Accessibility links

site logo site logo
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
China In Eurasia

Will Chinese Policies In Afghanistan Change After U.S. Military Pullout?

Afghan security forces conduct an operation against suspected militants in the Sherzad district of Nangarhar Province on March 8.

Beijing is preparing to wield more influence in Afghanistan but is cautious about getting too involved in the country’s chaos. Read the latest dispatch from Reid Standish on RFE/RL's Gandhara website here.

About The Newsletter

In recent years, it has become impossible to tell the biggest stories shaping Eurasia without considering China’s resurgent influence in local business, politics, security, and culture.

Subscribe to this regular dispatch in which correspondent Reid Standish builds on the local reporting from RFE/RL’s journalists across Eurasia to give you unique insights into Beijing’s ambitions and challenges.

The newsletter is sent every other week.

To subscribe, click here.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG