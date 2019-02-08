Acting U.S. Attorney General Has 'Not Interfered' In Russia Probe

Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says he has not taken any action to interfere "in any way" with a probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.



Whitaker oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into whether there was collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.



Whitaker spoke during a contentious hearing of the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee in Washington on February 8.



Whitaker said he had not spoken to Trump or any senior White House staff about the Russia inquiry.



He also added that there had been "no change in the overall management" of the investigation.



"I have and will continue to manage this investigation in a manner that is consistent with the governing regulations," he said.



The hearing came after a dispute over whether Whitaker could be forced to disclose his conversations with the president.



Trump named Whitaker acting attorney general in November after ousting Jeff Sessions, whom the president had criticized repeatedly for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. which Trump has labeled a "witch hunt."

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters