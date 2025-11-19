Zelenskyy In Turkey To Push Peace Talks As Corruption Storm Over Top Aide Grows

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey on November 19 in an effort to boost flagging peace talks as pressure grows on the Ukrainian leader and his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, over a corruption scandal.

Zelenskyy held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but a diplomatic source told RFE/RL he would not meet with US special envoy Steve Witkoff there.

Earlier, Yermak, who is traveling with Zelenskyy, posted on social media that "all planned meetings are taking place on schedule" and that he was "in constant contact with representatives of the Donald Trump administration, in particular with the US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff."

The corruption investigation dogging Ukraine's leadership concerns allegations that funds earmarked for building defenses to protect Ukraine's vulnerable energy infrastructure from Russian air attacks were siphoned off in the form of kickbacks to political insiders.

Zelenskyy's Closest Ally

Yermak has played a prominent role in previous diplomatic meetings aimed at finding a path toward a cease-fire or peace deal amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing for nearly four years.

An unelected appointee, Yermak is perhaps the Ukrainian president's most trusted political ally. Their acquaintance began around 2010 and was cemented by a close business relationship before Zelenskyy entered politics. In recent years, Yermak has accumulated significant political influence behind the scenes.

"Yermak is his top aide, his chief administrator, the main button on Zelenskyy's control panel. They've become fused together like Siamese twins," Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Penta Center for Political Studies in Kyiv, told RFE/RL on November 19.

But he now faces growing pressure for his dismissal or resignation as a high-level corruption investigation gathers pace.

"If Yermak is not fired in the next few days, I worry that we may enter a full-fledged political crisis domestically," Olena Prokopenko, a senior fellow with the German Marshall Fund, told RFE/RL on November 19.

"The parliament will become dysfunctional; the cabinet ministers will be inoperational. And this is the kind of crisis that Ukraine cannot afford in the midst of the full-scale war and Russia's advances at the front lines," she added.

The corruption allegations boiled over last week when Ukraine's two leading anti-corruption agencies published evidence detailing their findings.

The issue is all the more toxic because Zelenskyy tried to remove the autonomy of the agencies during the summer only to back track on the measure after it sparked the largest street protests since Russia's all-out assault began in February 2022.

The revelations have already resulted in the resignations of the energy minister and the justice minister, while a close Zelenskyy associate, Tymur Mindich, has fled the country.

Ali Baba

Secret recordings released by investigators showed suspects operated under code names. On November 18, a Ukrainian lawmaker alleged one of those names, Ali Baba, was actually Yermak.

The lawmaker, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, said the records showed Yermak allegedly directing unnamed officials to investigate officials with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Yermak, who turns 54 on November 21, has not responded to requests for comment from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

Zelenskyy has announced he will meet with lawmakers from his Servant of the People party on November 20, prompting speculation as to whether Yermak may be about to be fired.

One of the party's legislators, Fedir Venislavsky, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on November 18 that Yermak should resign.

"Yermak's resignation in this case would definitely dampen this certain

excitement around the government," he said, adding that among his party colleagues "there was a lot of talk today that Mr. Yermak should leave."

Adding to the rising political temperature in Kyiv, legislators summoned Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to the parliament on November 19. Two opposition parties have called for the resignation of the entire cabinet.

"So far, Zelensky seems to be missing an opportunity to provide a strong and decisive response to the events of last week and to the scale of the investigation that we have seen and to how his inner circle is thought to be implicated," said Prokopenko.

She added that foreign pressure might be needed to push Zelenskyy into firing his ally. "It looks like the administration, the government, is still trying to take incremental damage control measures."

Fesenko said that for Zelenskyy, dismissing Yermak would be "like chopping off his own right hand," and suggested it was not imminent. But, he added, "Yermak's resignation could also become inevitable in the event of mass protests."