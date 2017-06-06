Seven People Reported Killed In Herat Blast

Reports from Afghanistan say at least seven people have been killed in an explosion in the western city of Herat.

A spokesman for the provincial governor, Jilani Farhad, said the incident took place near the entrance of the city’s Great Mosque on June 6.

Police said initial information suggests the blast was caused by a bomb planted in a motorcycle.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

With reporting by Khaama Press

