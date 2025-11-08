Taliban Says Peace Talks With Pakistan Collapse But Cease-Fire Will Hold

Peace talks in Istanbul between Pakistan and Afghanistan's hard-line Islamist Taliban rulers have ended with no deal, but a cease-fire between the neighboring countries will continue.

The Taliban's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, blamed the collapse of the talks on the Pakistani delegation's "irresponsible attitude and lack of cooperation."

Writing on X, Mujahid accused Islamabad of "showing no readiness to assume any responsibility for Afghanistan's security, or even for its own."

He added that the cease-fire "has not been violated by us so far, and it will continue to be observed."

Multiple rounds of talks brokered by Turkey and Qatar have been held in Istanbul since last month. The latest talks were held on November 6-7 and were led by Abdul Haq Wasiq, the Taliban intelligence chief, and Lieutenant General Asim Malik, head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence.

Earlier, Pakistani officials -- including Defense Minister Khawaja Asif -- also said the Istanbul talks failed, adding, "There are no plans for further negotiations."﻿

Asif warned that if Afghanistan's territory is used to attack Pakistan, the cease-fire will end.

He had previously warned that failure to reach a deal could lead to "open war."

The latest round of Taliban-Pakistan talks in Istanbul faced problems from the outset; for example, an exchange of fire on November 6 in Spin Boldak between Taliban soldiers and Pakistani forces.﻿

Although both sides accuse the other of starting the shooting, local reports say civilians in Spin Boldak suffered heavy losses.﻿

At least five civilians, including four women, were killed there, and six others were wounded.﻿

October's bloody clashes between Pakistan and the Taliban, in which at least 50 Afghan civilians were killed and about 450 wounded, were halted through Qatari and Turkish mediation, and the two sides announced a cease-fire.﻿

Pakistan also confirmed the deaths of at least 23 soldiers and injuries to 29 others.

The violence erupted following explosions in Kabul on October 9 that the Taliban authorities blamed on Pakistan.

Once close allies with a 2,600‑kilometer shared border, the two sides have fallen out amid Islamabad's claims that Afghanistan shelters militant groups, including the Tehrik‑e Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Pakistan alleges that the Taliban authorities are allowing the TTP to use Afghan territory as a training and logistics hub for attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban government denies the allegation.