Kyrgyz President Ready To Resign After Approval Of New Cabinet

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov is ready to resign once a new cabinet is appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian country, he said on October 9.



"After legitimate executive authorities are approved and we are back on the path of lawfulness, I am ready to leave the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic," he said in a statement at his website.



The statement came hours after Jeenbekov's office said the president's resignation was not "under question" as talks with political leaders were underway after protests led by parties that lost in a disputed parliamentary election on October 4.



While his offer could facilitate the transfer of power, it was not clear whether it would be possible to fulfill his conditions.



Kyrgyzstan has been gripped by unrest sparked by allegations of vote buying and impropriety at elections that handed victory to pro-government parties, which opposition parties have refused to accept. Thousands of demonstrators spilled into the streets, and opposition supporters seized government buildings on October 6.



Several political forces planned fresh demonstrations on October 9.



Opposition groups thus far have forced the cabinet to resign and the election commission to annul the results of the election, but they have failed to agree on who would lead a provisional government.



The former Soviet republic's outgoing parliament has also not convened or appointed an interim leader.



Cholpon Jakupova, the head of the Adilet (Justice) Legal Clinic nongovernmental organization, told RFE/RL that Jeenbekov is responsible for the current power vacuum and the chaos.



Jeenbekov, whose whereabouts are unknown, "turned a blind eye to all this and remained silent,” Jakupova said. He had an opportunity to resolve the situation on constitutional and legal grounds when the protests began on October 5.



“In times of crisis, a politician's reaction must be as fast as lightning,” Jakupova said.



Jeenbekov held talks with members of parliament on October 8, the parliament's press service said.



Jeenbekov discussed the possibility of his own impeachment with Myktybek Abdyldaev, whom a group of lawmakers named as parliament's new speaker in the wake of the protests.

The talks came as hundreds rallied in the southern city of Osh and nearby town of Kara-Suu, to express support for Jeenbekov.



Kyrgyz lawmakers have failed to gather a quorum to discuss Jeenbekov's impeachment and other issues related to the political crisis.



Lawmaker Ryskeldi Mombekov told RFE/RL on October 8 that only 40 members of the parliament gathered in a Bishkek hotel overnight to set a date for an extraordinary session of parliament, elect an interim prime minister to set a new cabinet, and decide on Jeenbekov's impeachment. At least 61 members must be present in order for decisions to be legitimate.



It was the second attempt by the fractious outgoing parliament to gather to discuss the ways to solve the crisis, which did not work.



Another lawmaker, Elvira Surabaldieva (eds: a woman) told RFE/RL that it was Abdyldaev, who refused to include Jeenbekov's impeachment on the gathering's agenda.



Opposition groups have proposed candidates for interim prime minister who would need to oversee a repeat vote in the coming months.



Sadyr Japarov, whom many in Kyrgyzstan consider linked to Jeenbekov, and Tilek Toktogaziev, who was nominated by youth groups, have made their ambitions for the post clear this week.



Several lawmakers told RFE/RL that Omurbek Babanov, who has already served as the cabinet head, had also emerged as a contender.



The Association of Kyrgyzstan's Entrepreneurs announced on October 8 that they would nominate their own candidate, Askar Sydykov, the executive director of the International Business Council.



Kyrgyzstan's central bank allowed financial institutions to reopen on October 8 after their closure two days earlier, as business associations warned the country could face food shortages if banks and tax offices remained shut, which would create public safety fears.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP