azerbaijan's State Border Service said its forces had "completely destroyed" an Armenian border post during a "revenge operation" after Baku accused Armenian troops of opening fire on February 12 in the direction of Azerbaijani positions in the Zangelan district, claiming that one Azerbaijani border guard was wounded.
Following the Scholz meeting, Nazeli Baghdasarian, a spokeswoman for the Armenian prime minister's office, confirmed that a three-party session involving the Armenian, Azerbaijani, and German leaders took place.
"The process of regulating Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and steps to ensure peace and stability in the region were discussed," she said. "An agreement has been made to continue the work on the peace treaty."
Azertag confirmed the meeting took place and that Scholz had reiterated his support for the peace process
The Azerbaijani news agency APA reported that Scholz left the meeting room about an hour after the start of the negotiations and they continued in a bilateral format.
APA said Aliyev and Pashinian instructed their foreign ministers, who also attended the meeting, to "continue negotiations" on the peace treaty and the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Azerbaijan had for months refused to hold further Western-mediated talks with Armenia, accusing the European Union and the United States of pro-Armenian bias and seeking direct contacts between the two sides.
"We don’t need mediators to normalize relations with Yerevan," Aliyev said on February 13, adding that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict "should be removed from the international agenda."
Yerevan, meanwhile, has insisted on continued Western mediation -- which has also been strongly criticized by Russia. Armenia accused Baku of walking away from understandings reached by Aliyev and Pashinian during their earlier encounters organized by the EU.
On February 14, Pashinian claimed that the Azerbaijani leadership was pursuing a "policy of military coercion" in an effort to extract more Armenian concessions.
He said it could be planning to launch a "full-scale war against Armenia." The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry dismissed the claim.
Several More Baha'is Jailed In Iran As Crackdown Continues
Iran's judiciary has handed down lengthy sentences to several members of the Baha'i community, the country's largest non-Muslim group, the latest in a series of acts by the government against the faith's followers.
Keyvan Rahimian, a psychologist and Baha'i follower, was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison by Branch 15 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court, according to an Instagram page associated with Rahimian.
It added that the sentence was split between five years for alleged "educational and/or promotional activities contrary to or undermining the sacred Shari'a of Islam," and an additional four years for "assembly and collusion."
Rahimian was arrested in July 2023 and he has been detained in Tehran's notorious Evin prison since then.
Meanwhile, Mina Karami, another Baha'i follower, was arrested on February 14 by security agencies on the streets of the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
She was subsequently transferred to Adel-Abad prison in Shiraz to commence a five-year sentence previously handed down in September 2022 for similar charges of undermining Islamic Shari'a through educational activities.
Karami had been temporarily released on bail in early 2022 but now faces additional penalties, including a cash fine and a decade-long deprivation of social rights.
Another Baha'i follower, Noushin Misbah, voluntarily presented herself to the local prosecutor's office this week to begin serving a one-year prison term. She was then taken to Vakilabad prison in Mashhad.
Baha'i leaders have accused Iranian authorities of attempting to "systematically marginalize" its followers and deprive its members of their basic rights.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again. Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Baha'i officials also point to the arrests and reports of ongoing detentions and the unclear status of other Baha'i followers, such as Iman Rashidi and Yekta Fahandezh, whose situations remain unresolved after more than two months in custody.
The Islamic Republic of Iran does not recognize the Baha'i faith, and authorities have frequently targeted its followers, labeling them as "spies and enemies." This has led to a series of harsh penalties, including death sentences, arrests, and prohibitions on education and employment, highlighting a continuing trend of religious persecution in the country.
International human rights organizations have repeatedly condemned Iran's treatment of Baha'is, calling for an end to the discrimination and for the upholding of religious freedoms as per international standards.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran and an estimated 5 million worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with the followers of the faith.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Armenian Ex-Minister Under House Arrest After Corruption Indictment
Former Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobian was put under house arrest on February 16, one day after he was indicted in an ongoing corruption investigation.
Kerobian denied accusations of abuse of power and said he will appeal against the court's decision to put him under house arrest. He told journalists in the courtroom that he was not allowed to comment on details of the high-profile criminal case.
The accusations stem from a procurement tender organized by the Economy Ministry last year. Another Armenian court in June invalidated the ministry's decision to declare a major software company, Synergy International Systems, the winner of the tender. The decision followed a lawsuit filed by another bidder that had set a much lower price for its services.
Armenia's Investigative Committee said late on February 15 that Kerobian and four other ministry officials -- all of whom were charged with abuse of power -- rigged the tender in a bid to grant a $1 million procurement contract to Synergy by illegally disqualifying Harmonia, another tech company, and ensure Synergy's victory in the tender "at any cost."
The statement added that the officials planned on granting the procurement contract to Synergy even after the ministry reluctantly declared Harmonia the winner of the tender in August. It did not accuse them of bribery or give any reasons for the preferential treatment allegedly enjoyed by Synergy.
Kerobian openly defended his subordinates before resigning on February 14. During a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian last week, he complained that the criminal proceedings had "paralyzed the work of the entire state system."
Kerobian was formally relieved of his duties a few hours after announcing his resignation. In a statement, he said that he disagreed with Pashinian and had wanted to step down on numerous occasions during his more-than-three-year tenure. He did not elaborate.
Kerobian on February 16 confirmed media reports that the chief of Pashinian's staff, Arayik Harutiunian, told him to resign shortly before he posted his resignation statement on Facebook. He claimed that Harutiunian gave no reason for the recommendation.
"During these 3-plus years, I have worked with an unrelenting devotion, filled with love for every citizen of Armenia," he said on Facebook. "I have been decisive, honest and dedicated to the homeland."
The ex-minister also said that he did not think the charges brought against him were politically motivated. Some Armenian commentators have suggested that Pashinian ordered this and another corruption probe involving another ministry official in hopes of boosting his falling approval ratings.
Kerobian, 47, was appointed economy minister in November 2020 in the wake of Armenia's disastrous war with Azerbaijan.
He was until then the chief executive of a food-delivery company that he set up with his wife and a friend. He also previously managed an Armenian supermarket chain that went bankrupt before being purchased and rebranded by other investors.
Navalny's Death Confirmed, But Officials Refuse To Release Body Pending 'Investigation'
Aleksei Navalny's family and close associates have confirmed the Russian opposition politician's death in an Arctic prison and have demanded his body be handed over, but officials have refused to release it, telling his lawyers and mother that an "investigation" of the causes would only be completed next week.
"Aleksei's lawyer and his mother have arrived at the morgue in Salekhard," Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on X, referring to the capital of the region of Yamalo-Nenets, where Navalny's prison is located.
"It's closed. However, the [prison] has assured them it's working and Navalny's body is there. The lawyer called the phone number which was on the door. He was told he was the seventh caller today. Aleksei's body is not in the morgue," she added.
Yarmysh then said in a new message: "An hour ago, the lawyers were told that the check was completed and no crime had been found. They literally lie every time, drive in circles and cover their tracks."
But in a third message, she said, "Now the Investigative Committee directly says that until the check is completed, Aleksei’s body will not be given to relatives."
Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov, who currently resides abroad, said that Navalny's mother was told her son had died of a cardiac-arrest illness.
"When the lawyer and Aleksei’s mother arrived at the colony this morning, they were told that the cause of Navalny’s death was sudden death syndrome," Zhdanov said.
Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila, who traveled to the Yamalo-Nenets region some 1,900 kilometers northeast of Moscow, was earlier informed that the Kremlin critic died at the "Arctic Wolf" prison on February 16 at 2:17 p.m. local time, according to Yarmish.
Vadim Prokhorov, a lawyer who has represented Russian human rights activists, told Current Time that "what is happening is not accidental."
"The Russian authorities will do everything not to turn over the body in time or certainly not to conduct a forensic medical examination," Prokhorov told Current Time, the Russian-language network led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
The penitentiary service said in a statement on February 16 that Navalny felt unwell after a walk and subsequently lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived to try to revive him but he died, the statement added.
Navalny, a longtime anti-corruption fighter and Russia's most-prominent opposition politician for over a decade, was 47.
His death sparked an immediate outpouring of grief among many Russians, while leaders around the world condenmed the death of Vladimir Putin's staunchest critic, blaming the Russian president directly for the death.
Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting in Munich on the sidelines of a security conference held a minute's silence for Navalny on February 17. The G7 consists of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.
In a joint statement released by Italy, the ministers expressed their "outrage at the death in detention of Aleksei Navalny, unjustly sentenced for legitimate political activities and his fight against corruption."
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that "for his ideas and his fight for freedom and against corruption in Russia, Navalny was in fact led to his death."
"Russia must shed light on his death and stop the unacceptable repression of political dissent," he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the death of Navalny showed that it is impossible to see Putin as a legitimate leader.
"Putin kills whoever he wants, be it an opposition leader or anyone who seems like a target to him," Zelenskiy told the Munich Security Conference on February 17.
Yale history professor Timothy Snyder, an expert on Central and Eastern Europe, told RFE/RL in Munich that Navalny will be remembered as someone who sacrificed his life for his country.
"Putin wants to be remembered as a ruler of Russia. But Navalny will be remembered in a different way because Navalny died for his country rather than for killing other people."
"He tried to show that other things are possible [in Russia] and we'll never know what kind of leader he would have been," he added.
Navalny's vision for change in Russia will be kept alive by his team, his spokeswoman Yarmysh said. "We lost our leader, but we didn't lose our ideas and our beliefs," Yarmysh told Reuters via Zoom, speaking from an undisclosed location.
Navalny's death was a "very sad day" for Russia, and must lead to international action, the wife of a former Russian agent killed by radiation poisoning said on February 17.
Marina Litvinenko, whose husband Aleksandr died of radiation poisoning in 2006, three weeks after drinking tea laced with polonium at a meeting with Russian agents at a London hotel, told AFP she had sympathy for Navalny's wife, Yulia.
The Kremlin, which Navalny said was behind a poison attack that almost killed him in 2020, has angrily denied it played any role in Navalny's death and rejected the "absolutely rabid" reaction of Western leaders.
Inside Russia, people continued to mourn the death of the anti-corruption crusader despite official media paying little attention to his death and efforts to remove any tributes to him.
At least 340 people have been detained in 30 cities and towns in Russia on February 16 and 17 after they came to pay tribute, include laying flowers, to the memory of Navalny, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political repression in Russia.
On February 17, police blocked access to a memorial in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk and detained several people there as well as in another Siberian city, Surgut, OVD-Info said.
In Moscow, people came to lay flowers at the "Wall of Sorrow" memorial on the avenue named after Soviet physicist and dissent Andrei Sakharov on February 17. Riot police immediately moved in and more than 15 people were arrested, the Sota news outlet reported.
In St. Petersburg, an Orthodox priest was detained on February 17 after he announced he would hold a memorial service for Navalny.
Grigory Mikhnov-Vaitenko was detained near his home as he was going to the Solovetsky Stone memorial dedicated to Soviet victims of political repression.
He was remanded in custody and was to be presented to a judge on February 19, the site 24liveblog.com reported.
However, a memorial service was performed by a different Orthodox priest at the site, in the presence of several people, some of whom were detained after the service was completed.
Man Kills 12 Relatives In Southeastern Iran
A man shot dead 12 of his relatives on February 17 in a remote rural area in southeast Iran, in one of the deadliest such incidents in the country. Ebrahim Hamidi, the chief judiciary official in the south-central province of Kerman, told Iranian media the man, armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, opened fire on his father, brother, and other relatives. Hamidi said the shooting spree appeared to have been caused by family disputes. Reports say several children were among the victims. IRNA news agency said "attempts are under way" to arrest the 30-year-old suspect, who has not been named. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
