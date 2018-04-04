Shooter At YouTube HQ Shot Herself After Wounding Three

A woman shot and wounded three people at YouTube's headquarters in California before killing herself, U.S. police say.

Hospital officials said a man was in critical condition and two women were in serious and fair condition following the shooting in the city of San Bruno, near San Francisco, late on April 3.

Media outlets identified the suspect as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam, a San Diego resident of Iranian descent.

The shooter is said to have approached an outdoor patio and dining area near lunchtime and opened fire with a handgun.

Law enforcement officials were quoted as saying the shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute.

Ismail Aghdam, the father of the suspect, said her daughter was angry at YouTube because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.

