Siberian Businessman Found Guilty Of Ordering Two Murders In 1994

KRASNOYARSK, Russia -- Siberian politician and businessman Anatoly Bykov, one of the most powerful men in the Krasnoyarsk region, has been found guilty of ordering the murder of two men more than 25 years ago.

A jury in the city of Krasnoyarsk on August 31 found Bykov guilty of ordering the killing of two men -- Aleksandr Naumov and Kirill Voitenko -- in July 1994.

Bykov was arrested in May 2020 and went on trial earlier this year.

Investigators have said that after surviving an assassination attempt in 1994, Bykov ordered a criminal kingpin, Vladimir Tatarenkov, to kill business rival Naumov and his friend, Voitenko.

The two businessmen were shot dead on July 24, 1994.

Bykov pleaded not guilty.

The Sverdlov district court in Krasnoyarsk said Bykov's sentence will be pronounced on September 3.

In all, five investigations have been opened against Bykov.

He has also been charged with being involved in the murder of a businessman, Andrei Nekolov, for tax evasion, for the creation of a criminal group, and for the attempted murder of the vice president of the Krasnoyarsk region's boxing federation, Andrei Grabovsky.

Bykov, 61, was a lawmaker in the Krasnoyarsk region from 1997 until 2016. He used to be the co-owner of the Krasnoyarsk Aluminum Plant.

In 2002, Bykov was handed a suspended six-year prison term after a court found him guilty of organizing the attempted murder of another criminal kingpin, Vilor Struganov.