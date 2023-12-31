Afghanistan
Taliban Blames Tajiks, Pakistanis For Attacks Inside Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government on December 31 claimed that Tajik and Pakistani nationals have been responsible for most of the attacks inside the country since the extremist group took power and that dozens of the alleged perpetrators have been killed or arrested. Mohammad Mujahid, the Taliban defense minister, didn’t provide evidence during a Kabul news conference. Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been high over claims by Islamabad that Afghanistan is providing a safe haven for terror groups who conduct operations inside Pakistan. Islamabad has also cracked down on more than 1.7 million “undocumented foreigners,” predominantly Afghans, living in the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
UN Security Council Calls For Afghan Special Envoy
The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on December 29 calling for the appointment of a special envoy for Afghanistan to increase engagement with the country and its Taliban leaders. It followed an independent assessment report issued in November that called for greater engagement with Afghanistan following the return to power of the Taliban in August 2021. The resolution calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to name a special envoy to promote the independent report's recommendations, particularly regarding gender and human rights. The resolution was adopted after 13 members of the Security Council voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained.
What Might 2024 Have In Store? RFE/RL Journalists Make Their Predictions
We asked some of our most perceptive journalists and analysts to anticipate tomorrow, to unravel the future, to forecast what the new year could have in store for our vast broadcast region. Among their predictions:
- The war in Ukraine will persist until the West realizes that a return to the previous world order is unattainable.
- In Iran, with parliamentary elections scheduled for March, the government is likely to face yet another challenge to its legitimacy.
- In Belarus, setbacks for Russia in Ukraine could prompt the Lukashenka regime to attempt to normalize relations with the West.
- While 2024 will see a rightward shift in the EU, it is unlikely to bring the deluge of populist victories that some are predicting.
- The vicious spiral for women in Afghanistan will only worsen.
- Peace between Armenia and its neighbors could set the stage for a Russian exit from the region.
- Hungary's upcoming leadership of the European Council could prove a stumbling block to the start of EU accession talks with Ukraine.
- Kyrgyzstan is on course to feel the pain of secondary sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine if the West's patience runs out.
Here, then, are our correspondents' predictions for 2024. To find out more about the authors themselves, click on their bylines.
The Ukraine War: A Prolonged Stalemate
In September 2022, Ukrainian generals Valeriy Zaluzhniy and Mykhaylo Zabrodskiy presciently warned that Russia's aggression against Ukraine would unfold into a protracted conflict. Fast forward 15 months, and the front line is effectively frozen, with neither Ukrainian nor Russian offensives yielding substantial changes.
As 2023 comes to a close, observers find themselves revisiting themes familiar from the previous year: the potential for a major Ukrainian counteroffensive, the extent of Western aid to Kyiv, the possibility of a "frozen conflict,” security assurances for Ukraine, and the prospects for its Euro-Atlantic integration ahead of a NATO summit.
It is conceivable that, by the close of 2024, we will still be grappling with these same issues. A political resolution seems elusive, given the Kremlin's steadfast refusal to entertain discussions on vacating the parts of Ukraine its forces occupy. Conversely, Ukraine’s definition of victory is the full restoration of its territorial integrity.
Even if, in 2024, one side achieves a military victory -- whether through the liberation of part of Ukraine or Russia seizing control of additional regions -- it won't necessarily bring us closer to a political resolution. Acknowledging this impasse is crucial, as Russian President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine is part of a broader agenda: a push to reestablish, if not the Soviet Empire, at least its sphere of influence.
Even if, in 2024, one side achieves a military victory, it won't necessarily bring us closer to a political resolution.
For Ukraine, resistance to Russian aggression is about not just reclaiming occupied territories but also safeguarding statehood, political identity, and national integrity. Western support is crucial for Ukraine's survival and the restoration of its territorial integrity. However, this backing aims to avoid escalation into a direct conflict between Russia and the West on Russia's sovereign territory.
The war's conclusion seems contingent on the depletion of resources on one of the two sides, with Ukraine relying on continued Western support and Russia on oil and gas revenues. Hence, 2024 might echo the patterns of 2023. Even if external factors shift significantly -- such as in the U.S. presidential election in November -- we might not witness tangible changes until 2025.
Another potential variable is the emergence of major conflicts akin to the war in the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, this would likely signify the dissipation of Western resources rather than a shift in approaches to war.
In essence, the war in Ukraine will persist until the West realizes that a return to the previous world order is unattainable. Constructing a new world order demands unconventional measures, such as offering genuine security guarantees to nations victimized by aggression or achieving peace, or at least limiting the zone of military operations to the current contact line, without direct agreements with Russia.
So far, such understanding is lacking, and the expectation that Moscow will eventually grasp the futility of its ambitions only emboldens Putin. Consequently, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will endure, potentially spawning new, equally perilous local wars worldwide.
Iran: Problems Within And Without
Iran has been dealing with complex domestic and international challenges for years and the same issues are likely to plague it in 2024. But officials in Tehran appear to be taking a “wait-and-see” approach to its lengthy list of multilayered problems.
Iran enters 2024 as Israel's war in Gaza continues and the prospects for a peaceful Middle East are bleak, with the situation exacerbated by militia groups firmly supported by Tehran.
Iran’s prominent role in supporting paramilitary forces in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen has also drawn the ire of the international community and will continue to be a thorn in the side of relations with the West.
Tehran has refused to cooperate with the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency over its nuclear program, resulting in an impasse in talks with the international community. And with the United States entering an election year that could see the return of Donald Trump to the presidency, the likelihood of Tehran and Washington resuming negotiations -- which could lead to a reduction in sanctions -- is considered very low.
But Iran's problems are not limited to outside its borders.
Another critical issue Iranian officials must continue to deal with in 2024 is the devastated economy.
The country’s clerical regime is still reeling from the massive protests that began in 2022 over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody after her arrest for not obeying hijab rules. The aftershocks of the Women, Life, Freedom movement that emanated from her death were reflected in acts of civil disobedience that are likely to continue in 2024.
At the same time, a brutal crackdown continues as civil rights activists, students, religious minorities, and artists are being beaten, detained, and/or given harsh prison sentences.
With parliamentary elections scheduled for March, the government is likely to face yet another challenge to its legitimacy as it struggles with low voter turnout and general disinterest in another round of controlled elections.
Another critical issue Iranian officials must continue to deal with in 2024 is the devastated economy resulting from the slew of international sanctions because of its controversial nuclear program. After a crushing year of 47 percent inflation in 2023 (a 20-year high, according to the IMF), costs are expected to continue to rise for many foods and commodities, as well as real estate.
Iran’s widening budget deficit due to reduced oil profits continues to cripple the economy, with the IMF reporting that the current government debt is equal to three annual budgets.
With neither the international community nor the hard-line Tehran regime budging, most analysts see scant chances for significant changes in Iran in the coming year.
Belarus: Wider War Role, Integration With Russia Not In The Cards
Belarus has been pulled closer into Moscow’s orbit than ever by Russia’s war in Ukraine -- but in 2024, it’s unlikely to be subsumed into the much larger nation to its east, and chances are it won’t step up its so-far limited involvement in the conflict in the country to its south.
The most probable scenario in Belarus, where the authoritarian Alyaksandr Lukashenka will mark 30 years since he came to power in 1994, is more of the same: No letup in pressure on all forms of dissent at home, no move to send troops to Ukraine. And while Russia’s insistent embrace will not loosen, the Kremlin will abstain from using Belarusian territory for any new ground attacks or bombardments of Ukraine.
But the war in Ukraine is a wild card, the linchpin influencing the trajectory of Belarus in the near term and beyond. For the foreseeable future, what happens in Belarus -- or to it -- will depend in large part on what happens in Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
Should the current equilibrium on the front persist and Western support for Ukraine persist, the likelihood is a continuation of the status quo for Belarus. The country will maintain its allegiance to Russia, marked by diplomatic and political support. Bolstered by Russian loans, Belarus's defense industry will further expand its output.
If Russia wins or scores substantial victories in Ukraine, Lukashenka will reap "victory dividends."
The Belarusian state will continue to militarize the border with Ukraine, posing a perpetual threat to Kyiv and diverting Ukrainian troops from the eastern and southern fronts. At the same time, however, Russia is unlikely to use Belarusian territory as a launching point for fresh assaults on Ukraine, as it did at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.
If Russia wins or scores substantial victories -- if Ukraine is forced into negotiations on Moscow’s terms, for example, or the current front line comes to be considered the international border -- Lukashenka, consolidating his position within the country, will reap "victory dividends." But relations between Belarus and Russia are unlikely to change dramatically.
Potentially, Moscow could take major steps to absorb Belarus, diminishing its sovereignty and transforming its territory into a staging ground for a fresh assault on Kyiv. This would increase tensions with the West and heighten concerns about the tactical nuclear weapons Moscow and Minsk say Russia has transferred to Belarus. However, this seems unlikely due to the absence of military necessity for Moscow and the problems it could create on the global stage.
The loss of Belarusian sovereignty would pose a major risk for Lukashenka and his regime. An overwhelming majority of Belarusians oppose the direct involvement of Belarus in the war against Ukraine. This fundamental distinction sets Belarus apart from Russia, and bringing Belarus into the war could trigger a political crisis in Belarus -- an outcome Moscow would prefer to avoid.
If Russia loses the war or sustains significant defeats that weaken Putin, Lukashenka's regime may suffer economic and political repercussions. This could prompt him to seek alternative global alliances, potentially leading to an attempt to normalize relations with the West.
Russia, Ukraine, And The West: Sliding Toward World War III
2024 will be a critical year for the war in Ukraine and for the entire international system, which is quickly unraveling before our eyes. The most crucial of many challenges is a revanchist, resentful, belligerent Russia, bent on destroying and remaking the world order. In his mind, President Vladimir Putin is fighting World War III, and Ukraine is a prelude to a global showdown.
Despite Western sanctions, Russia has consolidated its position militarily, domestically, and internationally in 2023. After setbacks and shocks in 2022, the military has stabilized the front and addressed shortages of arms, supplies, and manpower. Despite latent discontent, the population is not ready to question the war, preferring to stay in the bubble of learned ignorance and the lies of state propaganda.
Here are four scenarios for 2024:
Strategic stalemate in Ukraine, chaos in the international system: The West, relaxed by a 30-year “peace dividend,” lacks the vision and resolve of the 1980s, when its leaders helped bring about the U.S.S.R.’s collapse, let alone the courage of those who stood up to Nazi Germany in World War II. Putin’s challenge to the free world is no less significant than Hitler’s was, but there is no Roosevelt or Churchill in sight. Probability: 70 percent
While breakup into many regions is unlikely, the Russian empire could crumble at the edges.
Widening war, collapse or division of Ukraine: Russia could defend and consolidate its gains in Ukraine, waging trench warfare while continuing to destroy civilian infrastructure, and may consider a side strike in Georgia or Moldova -- or against Lithuania or Poland, testing NATO. A frontal invasion is less likely than a hybrid operation by “unidentified” units striking from Belarus, acts of sabotage, or unrest among Russian-speakers in the Baltic states. Other Kremlin operations could occur anywhere in the world. The collapse of Ukraine’s government or the division of the country could not be ruled out. Probability: 15 percent.
Russia loses in Ukraine: A military defeat for Russia, possibly entailing a partial or complete withdrawal from Ukraine. Consistent Western support and expanded supplies of arms, like F-16s or Abrams tanks, or a big move such as closing the skies over Ukraine, could provide for this outcome. It would not necessarily entail Russia’s collapse -- it could further consolidate the nation around Putin’s regime. Russia would develop a resentful identity grounded in loss and defeat -- and harbor the idea of coming back with a vengeance. Probability: 10 percent
Russia’s Collapse: A military defeat in Ukraine could spark social unrest, elite factional battles, and an anti-Putin coup, leading to his demotion or violent death. Putin’s natural death, too, could set off a succession struggle, causing chaos in a country he has rid of reliable institutions. While breakup into many regions is unlikely, the empire could crumble at the edges -- Kaliningrad, Chechnya, the Far East – like in 1917 and 1991. Russia’s nuclear weapons would be a big question mark, leading to external involvement and possible de-nuclearization. For all its perils, this scenario might provide a framework for future statehood in Northern Eurasia. Probability: 5 percent
EU: 'Fortress Europe' And The Ukraine War
2024 will see a rightward shift in the European Union, but it is unlikely to bring the deluge of populist victories that some are predicting since Euroskeptics won national elections in the Netherlands, Poland, and Slovakia and polled well in Austria and Germany.
The European Parliament elections in June will be the ultimate test for the bloc in that respect. Polls still suggest the two main political groups, the center-right European People's Party and the center-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, will finish on top, albeit with a smaller share of the vote. But right-wing populist parties are likely to fail once again to agree on the creation of a single political group, thus eroding their influence in Brussels.
This, in turn, is likely to prod more pro-European groups into combining forces again to divvy up EU top jobs like the presidencies of the European Commission, the bloc's top executive body, and the European Council, which defines the EU's political direction and priorities. Center-right European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is widely tipped to get a second term, even though she might fancy NATO's top job as secretary-general. Charles Michel, on the other hand, will definitely be out as European Council president after serving the maximum five years.
While right-wing populists may not wield major influence in the horse-trading for those top jobs, they will affect policy going forward. They have already contributed to a hardening of attitudes on migration, and you can expect to hear more of the term "fortress Europe" as barriers go up on the EU's outer border.
The one surefire guarantee in Europe isn't about the European Union at all but rather about NATO.
The biggest question for 2024, however, is about how much support Brussels can provide Ukraine going forward. Could the "cost-of-living crisis" encourage members to side with Budapest to block financial aid or veto the start of de facto accession talks with that war-torn country? The smart money is still on the EU finding a way to green-light both those decisions in 2024, possibly by unfreezing more EU funds for Budapest.
Although it seems like a remote possibility, patience could also finally wear out with Hungary, and the other 26 members could decide to strip it of voting rights in the Council of the European Union, which amends, approves, and vetoes European Commission proposals -- essentially depriving it of influence. In that respect, Austria and Slovakia, Budapest's two biggest allies right now, are the EU countries to watch.
The one surefire guarantee in Europe isn't about the European Union at all but rather about NATO: After somehow failing to join as predicted for each of the past two years, against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sweden will become the transatlantic military alliance's 32nd member once the Turkish and Hungarian parliaments vote to ratify its accession protocol.
Caucasus: A Peace Agreement Could Be Transformative
Could 2024 be the year that Armenia and Azerbaijan finally formally resolve decades of conflict?
This year, Azerbaijan effectively decided -- by force -- their most contentious issue: the status of the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. With its lightning offensive in September, Azerbaijan placed Karabakh firmly under its control. Both sides now say they've reached agreement on most of their fundamental remaining issues, and diplomatic talks, after an interruption, appear set to resume.
A resolution of the conflict could transform the region. If Armenia and Azerbaijan made peace, a Turkish-Armenian rapprochement could soon follow. Borders between the three countries would reopen as a result, ending Armenia's long geographical isolation and priming the South Caucasus to take full advantage of new transportation projects seeking to ship cargo between Europe and Asia while bypassing Russia.
Peace between Armenia and its neighbors also could set the stage for a Russian exit from the region. Russian-Armenian security cooperation has been predicated on potential threats from Azerbaijan and Turkey. With those threats reduced, what's keeping the Russian soldiers, peacekeepers, and border guards there?
There are mounting indications that Azerbaijan may not see it in its interests to make peace.
A Russian exit would be a messy process -- Moscow still holds many economic levers in Armenia -- but Yerevan could seek help from the United States and Europe to smooth any transition. Washington and Brussels have seemingly been waiting in the wings, nudging Armenia in their direction.
But none of this is likely to happen without a peace agreement. And while there don't seem to be any unresolvable issues remaining, there are mounting indications that Azerbaijan may not see it in its interests to make peace. Baku has gotten what it wanted most of all -- full control of Karabakh -- without an agreement. And maintaining a simmering conflict with Armenia could arguably serve Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev well, as it would allow him to continue to lean on a reliable source of public support: rallying against an Armenian enemy.
But perhaps the most conspicuous indication of a broader strategy is Aliyev's increasing invocation of "Western Azerbaijan" -- a hazily defined concept alluding to ethnic Azerbaijanis who used to live on the territory of what is now Armenia and their presumed right to return to their homes. It suggests that Azerbaijan might keep furthering its demands in hopes that Armenia finally throws in the towel, and each can accuse the other of intransigence.
Hungary: The Return Of Big Brother?
Critics might be tempted to believe that Big Brother will be watching over Hungarians in 2024 like at no point since the fall of communism.
A new law on the Defense of National Sovereignty will allow the Office for the Defense of Sovereignty, which the law created, to investigate and request information from almost any group in Hungary that receives foreign funding. This will apply to civic groups, political parties, private businesses, media companies -- in fact, anyone deemed to be conducting activities (including "information manipulation and disinformation") in the interests of a foreign "body, organization, or person."
The law has been criticized by experts from the United Nations and the Council of Europe over its seemingly vague language, lack of judicial oversight, and fears that it could be used by the government "to silence and stigmatize independent voices and opponents."
The head of the Office for the Defense of Sovereignty should be nominated for a six-year term by right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban and appointed by President Katalin Novak by February 1. This would allow the new authority to carry out investigations and present findings ahead of simultaneous elections to the European Parliament and Hungarian municipal bodies in early June -- possibly influencing their outcomes.
Orban has said in recent interviews that he wants to "fix the European Union" and that "we need to take over Brussels."
Asked by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, some experts said fears of the new authority are overblown and that the government is more likely to use it as a threat hanging over opponents than as a direct tool for repression -- at least until it finds it politically necessary or expedient to tighten control.
On the international scene, meanwhile, Hungary will take over the Council of the European Union's six-month rotating presidency in July, a few weeks after voting to determine the composition of a new European Parliament.
MEPs from Orban's Fidesz party exited the center-right European People's Party bloc in 2021 and have not joined another group since then, although some observers expect them to join the more Euroskeptic and nationalist European Conservatives and Reformists.
Orban has for years predicted a breakthrough of more radical right-wing forces in Europe. But while that has happened in Italy, the Netherlands, and Slovakia, experts suggest that's not enough to fuel a significant shift in the European Parliament, where the center-right and center-left should continue to hold a clear majority.
Because of the June elections, the European Parliament's activities will initially be limited -- and its election of a European Commission president could prove complicated. Nevertheless, Orban has said in recent interviews that he wants to "fix the European Union" and that "we need to take over Brussels." So, Hungary's leadership may make progress difficult on issues that Orban opposes, like the start of EU accession talks with Ukraine or a possible reelection bid by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Stability And The 'Serbian World'
By Gjeraqina Tuhina and Milos Teodorovic
Serbia, once again, will be a key player in the region -- and its moves could significantly shape events in the Balkans over the next 12 months.
For over a decade, the dialogue to normalize relations between Serbia and its former province Kosovo has stymied both countries. Then, in February in Brussels and March in Ohrid, North Macedonia, European mediators announced a path forward and its implementation. There was only one problem: There was no signature on either side. Nine months later, little has changed.
Many eyes are looking toward one aspect in particular -- a renewed obligation for Pristina to allow for an "appropriate level of self-management" for the Serb minority in Kosovo. This also entails creating possibilities for financial support from Serbia to Kosovar Serbs and guarantees for direct communication of the Serb minority with the Kosovar government.
In October, EU mediators tried again, and with German, French, and Italian backing presented both parties with a new draft for an association of Serb-majority municipalities. Both sides accepted the draft. EU envoy to the region Miroslav Lajcak suggested in December that the Ohrid agreement could be implemented by the end of January. If that happened, it would mark a decisive step for both sides in a dialogue that began in 2011.
"The Serbian world" is a phrase launched a few years ago by pro-Russian Serbian politician Aleksandar Vulin, a longtime cabinet minister who until recently headed the Serbian Intelligence Service. It is not officially part of the agenda of either Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic or the government, but it underscores the influence that Serbia seeks to wield from Kosovo and Montenegro to Republika Srpska in Bosnia-Herzegovina. But how Vucic chooses to exert the implicit ties to Serb leaders and nationalists in those countries could do much to promote stability -- or its antithesis -- in the Balkans in 2024.
Another major challenge for Vucic revolves around EU officials' request that candidate country Serbia harmonize its foreign policy with the bloc. So far, along with Turkey, Serbia is the only EU candidate that has not introduced sanctions on Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It is unclear how far the Serbian president is willing to push back to foster ongoing good relations with Moscow.
But first, Serbia will have to confront the fallout from snap elections in December dominated by Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party but rejected by the newly united opposition as fraudulent. The results sparked nightly protests in the capital and hunger strikes by a half-dozen lawmakers and other oppositionists. A new parliament is scheduled to hold a session by the end of January 2024, and the margins are seemingly razor-thin for control of the capital, Belgrade.
Central Asia: Don't Write Russia Off Just Yet
Will the empire strike back? 2023 has been a galling year for Russia in Central Asia as it watched its traditional partners (and former colonies) widen their diplomatic horizons.
With Russia bogged down in a grueling war in Ukraine, Moscow has less to offer the region than ever before. Central Asia’s five countries have made the most of the breathing space, with their leaders holding landmark talks with U.S. and German leaders as French President Emmanuel Macron also waltzed into Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan with multibillion-dollar investments.
And China has reinforced its dominant position in the region, while Turkey has also increased its influence.
But don’t write Russia off just yet.
One of Moscow’s biggest wins in the neighborhood this year was an agreement to supply Uzbekistan with nearly 3 billion cubic meters of gas every year, a figure that could increase.
Power deficits in Uzbekistan and energy-rich Kazakhstan are the most obvious short-term sources of leverage for Moscow over those important countries.
The coming year will likely bring more in terms of specifics over both governments’ plans for nuclear power production, with Russia fully expected to be involved.
And Moscow’s confidence in a region that it views as its near abroad will only increase if it feels it is making headway on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Tajikistan
Tajikistan’s hereditary succession has been expected for so long that people have stopped expecting it. Does that mean it is back on the cards for 2024? Probably not.
In 2016, Tajikistan passed a raft of constitutional changes aimed at cementing the ruling Rahmon family’s hold on power. Among them was one lowering the age to run for president from 35 to 30.
Turkmenistan’s bizarre new setup begs a question: If you’re not ready to let it go, why not hold on a little longer?
That amendment had an obvious beneficiary -- veteran incumbent Emomali Rahmon’s upwardly mobile son, Rustam Emomali. But Emomali is now 36 and, despite occupying a political post that makes him next in line, doesn’t look any closer to becoming numero uno.
Perhaps there hasn’t been a good time to do it.
From the coronavirus pandemic to a bloody crackdown on unrest in the Gorno-Badakhshan region and now the shadows cast by the Ukraine war, there have been plenty of excuses to delay the inevitable.
Turkmenistan
But perhaps Rahmon is considering events in Turkmenistan, where Central Asia’s first father-son power transition last year has ended up nothing of the sort. Rather than growing into the role, new President Serdar Berdymukhammedov is shrinking back into the shadow of his all-powerful father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.
And this seems to be exactly how the older Berdymukhammedov wanted it, subsequently fashioning himself a post-retirement post that makes his son and the rest of the government answerable to him.
But Turkmenistan’s bizarre new setup begs a question: If you’re not ready to let it go, why not hold on a little longer?
Kyrgyzstan/Kazakhstan
Writing on X (formerly Twitter) in November, a former IMF economist argued that Kyrgyzstan would be the "perfect test case" for secondary sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Robin Brooks described the country as "small, not remotely systemically important, and very clearly facilitating trade diversion to Russia."
Official statistics show that countries in the Eurasian Economic Union that Moscow leads have become a “backdoor” around the Western-led sanctions targeting Russia. Exports to Kyrgyzstan from several EU countries this year, for example, are up by at least 1,000 percent compared to 2019.
Data for exports to Kazakhstan shows similar patterns -- with larger volumes but gentler spikes -- while investigations by RFE/RL indicate that companies in both Central Asian countries have forwarded “dual-use” products that benefit the Kremlin’s military machine.
Belarus is the only Russian ally to get fully sanctioned for its support of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine -- but will that change in 2024?
Central Asian governments will argue they have resisted Russian pressure to provide political and military support for the war. They might even whisper that their big friend China is much more helpful to Russia.
But the West’s approach of targeting only Central Asian companies actively flouting the regime is failing.
So, while Western diplomats continue to credit the region’s governments for their anti-evasion efforts, their patience may wear out. And if it does, Kyrgyzstan might be first to find out.
Afghanistan: The Vicious Spiral Will Worsen
With little internal threat to Afghanistan’s Taliban regime and the failure of the international community to affect change in the hard-line Islamist regime’s policies, the Taliban mullahs’ control over the country continues to tighten.
And that regime’s continued restrictions on Afghan women -- their rights, freedom, and role in society -- signals a bleak future for them in 2024 and beyond.
Many observers say the move by the Taliban in December to only allow girls to attend religious madrasahs -- after shutting down formal schooling for them following the sixth grade -- is an effort by the Taliban to radicalize Afghan society.
“Madrasahs are not an alternative to formal schooling because they don’t produce doctors, lawyers, journalists, engineers, etc. The idea of [only] having madrasahs is…about brainwashing [people] to create an extremist society,” says Shukria Barakzai, the former Afghan ambassador to Norway.
The crackdown on women’s rights by the Taliban will also continue the reported uptick in domestic violence in the country, activists say.
Since the Taliban shut down Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission and Women Affairs Ministry, women find themselves with nowhere to turn to and find it extremely difficult to seek justice in Taliban courts.
The Taliban seems adamant about maintaining its severe limits on women and reducing their role in society.
With no justice for victims of abuse on the horizon, women’s rights activists say violence against women will continue with no repercussions for the perpetrators.
Barakzai argues that Taliban officials have already normalized domestic violence and do not consider it a crime.
“According to [a Taliban] decree, you can [confront] women if they are not listening to [your requests]. Especially a male member of the family is allowed to use all means to punish women if they refuse to follow his orders. That is basically a call for domestic violence,” she said.
The vicious spiral for women will only worsen.
Being banned from education, work, and public life, Afghan women say the resulting psychological impact leads to panic, depression, and acute mental health crises.
Although there are no official figures, Afghan mental health professionals and foreign organizations have noted a disturbing surge in female suicides in the two years since the Taliban came to power.
"If we look at the women who were previously working or studying, 90 percent suffer from mental health issues now," said Mujeeb Khpalwak, a psychiatrist in Kabul. "They face tremendous economic uncertainty after losing their work and are very anxious about their future."
Heather Bar, associate director of the women's rights division at Human Rights Watch, says, "It's not surprising that we're hearing reports of Afghan girls committing suicide. Because all their rights, including going to school, university, and recreational places have been taken away from them."
Promising young Afghan women who once aspired to contribute to their communities after pursuing higher education now find themselves with no career prospects.
“I do not see any future. When I see boys continuing their education, I lose all hope and wish that I was not born a girl,” a former medical student in Kabul told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Despite immense global pressure, the Taliban seems adamant about maintaining its severe limits on women and reducing their role in society. This will result in a tragic future for the women of Afghanistan with no relief in sight.
Kazakhstan To Remove Taliban From List Of Terrorist Groups
Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said in a televised interview on December 29 that the Central Asian state's Security Council had decided to remove the Taliban group now ruling Afghanistan from its registry of terrorist organizations. Smadiyarov said Astana will continue to adhere to United Nations decisions and resolutions regarding Afghanistan. Kazakhstan officially designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization in March 2005. Kazakhstan has sent several official delegations to Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan after the U.S.-led military withdrawal in mid-2021. In September, some 300 Afghan businessmen and Taliban representatives attended a business forum in Astana. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Taliban Closes Education Ministry Department, Creating Uncertainty For Thousands
The Taliban's hard-line Islamist government in Afghanistan has eliminated the Monitoring and Evaluation Department in the Education Ministry, a move that threatens the jobs of more than 5,000 people in Kabul and across the country and further erodes secular education in Afghanistan.
The department was tasked with monitoring the quality of teaching in public and private schools in Afghanistan and has workers in all 34 provinces.
It is unclear whether the employees who lost their jobs will be transferred to other jobs, keep their jobs within a renamed department, or be left jobless.
"This step is tragic and has made us destitute," Idris Ehsaas, one of the affected employees, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. But he noted that the Taliban-led government could still transfer employees to schools, universities, and other educational institutions where they are needed.
Khayal Mohammad, another employee who lost his job, said some of the laid-off workers were promised they would be transferred to a new branch called the Professional Development Department.
"But only a small number of people from the Monitoring and Evaluation Department would be absorbed into this new department," he said.
Taliban government officials and spokesmen did not respond to repeated requests for comment about the disbanding of the department.
But one Education Ministry employee said the Taliban had merely changed the name of the department to the Professional Development Department.
The ministry employee, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, added that former employees of the Monitoring and Evaluation Department will continue be employed within the new office.
Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban has retained a large number of the civilian employees it inherited from the previous pro-Western Afghan government but essentially disbanded its security forces.
The Islamist group has, however, imposed draconian restrictions and bans on secular education.
It has also banned women and teenage girls from schools and universities and converted many secular schools to madrasahs. Last week, the Taliban said that it would allow girls of all ages to study in madrasahs.
In a report released earlier this month, the global rights watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the Taliban had caused "irreversible damage" to the education of both Afghan boys and girls.
"By harming the whole school system in the country, they risk creating a lost generation deprived of a quality education," said Sahar Fetrat, a women's rights researcher at HRW and the report's author.
Pakistan Expels Some Afghans Waiting For U.S. Resettlement
Pakistan has sent scores of Afghans back to their country despite their possessing documents confirming they are being considered for resettlement to the United States.
The expulsions are part of a broader Pakistani crackdown on more than 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners," who are predominantly Afghans.
Nearly half a million Afghans have returned to their country since early October, when Islamabad announced the forced repatriation drive.
"The process of our resettlement [in the United States] should be expedited or the problems of Afghan asylum seekers will worsen," Gul Wali Ahmadzai, an Afghan in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar who is waiting to be resettled, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"Although we carry a letter of protection from the United States, it has not deterred the [Pakistani] police from detaining us," said another Afghan asylum seeker who requested anonymity.
"The police do not allow us to even call or text the U.S. government hotline," he added.
The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad sent protection letters to some 25,000 Afghans. The letters proved to Pakistani authorities that they were being processed for resettlement in the United States.
U.S. officials say they are trying to keep in touch with these Afghans in Pakistan. Washington has established an emergency hotline on WhatsApp in Dari, Pashto, and English.
A senior State Department official told Reuters that his country had "no formal way to track these kinds of cases," adding that the number of Afghans deported while awaiting U.S. resettlement was "very small."
But Shawn VanDiver, president of #AfghanEvac, the main coalition of groups helping Afghan resettlement, told Reuters that at least 130 Afghans waiting for U.S. special immigration visas in Pakistan had been expelled and returned to their country.
He said the Pakistan police have arrested more than 230 such Afghans. Of these, about 80 have since been released.
"The letters matter in some cases and not others," said VanDiver. "Not all local officers are abiding by it."
Senior Pakistani government leaders have repeatedly assured their Western counterparts that Islamabad will not deport the tens of thousands of Afghans whose cases are being considered for immigration.
On December 13, Islamabad extended a deadline to allow tens of thousands of Afghans waiting to be resettled in a third nation to stay in the country for two more months.
Under the extension, the Afghans can remain in the country until February 29. Previously, they were to leave by the end of December.
With reporting by Reuters
West On Course For More Engagement With Taliban, But Normalized Relations A Long Way Off
The Taliban enters the new year still emboldened by the lightning military victory that propelled it to power in Kabul, defiant as ever in the face of international efforts to moderate its behavior, and still lacking the legitimacy it craves.
Yet the spiraling humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the extremist group’s potential to fight regional terrorism and limit drug trading has led to a cautious revival of the West’s engagement with the Taliban, keeping alive the idea that recognition and normalized relations could one day become reality if the hard-line Islamist group was to adhere to international standards of governance.
Initial efforts to build relations with the Taliban evaporated just weeks after the group seized power in August 2021, when it quickly reneged on its promises to uphold human rights by banning secondary education for girls.
The move led the international community, and the United States in particular, to halt the limited discussions that were going on, according to Ashley Jackson, co-director of the Switzerland-based Center on Armed Groups.
"The thinking was that if they stopped engagement, if they stopped all of the processes and incentives that they were offering to the Taliban for good behavior, that the Taliban would realize this was a mistake and reverse course," Jackson said. "That was never going to happen, and now the U.S. and others have realized that."
Today, the Taliban government remains unrecognized and isolated, with no seat in the United Nations and only a handful of diplomatic offices around the world.
But Jackson said that there has recently been a "very subtle and slight course correction" when it comes to how the international community approaches the Taliban.
There have been ample examples of this in the past year, including rare discussions this summer between U.S. officials and Taliban representatives on critical issues such as the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly the treatment of women and girls.
Avenues of cooperation in the delivery of international humanitarian aid were also addressed, as well as the state of the hard-hit Afghan economy and the Taliban's role in stemming opium-poppy cultivation and denying safe haven to extremist groups.
The United Nations, for its part, this year assessed ways to develop a coherent international approach toward Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, even as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held back on inviting the Taliban to join talks this spring on the situation in the country.
And a small number of countries -- including Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, and Japan, along with the European Union -- maintained a physical presence on the ground in Afghanistan, joining representative offices of UN bodies and various aid groups heavily involved in tackling the devastating humanitarian crisis, the world’s largest.
Mixed Messages
Observers widely note that the international community's engagement with the Taliban does not conflict with efforts to get the hard-line group to reverse its draconian policies and will not rise to full recognition any time soon.
As evidence, Nader Nadery, who participated in intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha in 2020-2021 between the former Afghan government and the Taliban, cited the UN Security Council's unanimous decision on December 14 to renew sanctions against the Taliban for another year.
"The international community is not in a rush to change course and will sustain its position," Nadery, senior fellow at the Washington-based Wilson Center think tank and fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, told RFE/RL in written comments. "The informal global consensus to not recognize the Taliban until they change their behavior toward women and their exclusionary governance model is the strongest leverage that is left with the international community."
But mixed messages suggesting that normalized relations with the Taliban could be in the offing have caused confusion.
Comments made by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed were a lightning rod for controversy when she announced plans for a UN conference to discuss the recognition of the Taliban.
"We hope we will find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition, a principled recognition," Mohammed said on April 17. "Is it possible? I don't know. [But] that discussion has to happen. The Taliban clearly want recognition, and that's the leverage we have."
A day later, in a statement celebrating the end of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, reclusive Taliban chief Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada reiterated his demand that other countries stop interfering in Afghanistan's affairs, and underscored his resolve to complete "the religious and moral reform of [Afghan] society" through the implementation of Shari'a, or Islamic law.
The Taliban has used its interpretation of Shari'a law to justify its consistent degradation of women's rights, including barring women from public spaces and education, and the jailing of women's rights activists who dare protest.
News that UN Secretary-General Guterres would host the Afghan conference in May led to outcry that the idea of normalizing relations with the Taliban might be gaining steam, including through the social media hashtag DoNotRecognize Taliban.
The UN moved quickly to walk back Mohammed's comments, stressing that the meeting in Doha would not focus on Taliban recognition and that the conference was merely "intended to achieve a common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban."
The Taliban, it turned out, would not get an invite, with Guterres saying after the meeting in May that it was not the right time for him to engage directly with Taliban representatives.
That idea of normalization, as well as the meeting between U.S. and Taliban representatives in July, nevertheless became a cause celebre for many Afghan women to make sure their views on the issue were heard.
During a rally in Pakistan in July, Vahida Amiri told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that she and other Afghan women had gathered to protest the conference.
"Our main message to the world is that they please do not recognize the Taliban," Amiri said, adding that doing so would be "a crime against the people of Afghanistan."
'Gender Apartheid'
In Germany in September, Afghan activists launched a hunger strike to protest what they called the "gender apartheid" taking place in Afghanistan.
And in Afghanistan itself, many women who spoke or wrote to Radio Azadi made it clear that formal recognition of the Taliban would be devastating to their cause.
"Unfortunately, when the Taliban came to power, they closed the gates of universities and made women stay at home," said one Afghan woman who declined to provide her name out of security concerns. "In my opinion, if the Taliban are recognized, the restrictions on women will be even greater."
Some Afghans, however, were more open to the idea considering the harsh humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan.
"Although some of the actions of the Taliban are not right, its government should be recognized for the sake of the people so that the lives of the people of Afghanistan will improve," Khan Pacha, a resident of the northern Nangarhar Province, wrote to Radio Azadi.
Just how the international community plans to balance engagement with efforts to maintain pressure on the Taliban to change its ways is unclear.
After the UN this year commissioned an independent assessment of how to develop a coherent international approach toward Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, a draft copy of the document revealed some inconsistencies.
The document that surfaced in November said that "any formal reintegration of Afghanistan into global institutions and systems will require the participation and leadership of women," and said that the situation of girls and women in the country was the "single most common" issue in consultations with Afghans.
But Jackson said that the report, which has been rejected by the Taliban, was "incoherent" and could inadvertently give "a lot of countries cover to do whatever they want with the Taliban government at this point."
Such an uncoordinated approach, she said, would be a real danger moving forward from past mistakes in dealing with the Taliban.
Jackson said that the United States and other Western countries "wasted months on a flawed strategy of stopping engagement, of trying to freeze out the Taliban, acting as though they had leverage which they knew, or they should have known, that they didn't possess over the Taliban."
Jackson, whose work focuses on negotiating with armed groups and has written extensively on Afghanistan and the Taliban, said that the approach made women's rights "collateral damage."
"We know how the Taliban reacts to these kinds of things -- it cracks down even more," Jackson said. "And I think what we've seen is that by Western countries trying to hit the Taliban over the head with women's rights, the Taliban has taken that and said, 'Oh, so this is the only thing you care about. It's the only leverage we have. So, we're going to take it away from you."
Jackson said engagement does not imply normalization or recognition, but that what is needed is for the West to develop a clear and realistic path toward recognition, while asking: What kind of engagement?
"What kind of aid, what kind of strategy will help the U.S. and Western countries achieve their objectives?" Jackson said. "My fear is that most Western countries just want to forget about Afghanistan, they want to keep it off the front pages."
Nadery said that the Taliban felt emboldened in its rights to legitimacy by its negotiations with Washington and the previous Afghan government prior to taking power after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in 2021.
Nadery said that that the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could limit the ongoing cooperation with the Taliban on humanitarian grounds, but that he did "not see any sign of normalization of relations any time soon" with the militant group.
"Limited engagement has been enough to facilitate humanitarian aid," Nadery said. "Attempts to increase engagement in return for Taliban relaxing, for example, its stand on women's rights has not borne any fruit."
The group's actions and policies have isolated it not only from the international community, but from the Afghan public, according to Nadery.
The Taliban, he said, "need to do a lot to gain Afghans' confidence and international trust."
Afghanistan Launches Massive Polio Vaccination Campaign
Afghanistan will launch a massive new polio vaccination campaign on December 25 aimed at protecting more than 8.8 million children, the Health Ministry announced on December 24. The campaign will last four days, but will be extended to one week in 42 districts in the eastern part of the country where the risk of the wild virus is very high, the ministry added. Children under the age of 10 will be vaccinated in these areas too, while elsewhere the age cap for the vaccine is 5. The number of positive cases recorded this year is concerning, the ministry said.
Taliban Bans Books From Minority Muslim Sects In Private University Libraries
In its latest restriction on religious freedom, the Taliban's Ministry of Higher Education has ordered all private universities in Afghanistan to remove religious books that do not conform to the Sunni Hanafi sect it follows.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi On December 22, Mir Zafaruddin Ansari, a lecturer at one of the private universities, confirmed that the ministry's guidance department had sent a letter to all the private universities.
He said the letter urged them to remove all books that "oppose the Hanafi jurisprudence or can foment opposition to its tenets."
The Taliban has ordered libraries "to remove books belonging to the Shi'ite sect, Hizb ut-Tahrir, and Salafists," he said.
Shi'a make up nearly 15 percent of Afghanistan's population and are the second-largest Islamic sect after Sunnis. Hizb ut-Tahrir is a contemporary Islamist group that was banned in many countries for its extremist beliefs. Salafists are a sect within Sunni Islam.
"I think a government delegation will supervise the removal of these books and punish those who fail to act on it," Ansari said.
A student in one of the private universities in the Afghan capital, Kabul, opposed the move.
"This will limit our efforts to learn about other religions and sects," he said.
Since the Taliban's return to power two years ago, rights watchdogs and members of the religious minority communities in Afghanistan have accused the group of discrimination and persecution.
Leaders of the tiny Salafist sect allege that the Taliban has tortured and persecuted its members by accusing them of supporting the IS-Khorasan, a splinter of the Islamic State group.
Some members of Afghanistan's predominantly Shi'ite Hazara ethnic group have accused the Taliban of systematic discrimination by preventing them from freely practicing their faith.
Most members of Afghanistan's once thriving Sikh and Hindu minority had already fled the country before the Taliban returned to power. Those still living in the country say they are struggling with strict restrictions imposed on them.
Afghanistan's last Jew, Zalon Simintov, fled the country soon after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban's Hydropower Plans Raise Concerns In Pakistan
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Plans by the Afghan Taliban to build a hydroelectric dam on a major river in eastern Afghanistan have raised concerns in neighboring Pakistan.
A spokesman for the Taliban's Water and Energy Ministry said on December 18 that the “survey and design of the project are complete.” Matiullah Abid told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that construction of the dam on the Kunar River would begin when “funds are available.”
A Pakistani provincial minister said the unilateral decision by the Taliban to build the dam “will be considered a hostile act against Pakistan.”
Jan Achakzai, the provincial information minister in the southwestern province of Balochistan, warned of “severe consequences,” including “escalating tensions and potential conflict.”
The 480-kilometer-long Kunar River originates in the Hindu Kush mountains in northeastern Afghanistan and merges with the Kabul River before flowing downstream into Pakistan.
Why It's Important: Afghanistan’s rivers are a significant source of fresh water for Pakistan. But the two neighbors have never signed a bilateral water-sharing agreement.
Disputes over Kabul’s plans to build dams on major rivers, which would reduce the flow of water to Pakistan, threaten to be a source of tension and conflict between the two countries.
The planned hydroelectric dam on the Kunar River is the latest ambitious infrastructure project undertaken by the cash-strapped Taliban government, which remains internationally unrecognized.
Experts said the extremist group lacks the expertise and finances to fund the project. “Constructing dams requires technical know-how, a robust supply chain, and a lot of money," said Najib Aqa Fahim, an Afghan water-management expert.
Najibullah Sadid, another Afghan water expert, said the dam on the Kunar River is relatively small and will not threaten water flows to Pakistan.
“Pakistani officials are exaggerating the dam's impact," he told Radio Azadi. “It will be a small dam aimed at generating electricity, which will store little water.”
What's Next: The Taliban’s hydropower plans could exacerbate tensions between the Afghan Taliban and Pakistan.
The longtime allies have fallen out over the Afghan extremist group’s alleged sheltering of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group, which has waged a yearslong insurgency against Islamabad.
Pakistan has been accused of using pressure tactics to force the Taliban to sever ties with the TTP, including by expelling hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, shutting key border crossings, and blocking Afghan transit goods in recent months.
What To Keep An Eye On
It has been one year since the Taliban banned women from attending all public and private universities in Afghanistan, in a move that attracted widespread condemnation.
Afghan women, speaking to Radio Azadi, described the toll of the ban. “When I see boys continuing their education, I lose all hope and wish that I was not born a girl," said Spozhmai, who was a medical student in Kabul.
Saira, a medical student in the western city of Herat, said she cannot bear seeing her male classmates graduate, while she was largely confined to staying at home.
Why It's Important: Despite growing international pressure, the Taliban appears unlikely to reverse its severe restrictions on female education.
The extremist group has also banned girls above the sixth grade from attending school.
Without lifting the restrictions, the Taliban is unlikely to gain international recognition or legitimacy among Afghans.
That's all from me for now.

Until next time,

Abubakar Siddique
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
*Please note that the next newsletter will be issued on January 5.
*Please note that the next newsletter will be issued on January 5.
Taliban Official Says Afghan Girls Of All Ages Permitted To Study In Religious Schools
Afghan girls of all ages are permitted to study in religious schools, which are traditionally boys-only, a Taliban official said in messages to the Associated Press. Mansor Ahmad, a spokesman for the Taliban's Education Ministry, told AP on December 21 that there are no age restrictions for girls at government-controlled madrasahs. The only requirement is that girls must be in a madrasah class appropriate to their age. UN special envoy Roza Otunbaeva told the Security Council on December 20 that the United Nations was receiving “more and more anecdotal evidence” that girls could study at the Islamic schools.
Secret Schools Offer 'A Ray Of Hope' For Rural Afghan Girls
In a mudbrick house, dozens of Afghan girls sitting on plastic mats scribble in their notebooks during a science lesson.
For over a year, the house in a village in the southern province of Helmand has served as a secret school for around 40 teenage girls.
Among the students is Zarghuna, who was in the seventh grade when the Taliban seized power in 2021. The extremist group soon banned girls above the sixth grade from attending school, denying millions of them an education.
"I’m so happy to be here," said the 14-year-old, whose name has been changed for security reasons. "I want to study so I can serve my country."
Her classmate, Palwasha, was in the ninth grade when she was banned from attending school. "Why aren’t girls and women allowed to study and work like boys and men?" said Palwasha, whose name has also been changed to protect her identity. "Aren't they created by the same God?"
The Taliban’s severe restrictions on female education have triggered a surge in underground schools across Afghanistan, despite the great risk to students and teachers. That includes in the country’s south, a largely tribal and conservative region, which has long been the stronghold of the Taliban.
'Thirst For Education'
Zarghuna and Palwasha's school is part of a network of 21 secret girls’ schools in southern Afghanistan that is run by the Pohana Fund, an NGO founded by exiled Afghan women’s rights activist and education campaigner Wazhma Tokhi.
Tokhi, who fled to Germany after the Taliban takeover, said the schools educate around 1,000 teenage girls, mostly in the provinces of Helmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan, and Zabul.
“My aim in establishing these schools is to help girls continue their education, especially those in remote and underdeveloped provinces,” Tokhi said. “If they are given an opportunity, Afghan girls and women have a great thirst for education.”
The Pohana Fund employs scores of teachers in Afghanistan, and pays their salaries. It also provides textbooks and stationery for students. In many cases, the schools operate inside homes.
The organization has recently expanded its network of underground schools to the southeastern provinces of Paktia, Khost, and Logar as well as the capital, Kabul.
Tokhi, who hails from Zabul, said her long-term aim is to counter the Taliban's efforts to "brainwash” children and root out all forms of secular education that thrived in Afghanistan after the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 toppled the extremist group’s first regime.
Since regaining power, the militants have converted scores of secular schools, public universities, and vocational training centers into Islamic seminaries, leading to a surge in the number of madrasahs in the country.
“The Taliban are afraid that if Afghan women get an education, they will raise their children with values that will prevent them from becoming members of the Taliban,” she said.
'Mere Excuses'
The Taliban has claimed that its restrictions on female education are temporary. But there are few signs that the group will reverse its ban, despite mounting international pressure.
In December 2022, the Taliban banned women from attending university. Over the past two years, the group has severely curtailed women’s appearances, freedom of movement, and right to work or study.
The Taliban’s higher education minister, Nida Mohammad Nadim, has described education for girls and women as un-Islamic and against Afghan values.
Tokhi said the Taliban’s justifications for restricting female education are “mere excuses” intended to rob girls and women of their most basic rights.
"The Taliban’s ban on women and teenage girls' education is rooted neither in Afghan culture nor Islam,” said Tokhi. “The Taliban has always propagated the idea that women's education and work are forbidden.”
The 25-year-old said challenging that hard-line view has been difficult in rural areas of southern Afghanistan, a deeply conservative and religious region where the Taliban’s fundamentalist interpretation of Islam holds sway.
To convince local communities to allow their teenage daughters to attend the secret schools, Tokhi has told them that Islamic teachings are a key part of the curriculum. But teachers at the underground schools also teach secular subjects like math, science, and literature in secret.
'Very Motivated'
Farishta teaches at one of the underground schools in Helmand run by the Pohana Fund. She said Afghan women and girls face a “very dark future” under the Taliban. But she said the underground schools have given hope to many of her students.
"All the girls here are very motivated and very hardworking," said Farishta, whose name has been changed for security reasons.
Students and teachers can be arrested, imprisoned, or publicly flogged if they are caught by the Taliban. Since seizing power, the extremist group has jailed activists who have campaigned for the rights of girls and women to education.
Farah, who teaches at a secret school in the neighboring province of Kandahar, said the benefits of education outweigh the risks.
“These schools are a ray of hope in deep darkness,” said Farah, whose name has also been changed to protect her identity.
Thousands Of Afghans Deported From Pakistani, Iranian Prisons
Thousands of Afghans who were detained in Pakistani and Iranian prisons have been sent back to Afghanistan as Islamabad and Tehran ramp up the expulsion of Afghan citizens.
In Karachi, the capital of the southern Pakistani province of Sindh, the Taliban's consul-general, Abdul Jabbar Takhari, said that over 3,000 Afghans detained in the region's prisons had been sent back during the past year.
"Women and children are among the 3,053 Afghans who were sent back," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on December 19.
"During the past two months, more than 460 Afghans who had been detained despite possessing legal documents were repatriated after they were released," he added.
Takhari said that 356 Afghans still languished in prisons across Sindh.
Meanwhile, Taliban officials in the southern Nimroz Province said that during the past nine months, Iran has handed over 300 Afghan detainees.
The large number of Afghans detained, mostly on charges of staying illegally in the two countries, indicates the scale of the forced expulsions of Afghans from its eastern and western neighbors.
According to the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, Islamabad currently hosts more than 3 million Afghans, while more than 4.5 million displaced people live in Iran, the vast majority of whom are Afghan.
Taliban and Pakistani officials say that over half a million Afghans have returned to their country from Pakistan during the past three months.
In early October, Islamabad announced that all 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners" should leave the country by November 1.
During the past few months, several hundred thousand Afghans have been forced out of Iran in a similar campaign. Iranian officials say over half of the 5 million Afghans living in the country currently do not possess the documents required to stay in the country.
Most Afghans returning from Iran and Pakistan complain of harassment, abuse, and mistreatment.
"The police took away all our money after detaining us," Roman Yadgar, who was recently returned to Afghanistan after being freed from prison in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, told Radio Azadi.
"They didn't give us any food, mistreated our children and women, and treated us inhumanely," he added. "After a few days, they deported us here.”
Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if Islamabad and Tehran continue to send millions of Afghans back.
With more than 29 million of the country's estimated 40 million population in need of humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan is already reeling from the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Earlier this month, Asif Durrani, Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan, said that nearly 450,000 Afghan nationals returned to their home country since Islamabad announced two months ago that it would deport all undocumented foreigners.
Durrani shared the latest data while addressing a seminar in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, VOA reported on December 6. He was speaking the same day the United Nations renewed its warning that Afghans returning from Pakistan "face a precarious, uncertain future" in their crisis-hit and impoverished country.
Afghan Journalist Released Amid Criticism Over Increasing Taliban Intimidation
An Afghan journalist detained by the Taliban’s intelligence service has been released amid increasing concerns over mounting Taliban harassment of Afghan journalists.
The Taliban detained Ruhollah Sangar, a correspondent for the independent Tolo TV, on December 17 while he was reporting from Charikar, the capital of the northern Parwan Province.
The Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence released Sangar on December 19 in Charikar, prompting the Afghanistan Journalist Center (AFJC), a local media watchdog, to welcome his release, noting in a statement that his arrest "violated the country's media law."
The AFCJ said that Afghan law requires authorities to help journalists who should be able to carry out their activities without “restrictions or threats.”
On December 12, the Taliban handed down a one-year sentence to journalist Sultan Ali Jawadi in the central province of Daikundi.
He headed the local broadcaster Nasim Radio and was convicted for "propaganda against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" and "espionage for foreign countries" by rebroadcasting the programs of banned international media.
The Taliban has also been holding journalist Abdul Rahim Mohammadi in the southern Kandahar Province since December 4. He works for independent Afghan broadcaster Tamadon TV.
AFJC has documented an alarming rise in the harassment of journalists in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since March. It has documented 75 incidents of journalists being detained or threatened. Some 33 journalists were arrested during this period, while various branches of the Taliban government threatened another 42.
“The majority of these arrests were carried out by the intelligence department,” the organization said.
The Afghan Free Media Support Organization (NAI) also expressed concern over the rising Taliban intimidation of journalists.
“During the past few days, the Afghan media has seen a rise in coercive behavior towards journalists in different parts of the country,” a December 18 statement by the group said. “This situation has caused serious concerns."
Abdul Qayyum Wiar, the head of local NGO the Committee for the Protection of Journalists, said the Taliban should ratify the country’s media law to fill the legal vacuum as soon as possible. The Taliban suspended many laws that the previous pro-Western Afghan government had implemented.
"We need a law to determine the responsibilities and duties of both [the journalists and the government]; we will not be able to achieve anything from discussions and demands," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban promised to allow freedom of the press, but instead it has tortured and arrested dozens of journalists.
It has also shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Hundreds of media outlets have also closed after losing funding.
The Taliban's hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
While Ukrainians Welcomed, Poland's Afghans Say They Face Hardship And Exclusion
As many as 1,500 Afghans were airlifted to Poland after the Taliban retook Kabul in August 2021, and many say they face economic hardship in the country and are no longer receiving help from the state. They say Poland has prioritized support for the 1.6 million Ukrainians taken in since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Displaced By War, Afghan Sikhs Find Safety But Little Comfort In India
Conflict and sectarian attacks have driven almost all of Afghanistan's Sikhs and Hindus from the country. Many have sought refuge in India where they have found safety but face economic hardship and problems acquiring official documentation. RFE/RL met some of the Sikhs and Hindus who have made the journey to India.
Germany Has Revamped Its Approach To Migrants, But Acceptance, Integration Are As Hard As Ever
NUREMBERG, Germany -- "On the first day of the Taliban takeover, they came to my house and took away my car and the weapons we had," says Seema Stanikzia, an Afghan woman in her mid-30s.
She is sitting in the kitchen of her apartment in Rennweg, a neighborhood of Nuremberg in south-central Germany, where she lives with her husband and four children. There is food on the table and the room smells of saffron and freshly baked bread. The first thing Stanikzia does is offer everyone a drink.
"[The situation with the Taliban] forced me to leave my homeland," says Stanikzia, who has two daughters and two sons and wanted her daughters to go to school.
Since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, most high schools for girls have been closed, women have been prohibited from attending university, and some have been banned from working.
Many public places -- including gyms and parks -- are now off-limits for women. While the Taliban didn't directly threaten her or her family, Stanikzia says, it was the extremist group's draconian restrictions on women that forced them to leave.
While Stanikzia still longs for home, her family now has political asylum and permanent residency in Germany. They didn't face any significant problems when they arrived, she says; in fact, quite the opposite: On their first day in Germany, they got free transport from the airport to their accommodation and money for food and other necessities.
"The whole process was very well-managed," she says.
What makes Stanikzia even happier is the knowledge that, in the future, her daughters can go to school.
Things were very different in the 1990s. The first time Meho Travljanin tried to make it to Germany, he was 9 years old and had lost his shoes in the forest. It was 1992 and the beginning of the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina. With his mother and two brothers, Travljanin attempted to cross the border from Slovenia into Austria, only to be caught by the police and sent back. Another year passed before Travljanin was given the green light and allowed to live in Germany.
Travljanin, who now resides in Berlin, is one of over 350,000 refugees that escaped to Germany during the Balkan wars of the 1990s, which killed over 130,000 people and displaced millions. Three decades later, Germany has taken in millions of Ukrainians, Syrians, and Afghans, drastically changing how the country welcomes and integrates migrants. But for the Bosnians who have been in Germany for decades and for the newer arrivals from Afghanistan or Ukraine, much of the core experience of being a refugee has stayed the same: Integration and acceptance is still a long and arduous process.
'Duldung' And 'Hajam'
In a park near his apartment where he walks with his wife and two children, Travljanin remembers his first attempt to try to get into Germany.
"I was [just] wearing woolen socks…all muddy and, with my brothers and mother, we were waiting for the train back to Trbovlje," says Travljanin, referring to the town in Slovenia they were being sent back to.
After that first ill-fated attempt, the family received a letter of guarantee from a relative who had been living in Germany for a while. They finally left Bosnia, one year after fleeing their war-torn hometown of Sanski Most in the north of the country.
In those days, it was all about "duldung" and "hajam." The German word duldung "means to put up with someone," Travljanin says. It was also the official name of the refugees' visa, which had to be extended every six months.
"It was a very traumatic experience for us all, because it was a long wait," he says.
Hajam was a Bosnian rendering of the German word heim, meaning home. It is certainly a beautiful word, Travljanin says, but back then it had a slightly ironic or pejorative tone.
Another Bosnian, Hasan Mehmedovic, spent 80 days living in forests around Tuzla, the country's third-largest city, before he managed to escape to Germany in February 1996. A Bosnian Muslim, he was expelled from his hometown of Drinjaca, in the east of the country, when the war began in 1992. Before making it to Germany, he mostly lived in Srebrenica, where Bosnian Serb forces massacred over 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys in a war crime that has been legally defined as genocide, including by two UN courts.
Mehmedovic's arrival in Germany didn't put an end to the uncertainty. Because of an issue with his paperwork, he ended up fighting German bureaucracy for nine years, before he eventually received his permanent residency. Mehmedovic's wife, who has been in Germany since 1992 and now has five children, still does not have permanent residency.
Living in a state of legal limbo, Mehmedovic wasn't allowed to leave Germany to go to his father's funeral in 1999. And due to restrictions on his freedom of movement, it was four years before he returned to Bosnia to lay his father to rest, only after he received permission to leave Germany for seven days to bury one of his brothers who was killed in the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. Mehmedovic's brother was one of 6,700 of the estimated 8,000 victims to be buried in the nearby village of Potocari.
For the most part, the Bosnian refugees weren't complaining, though.
"We had enough, our apartment was paid for. We even had our excursions paid for," says Travljanin.
His fellow Bosnian, Mehmedovic, experienced much the same, with a paid-for apartment and social assistance throughout his stay.
Acceptance, tolerance, handouts -- what duldung didn't mean was integration.
"I wish Mom had worked, if we had been a part of society, if we weren't on social welfare, if we weren't living in hajam. I wish Mom knew German, if we were somehow integrated," Travljanin says. "You weren't allowed to work, to go to college, to go to trade school. The only thing that minors had to do, because the law stipulated it, was go to elementary school.
"There was no planned training of people, whether it was the language [or] some additional education, because it was not expected that these people were going to stay. And it really was like, 'You're here while the war lasts, and when the war ends, you can return to your country,'" Travljanin says.
Travljanin found the uncertainty -- relentlessly waiting for the other shoe to drop -- very difficult. With your homeland being destroyed by war, it was absolutely normal to think about staying in Germany, Travljanin says. But back then, it didn't even seem like an option.
From Tolerance To Integration
As of June 2023, 13 million out of Germany's 83 million citizens are foreign nationals, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany. The more recent arrivals have been better served by the system, with Germany making huge strides in how it integrates foreign migrants and refugees, particularly regarding education. Since 2005, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has offered integration courses that include German-language instruction.
By 2019, more than 2 million people had participated in the program, Saskia Geltenpoth, a spokesperson for the migration office, tells RFE/RL. "The aim of the integration course is for participants to be able to act independently in terms of the German language and be able to get by in everyday life," Geltenpoth says.
For Stanikzia's family, the program has done exactly that.
"My sister goes to school; my sons. too. They learned German and are now actively involved in their studies," Stanikzia says, adding that she is still learning the language. "It's the law here that a person has to learn the language first; that's a basic requirement. For those who want to learn more, there are additional language classes."
Fariba Aram, a young journalist from Afghanistan, is also learning German. She left Afghanistan for Germany in February 2022 because of threats she was receiving from the Taliban. A neighbor of Stanikzia, she often comes for lunch, as do other Afghans living in the Rennweg neighborhood of Nuremberg.
"Seema is the best cook," Aram says. "Learning the language is key. For the Germans, it's important that you learn their language."
Research conducted annually since 2013 by the Research Center of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees shows that knowledge of the German language has increased among refugees, as well as their contacts with the local population. In 2020, for the first time, more than half of the refugees who came to Germany between 2013 and 2016 assessed their German-language skills as "good" or "very good."
Geltenpoth, the spokeswoman for the federal migration and refugees' office, says that language skills are a key element in a successful integration program.
"Numerous empirical studies show that speaking and understanding the language of the host country of residence facilitates access to social contacts, education, or the labor market," Geltenpoth says.
After spending most of his life in Germany, speaking the language is now second nature for Travljanin, although he wishes that the situation in the 1990s was different.
"They just threw you into class," he says, without knowing the language. "I went to elementary school from the fifth grade and, by the eighth grade, I knew German really well."
Mehmedovic also wishes things had been different back then. Now 60, he lives in Berlin with his wife and five children and says he wishes that he had learned German and could work to support his family.
"I had the desire to work, but, theoretically, there was no chance," he says.
Germany's Labor Shortage
Germany's changing approach to how it welcomes and integrates migrants has been partially prompted by the country's labor shortage, due to an ever-shrinking workforce and an aging population. Over the last few years, it has been migrants -- in Germany and more widely across the EU -- who have helped plug the gaps.
"There are more opportunities for Germans and foreigners, migrants, and also refugees. We currently have close to 2 million job vacancies that are not filled," says Karl Kopp, head of the European department at Pro Asyl, an organization that aids refugees and migrants upon arrival in Germany.
Everyone needs workers, Kopp says, from small businesses to bakeries to companies looking for highly skilled technicians. And Germans plan everything, Travljanin says, including how many migrant workers are needed to supplement the country's workforce.
"In order to maintain the level and wealth of everything we have here as a country, we need several hundred thousand new workers every year," Kopp says.
After eight years of bureaucratic battles, Mehmedovic received his permanent residency in November 2005, giving him the right to enter the German workforce. He worked a number of different jobs over the years and is now retired and receiving a state pension. The situation is much better than it was in the 1990s, he says, simply because the country needs more workers.
Most German politicians, Kopp says, have realized that it is neither wise nor humane to keep people out of work and children out of school just because they are waiting to become citizens of this country. "It's better," he says, "to start integrating early."
Now there are refugees from Bosnia working in the German parliament, Kopp says.
"They are no longer refugees," he says. "They are German citizens, politicians, and [they] represent their districts. I would say that's a good approach. I am convinced that if you do it right, [it] will be successful."
Migrants (Not Always) Welcome
Europe's migrant crisis, which divided politicians and publics and emboldened the far right, peaked in 2015, when millions fled the Syrian civil war and the brutal rule of the Islamic State extremist group. Germany alone took in over 1 million Syrian refugees, encouraged by Chancellor Angela Merkel, who gambled her political career by opening the country up. "We can do it," she implored, and the slogan became a popular refrain.
According to research from the Berlin-based Expert Council on Integration and Migration, the majority of people in Germany express solidarity with refugees.
"Three out of four people are ready to donate money," says Nora Storz, a researcher at the council.
Almost two-thirds of the 4,000 people polled in February and March of this year said they would be prepared to help refugees, for example, by accompanying them to a bureaucratic appointment.
Such a warm welcome has largely been Aram's experience, and she says she hasn't received any abuse or harassment in Germany.
"Maybe it's because of the laws that prevent bad treatment of migrants," she says, adding that sometimes she gets "looks" from older people. Young people, Aram says, don't seem to have a problem with migrants.
That doesn't mean that refugees are never targeted.
"Some people here don't wear Afghan clothes when they go out," Stanikzia says, "because they say that the Germans keep staring at them." They should be proud of their culture, she says, because that is what defines them.
For Noor Ullah Arian, a 33-year-old refugee who also worked as a journalist in Afghanistan, it wasn't just people staring. On his journey from Afghanistan to Germany, Arian says he was beaten and verbally abused, including being attacked by police in Belarus. Some of his friends died along the way; others were injured but didn't have health insurance or money for treatment so had to return to Afghanistan. International rights watchdogs, including Amnesty International, have expressed concerns about the treatment migrants receive at the Polish-Belarusian border, where they are often forcibly returned to Afghanistan.
"No one deserves to be insulted or beaten," Arian says. Life then, he adds, just wasn't worth living.
Racism toward people of color is also on the rise in Germany, according to a survey published at the end of October by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA). Along with Austria and Finland, Germany had the highest rates of discrimination from the 13 countries surveyed. And for the first three months of 2023, there was an increase in attacks on asylum seekers and their accommodations, according to data from the Infomigrants website, which is co-financed by the European Union. In the first nine months of this year, there were 1,515 attacks on migrants -- usually carried out by far-right extremists -- an increase from 2022, where there were 1,371 attacks throughout the whole year.
While attacks on migrant centers grab the headlines, refugees are made to feel like outsiders in other ways. After all these years living in Germany, learning the language, and then getting citizenship, Travljanin wonders why he is still considered a migrant in many people's eyes. Despite having spent most of his life in Germany, Travljanin says he sometimes feels that what's important is his last name. "You speak German perfectly," he says, "and people still ask what you're doing here?"
In some respects, politics is catching up with popular opinion, and not every politician in Germany has been as enthusiastic about migration as Merkel.
The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Germany's center-right opposition party that Merkel used to lead, has recently called for a complete overhaul of asylum rules. Mario Voigt, the head of the CDU in the German state of Thuringia, said on December 11 that, "We are a cosmopolitan and hospitable country. But hospitality doesn't mean removing the front door. Instead, hospitality means deciding for ourselves who and how many come into our homes."
German political watchers say the CDU's proposed harder line on migrants is partly an attempt to draw votes away from the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative For Germany (AfD) party, which has its voter base in the former East Germany. With an economic downturn and growing alarm over illegal migration, the party is now seeing record levels of popularity, polling at 22 percent nationally. In state elections in Hesse, held on October 8, the AfD achieved its best result ever in a western German state, coming second to the CDU with 18 percent.
Even Olaf Scholz -- the chancellor who replaced Merkel in December 2021 and who is a member of the center-left Social Democratic Party -- said that too many migrants were coming to Germany and that the authorities will "now differentiate more precisely."
"On the one hand," Scholz said, "it is about the immigration of workers, which we need. And it's [also] about those seeking asylum -- for example, because they are being politically persecuted." If you don't belong to either of those groups, the chancellor said, you shouldn't be able to stay in Germany.
Scholz also said that the German authorities should begin large-scale deportations, saying that those who remain in the country should not only work "but live and integrate as well."
As a country, Scholz added, Germany has the right to decide who it wants to admit.
"Qualified workers and [talented people], for example. And this does not affect [our responsibility] to provide protection to all those who are fleeing political persecution, who are fleeing war and death. The basic right to asylum is embedded in German history," Scholz told the German news website Der Spiegel.
A basic right, according to Scholz, but are those rights applied equally?
Stanikzia says that sometimes she feels like Afghans and Ukrainians are treated differently -- for example, in classrooms. While Kopp says that taking in 1 million Ukrainian refugees was a success story, data from the Expert Council on Integration and Migration confirms Stanikzia's sense that not all refugees are created equal.
In a poll carried out by the migration council in July, respondents made a clear distinction between people of different origins and religions.
"For example, 67 percent of respondents would accompany Ukrainian refugees [to help with a bureaucratic task], while 63 percent would do the same for Syrian or Nigerian refugees," says Storz. "The same applies to religion: 66 percent of participants would support Christians and 63 percent Muslim refugees."
That could simply be prejudice, Storz says, or perhaps it's due to "a sense of [cultural] proximity to Ukrainian and Christian refugees."
'You Never Forget The Place You Were Born'
For Stanikzia, it was the worst day: the day she left Afghanistan. Despite the brutal restrictions of Taliban rule, Stanikzia was reluctant to leave her homeland. After she got permission from the German government to come, she still waited around six months before leaving Afghanistan.
"We hoped that the Taliban would change, that maybe they would open the schools and then we wouldn't have to leave the country. But that didn't happen, and we made the decision to come here," she says.
"You will think about your homeland all the time. You never forget the place you were born," Stanikzia says. "The biggest challenge of immigration is the distance from family and loved ones."
Travljanin agrees that not seeing loved ones is the hardest part.
"I haven't lived in the same city with my brothers and mother for over 20 years. When you have all these beautiful moments in your life and the people who are the most important to you are not there, it's difficult," he says.
It's the little things that help. Stanikzia likes to prepare Afghan cuisine -- for her family but also her neighbors in the Nuremberg apartment block where they live in. Every day, without fail, she takes the time to prepare traditional Afghan saffron tea.
For Travljanin, it's Bosnian coffee -- a tradition he honors every Saturday.
"This is my home. I live here. My children were born here [and] I was educated here," he says. "This is where I work. This is where my friends are. But there is always this longing for something else, [even though] people mostly don't know what they are longing for."
Fleeing Home, Chasing Hope: The Refugee And Migrant Experience
War. Conflict. Climate change. Economics. Persecution. Politics.
The root causes are myriad, but the tens of millions swept up in the international migration wave all share one thing in common: They left their homes, reluctantly, in search of safety or prosperity for themselves and their families.
Upwards of 300 million people are classified by the United Nations as international migrants; one in every eight migrants worldwide is a child.
That’s some 3.6 percent of the global population on the move and chasing hope.
To mark International Migrants Day on December 18, RFE/RL’s language services have come together to focus on the migrant and refugee issues most affecting the 23 countries in our broadcast region.
In 2023, that has meant, among other crises, Ukrainians escaping the ongoing Russian invasion; ethnic Armenians fleeing the Azerbaijani takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh; the more than 6 million Afghans internally displaced due to violence and natural disasters; the regional fallout from the war in Gaza; and Pakistan’s decision to expel by November 1 hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghans.
“When we talk of 375,000 to 400,000 people moving [out of Pakistan to Afghanistan] within two months, that’s quite incredible,” Itayi Viriri, a spokesperson for the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), tells RFE/RL. “The main concern is what kind of support is on the ground for all these people who are returning.”
As Sardar, an Afghan returnee living in a temporary camp on the border, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi last month, “We have lots of problems. We don’t have money. We don’t have toilets.”
In the special reports below, RFE/RL travels:
- to Mexico, to document one Kyrgyz family’s arduous journey to build a new life in the United States;
- to Poland, where some of the 1,500 Afghans airlifted out after the Taliban takeover say they feel disenchanted in their new home;
- to India, to speak with Afghan Sikhs who have found safety from sectarian attacks but who face daily economic and bureaucratic challenges;
- to Georgia, where displaced survivors of the 1992-93 Georgia-Abkhaz War see, for the first time, the homes they left behind 30 years ago;
- to Slovakia, to spend time with spirited Ukrainian children performing in a refugee theater troupe;
- to Nagorno-Karabakh, recaptured by Azerbaijan in September, where a 17-year-old journalism student tracked the fall of the breakaway region;
- to Germany, to spend time with Bosnian and Afghan migrants negotiating the long and difficult process of integration;
- to Israel, where Ukrainians who fled Russian aggression find themselves scrambling to adapt to another war;
- and to Iran, where many are on the move internally, fleeing environmental catastrophes such as drought.
“We…need the international community to provide the funding and to provide the support to ensure that the people who need help the most get [it],” the IOM’s Viriri told RFE/RL. “Long-term, of course, any humanitarian crisis needs durable solutions.”
Germany Has Revamped Its Approach To Migrants, But Acceptance And Integration Are Still As Hard As Ever
In the 30 years since the first refugees from Bosnia-Herzegovina arrived in Germany, Berlin has drastically changed how the country welcomes and integrates migrants and refugees. Despite the positive changes, for Bosnians who arrived in the 1990s and the newer arrivals from Afghanistan, Ukraine, or Syria, the core challenges of being a refugee have remained much the same. By Una Cilic and Farida Sial
Braving Bandits And Drowning, Central Asians Make Perilous Trek To U.S. Border
Asan Bagyshov has spent more than a month traveling across Central America with his wife and three children, pursuing his dream of a new life. Bagyshov is from Kyrgyzstan and is one of an increasing number of people from Central Asia taking a convoluted and dangerous route to the United States. By Mehribon Bekieva, Ulanbek Asanaliev, and Ray Furlong
Homeless And Hungry: Afghan Families Face Bleak Winter After Expulsion From Pakistan
Hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals have returned to their country from Pakistan in recent months. Most of the families are homeless and desperate after being forced to return to a country already dealing with a dire humanitarian crisis. Many left Pakistan ahead of a November 1 government-imposed deadline for an estimated 1.7 million undocumented migrants to leave. Since the deadline expired, Islamabad has deported thousands of Afghans each day. By RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, and Austin Malloy
The European Union's 'Ukraine Fatigue' Is Not All It Seems
Is the EU growing weary of hosting refugees from war-torn Ukraine? With the war under way for nearly two years and Ukraine bogged down in a counteroffensive, wider support for Kyiv is said to be waning -- due partly to a wider migrant backlash and an economic downturn in the EU. Many experts, however, are skeptical about the extent of "Ukraine fatigue," with the picture muddied by Russian disinformation. By Tony Wesolowsky
Displaced By Georgian-Abkhaz War, Survivors Revisit Lives Lost 30 Years Ago
The brutal 1992-1993 Georgian-Abkhaz war is estimated to have displaced some 250,000 Georgian civilians. After 30 years, many still dream of returning to the world they fled. Current Time located and filmed the abandoned residences of several displaced families. With travel to the region tightly restricted, the images offer some a rare glance at the homes they left behind in Abkhazia three decades ago. By Current Time
While Ukrainians Welcomed, Poland's Afghans Say They Face Hardship And Exclusion
As many as 1,500 Afghans were airlifted to Poland after the Taliban retook Kabul in August 2021, and many say they face economic hardship in the country and are no longer receiving help from the state. They say Poland has prioritized support for the 1.6 million Ukrainians taken in since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. By Neil Bowdler and Reuters
Migrants In Russia Face Raids, Political Attacks As Pressure To Fight In Ukraine Increases
Russian politicians have been ramping up rhetoric against migrants in recent months with calls for more foreign-born workers to fight in the grueling war against Ukraine topping their list of demands. But as experts have pointed out, Moscow's labor-short economy needs migrants just as much as the military. By Chris Rickleton
Iran's Climate Migration Crisis Could Turn Into National 'Disaster'
Tens of thousands of Iranians are being forced to migrate due to the effects of climate change, including rising temperatures and worsening water scarcity. Experts say the rising number of climate refugees inside Iran is a crisis that threatens to transform into a national disaster. By Golnaz Esfandiari and Mohammad Zarghami
Hunger, War, Exile: An Armenian Student Journalist Tracks The Fall Of Nagorno-Karabakh
Ani Balayan spent weeks documenting how an ethnic Armenian family struggled with food shortages during Azerbaijan's blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh. But just as she was completing the project for her journalism studies in Yerevan, Azerbaijani forces overran the territory. Balayan was not only cut off from the film's protagonists, her own family was also caught up in the fighting. By Ray Furlong, Hasmik Smbatian, and RFE/RL's Armenian Service
Displaced By War, Afghan Sikhs Find Safety But Little Comfort In India
Conflict and sectarian attacks have driven almost all of Afghanistan's Sikhs and Hindus from the country. Many have sought refuge in India where they have found safety but face economic hardship and problems acquiring official documentation. RFE/RL met some of the Sikhs and Hindus who have made the journey to India. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Malali Bashir
'We're Tired Of Fleeing From War': Ukrainians, Bucha Survivor Caught Up In Israel-Gaza Strikes
After escaping Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, some 14,000 Ukrainian nationals who fled to Israel have found themselves under attack again as Hamas -- designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and EU -- launched an unprecedented attack on the country. A Ukrainian refugee who fled Russia's notorious Bucha occupation told RFE/RL that the attack "was like déjà vu." In the Gaza Strip, a Ukrainian mother and her family have asked for safe passage out of a territory that has been pounded with Israeli air strikes. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Austin Malloy
Theater Helps Ukrainian Refugee Kids Feel At Home In Slovakia
A forest of hands rose when children at a Ukrainian refugee theater group in Bratislava were asked if anyone would speak to RFE/RL. They perform in Slovak and Ukrainian, and they all wanted to show off their Slovak language skills in the interview. By Ray Furlong
'Like Déjà Vu': After Fleeing Russia's Invasion, Ukrainians In Israel Face A New War
Ukrainians who fled to Israel following Russia's full-scale invasion now find themselves scrambling to adapt to another war. A refugee center in Haifa says it has emphasized enabling Ukrainian refugees to adapt to the reality on the ground since some "have nowhere to return to" back home. By Maria Horban and Maryana Sych
Afghan Returnees Face Harsh Winter Of Discontent
Afghans are being forced to return to their home country in huge numbers at the onset of winter, testing the limits of humanitarian aid efforts that were already struggling to stave off starvation and homelessness. By Michael Scollon and RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
The Azadi Briefing: Deadly Attack Further Inflames Tensions Between Pakistan And Afghan Taliban
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
A suicide bomber killed 23 soldiers in an attack on a military base in northwestern Pakistan on December 12, in one of the deadliest attacks against Pakistani security forces in years.
The Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a lesser-known militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack in the district of Dera Ismail Khan. Islamabad and some experts believe the group is a front for the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban.
Following the deadly attack, Islamabad delivered a strongly-worded message to the Afghan Taliban demanding that it hand over TTP leaders allegedly hiding in Afghanistan.
One provincial Pakistani minister even called for retaliatory attacks inside Afghanistan.
The Taliban's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, pledged a probe but reiterated Kabul’s stance that it is not responsible for Islamabad’s security while pointing out that the attack occurred deep inside Pakistani territory.
Why It's Important: The attack further inflamed tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, longtime allies who have fallen out over the Afghan extremist group’s alleged sheltering of the TTP.
Abdul Sayed, a Sweden-based researcher, said Pakistan is ramping up pressure on the Afghan Taliban to cut ties with the TTP. But he said the TJP, which only entered the scene in the past year, allows the TTP and its Afghan ally to maintain a position of plausible deniability.
Sayed said the emergence of the TJP, which has claimed responsibility for several high-casualty attacks against Pakistani forces in recent months, marks a new phase in the TTP’s insurgency against Islamabad.
“These attacks exclusively focus on security forces, sparing civilian casualties,” he said, referring to the TTP's past policy of attacking civilian targets.
What's Next: There are no signs that the TJP, the TTP, or other militant groups will ease their attacks against Pakistani forces.
On December 15, three soldiers and three suspected militants were killed in attacks on a regional police headquarters and two military posts in northwest Pakistan. A new armed group called Ansar al-Jihad has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Pakistan's powerful army chief, General Asim Munir, is touring Washington in an apparent bid to solicit Washington's support for what Islamabad considers to be its new domestic war on terrorism.
But analysts remain skeptical about U.S. military support for Islamabad.
What To Keep An Eye On
The U.S. Treasury has slapped sanctions on a former Afghan official, his son, and related entities, accusing them of misappropriating millions of dollars of funds provided by U.S. government contracts.
In a December 11 statement, the Treasury said former Afghan parliament speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani and his son Ajmal Rahmani “perpetrated a complex procurement corruption scheme resulting in the misappropriation of millions of dollars from U.S. Government-funded contracts that supported Afghan security forces.”
On December 8, the Treasury also sanctioned two senior Taliban officials for serious human rights abuses.
Fariduddin Mahmood, the head of the Taliban’s Academy of Sciences, and Khalid Hanafi, the minister for the propagation of virtue and prevention of vice, were designated “for serious human rights abuse related to the repression of women and girls, including through the restriction of access to secondary education for women and girls in Afghanistan.”
Why It's Important: Mir Rahman Rahmani is one of the most prominent figures from the former Western-backed Afghan government to be sanctioned by Washington.
It is unclear if the measures against him will trigger similar actions against other former Afghan officials accused of corruption.
U.S. sanctions against senior Taliban officials appear designed to punish the group over its severe restrictions on women’s rights.
Rights abuses and corruption are regarded as some of the key drivers of the four-decade-old war in Afghanistan.
That's all from me for now.

Until next time,

Abubakar Siddique
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Pakistan Extends Deadline For Afghans Seeking Third Country Resettlement
Pakistan has extended a deadline to allow tens of thousands of Afghans waiting to be resettled in a third nation to stay in the country for two more months.
Pakistan's Information Minister Murtaza Solangi announced the extension on December 13 after it was approved by the cabinet.
Under the extension, the Afghans can remain in the country until February 29. Previously, they were to leave by the end of December.
"These measures are aimed at encouraging Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan to obtain legal documents or finalize evacuation agreements as soon as possible in a third country," Solangi told journalists.
He said that people overstaying the new deadline would have to pay a monthly fine of $100 up to a maximum of $800.
According to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and Pakistani authorities, up to half a million Afghans have returned to their country since Pakistan announced it would deport more than 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners," most of whom are Afghans, in early October.
The announcement of the extension comes days after Thomas West, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, visited Islamabad, where he talked to Pakistani officials about "the need to protect Afghan refugees."
Nearly 20,000 Afghans now living in Pakistan are slotted to be moved to the United States for resettlement.
The extension will also help tens of thousands of Afghans who are awaiting the result of their immigration cases in Western European nations, Canada, and Australia. Most had worked for Western forces or aid groups before international troops withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021.
Hundreds of the refugees were harassed, and scores were deported back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan as part of Islamabad's crackdown on Afghan refugees.
Last month, Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, linked the expulsion of Afghans to the Taliban government's inability to prevent the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from launching deadly attacks in Pakistan.
Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, TTP attacks have escalated dramatically. The Afghan Taliban were long-term allies of Pakistan’s powerful military.
With reporting by Aljazeera.com
UN Mission Says Taliban Putting Afghan Women In Prison For Protection From Violence
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says de facto Taliban governing officials have admitted to sending women to prison as a means of protecting them from gender-based violence.
In a report published on December 14, the UN mission said the Taliban has eliminated the country's 23 state protection centers for women because, as some officials said, "women's shelters are a Western concept."
"Some de facto officials stated that in instances where they had safety concerns for a survivor, she would be sent to the women's prison, for her protection, akin to how prisons have been used to accommodate drug addicts and homeless people in Kabul," the report said, noting that women sent to prison as a means of sheltering them have no male relatives to stay with or they would not be safe with males from their families.
Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as international troops withdrew from the country, Western officials and activists, along with some inside Afghanistan, have expressed concerns about women's rights under the extreme conservative rule of the Islamist Taliban leadership, which has banned women and teenage girls from education in Afghanistan.
It has also banned them from employment in most sectors and discouraged them from leaving their homes.
The de facto rulers have put down, often violently, protests by Afghan women over their lack of rights. Hundreds of women have been imprisoned after their protests were declared illegal.
The UNAMA report said that with regard to gender-based-violence complaints, there was a "lack of clear delineation of responsibilities" among the various de facto institutions on handling cases of women and girls and that "referrals between entities creates a gap in accountability for justice actors and makes it difficult for women and girls to know which entity to approach when they have a gender-based violence complaint."
"The situation is compounded by the handling of gender-based-violence complaints predominantly by male personnel of the de facto law enforcement and justice institutions. Many survivors reportedly prefer seeking redress through traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms because of fear of the de facto authorities," it added.
Women's rights were severely restricted during the Taliban's first stint in power until they were driven from government by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
Despite pledges of a less authoritarian rule than in their previous time in power, the ultra-fundamentalist Taliban de facto rulers, who have not been officially recognized as the country's government by the international community, have gone further in some of their restrictions on women, leading to accusations from rights groups and many governments that "gender apartheid" has been installed in the country.
"The confinement of women in prison facilities, outside the enforcement of criminal law, and for the purpose of ensuring their protection from gender-based-violence, would amount to an arbitrary deprivation of liberty," UNAMA said.
"Confining women who are already in a situation of vulnerability in a punitive environment would also likely have a negative impact on their mental and physical health, revictimization and put them at risk of discrimination and stigmatization upon release," it said, adding that the authorities "have an obligation" to protect women and girls from gender-based violence.
Media Watchdogs Criticize Taliban Over Arrests Of Afghan Journalists
Afghan and international media watchdogs have condemned Afghanistan's hard-line Islamist Taliban rulers for handing down a one-year sentence to journalist Sultan Ali Jawadi on unspecified charges and called for his immediate release, along with the freeing of another recently detained media member.
In a December 12 statement, the Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) expressed "deep concern" over the sentencing of Jawadi, the manager of local broadcaster Nasim Radio, saying that while Taliban officials had refrained from commenting on the sentence, reliable sources said Jawadi was found guilty of "propaganda against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" and "espionage for foreign countries."
The AFJC denounced the sentence as "unfair and unacceptable due to the absence of a defense lawyer during the trial" and called for a "thorough review of the case, immediate and unconditional release of the journalist," and reopening of Nasim Radio.
Meanwhile, the international Committee to Protect Journalists also called on the Taliban, which seized power in the country in August 2021 as international troops withdrew, to release journalist Abdul Rahim Mohammadi.
Mohammadi, who works for independent Afghan broadcaster Tamadon TV, was detained by the Taliban in the southern city of Kandahar on unknown charges on December 4.
"The Taliban must immediately release Afghan journalist Abdul Rahim Mohammadi and end the intimidation and detention of journalists in Afghanistan," said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ's Asia program coordinator.
"After more than two years in power, the Taliban and its intelligence agency continue to crack down on Afghan journalists on a daily basis, hampering reporting and the free flow of information," she added.
On the second anniversary of the Taliban's return to power, the New York-based CPJ in August called on the Taliban to end its relentless campaign of intimidation against Afghan journalists and protect them.
Immediately after returning to power, the Taliban promised to allow freedom of the press.
However, its government has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Hundreds of media outlets have also closed after losing funding.
The Taliban's hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
WHO Says Hundreds Of Afghan Children Dying Because Of Respiratory Diseases
A new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) says respiratory diseases have killed more than 2,000 children under the age of 5 this year in Afghanistan, a problem that may grow due to the country's underfunded health-care system.
The December 11 report said that from the beginning of this year to earlier this month, the suspected cases of respiratory diseases in the mountainous country exceeded 1.2 million, higher than the average number of cases reported during the three preceding years.
The infections have killed 2,513 people in total, of which more than 80 percent were children under the age of 5.
WHO said the increase was likely linked to cold weather and the organization's ability to better observe the spread of diseases in Afghanistan.
Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, health care across Afghanistan has deteriorated because of a lack of funding and the exodus of qualified professionals. Almost all health-care services the previous pro-Western Afghan Republic offered were funded by international donors.
In August, the WHO warned of “dire consequences” if health care remains underfunded in Afghanistan.
“The health sector is facing significant barriers to delivering holistic services to the Afghan people, especially women and children, resulting in fragmentation and increased vulnerability, particularly in underserved areas,” an alert by the group said.
For impoverished Afghans, respiratory infections and allergies are major worries during the long winters when temperatures frequently dip below freezing.
"We get sick more often when the air becomes dry and cold,” said Abdul Moeed Hashemi, a resident of the capital Kabul.
He says that the dusty and polluted air in the city of 5 million residents is a major hazard.
“My 10-year-old son has been allergic to dust all his life,” he added.
In the western city of Herat, Anita Kakar has asthma, which she says worsens with the cold weather.
"During the winter months [November through March], our health condition is not good," she told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Elias Ghafurzai, a physician in Kabul, says improved healthcare and diet and greater awareness about how to prevent respiratory diseases from spreading can avoid the high incidence of respiratory infections.
“Wearing a mask and staying away from people with acute respiratory diseases are among the most basic steps to prevent such diseases,” he told Radio Azadi.
“Once infected, going to the doctor quickly, keeping warm, and good nutrition can help,” he added.
Afghan Returnees Face Harsh Winter Of Discontent
Zabet Qasim's forced return to Afghanistan after five years living in Pakistan is hardly a happy homecoming.
The head of a household of 14, Qasim at the age of 62 must rebuild his family's life in a country whose hardships and insecurity they thought they had left behind.
"Since we arrived, we cannot buy wood or anything else," Qasim told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on December 7, a few weeks into his unceremonious return to his native village of Khulazai in Afghanistan’s northern Parwan Province. "Winter has arrived. Our children are all sick from the cold."
With Afghanistan suffering from natural disaster after natural disaster, unemployment and poverty at record levels, and the country already in what has been described by aids agencies as a state of "forever emergency," the expected arrival of more than 1 million refugees like Qasim is amplifying the din of human misery and threatening to overwhelm aid efforts.
This week the number of Afghan returnees expelled from Pakistan will exceed 500,000 people, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) told RFE/RL on December 7, and that number is expected to double -- at the least.
In recent weeks, Pakistan has taken steps to expel 1.7 million undocumented Afghans as part of its policy announced in October to repatriate "illegal foreigners" living on its soil. The situation has led to chaotic scenes at the Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings as returnees are funneled back into Afghanistan, where international aid groups are already struggling to provide humanitarian assistance to millions of people displaced by insecurity and a recent spate of earthquakes and perennial drought.
"This is population movement on a massive scale and the country is simply not in a position to safely manage these returns," NRC advocacy manager in Afghanistan Becky Roby said in written comments. "The humanitarian response is already overwhelmed and underfunded."
The dire humanitarian situation and continued human rights concerns in Afghanistan led the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to issue a joint statement on December 8 calling for Pakistan to maintain a "protection space for Afghans in need of safety."
"People arriving at the border are exhausted and require urgent assistance as well as psychosocial support," the statement said. "Arrivals back to Afghanistan are adding to the worsening humanitarian crisis, as winter temperatures start to dip to minus 4 degrees Celsius in some locations. Many Afghan returnees are vulnerable, including women and children, who could lose their lives in a harsh winter if left without adequate shelter."
Multiple international organizations have answered the IOM's call to deliver critical care to Afghans at the border, many of whom are arriving with little more than the clothes on their backs. But the provision of shelter, health care, essential household items, cash, and transportation and food to prepare them for re-entry into Afghanistan is just the first step.
Once inside Afghanistan, a whole new crop of challenges awaits.
"The hurried nature of their departure from Pakistan has also meant that many of those returning to Afghanistan have extremely high needs and vulnerabilities and few safety nets," the NRC's Roby said. "This means that many families are left living in temporary overcrowded transit shelters with few resources to survive the harsh winter, let alone rebuild their lives."
Many staying at large resettlement camps set up along Afghanistan's long border with Pakistan have said they face formidable hurdles to returning to their home regions, leaving them with no place to go.
Some returnees say they appealed to their extended families for help but were told they were unable to accommodate them. The prospect for some of returning to areas they left due to extreme poverty, insecurity, or the threat of retribution by the Taliban after the extremist group returned to power in August 2021 is also a powerful deterrent.
Oftentimes, "home" is no longer home at all.
"Many of the people returning have not lived in Afghanistan for decades and therefore often have little or no connection with their original homes," Roby said. "In many cases their children were born in Pakistan and don't speak the language. In some cases, they fled the country because their original homes were destroyed in fighting."
Like Qasim, 35-year-old Mirzai made it back to his native Parwan Province. And like Qasim, he has found it difficult to resettle.
"We don't have flour or wood to burn, we don't have anything to live on," Mirzai told Radio Azadi last week. "This house belongs to my brother. I don't have the money to build two rooms for me. There is no work. I’m sitting idle. I borrow money from friends and relatives."
Adding to the complications is that western Afghanistan is still reeling from multiple earthquakes in October that killed around 1,500 people and displaced tens of thousands of others, a situation that had already strained humanitarian aid efforts.
"Our fear for the longer term is that these people returning from Pakistan are going to end up living as internally displaced people across the country," Roby said. "There are already more than 6 million internally displaced people living in squalid temporary settlements through the country and few options available for sustainable solutions to their displacement."
Aid groups like the World Food Program, which is on the ground on both sides of the Pakistani-Afghan border alongside other UN agencies and NGOs, has said that more than $26.3 million in emergency funds is needed to support an expected 1 million new arrivals through the winter.
"These families arrive at the worst of times and face a bleak future in a country where one-third of people do not know where their next meal will come from," WFP Afghanistan Country Director Hsiao-Wei Lee said on December 1. "Leaving behind their homes and livelihoods, they return to start over in a country that gives them few economic opportunities and where many struggle to survive."
Afghan returnees who spoke to Radio Azadi are already considering their next moves, including to other countries. But with Pakistan -- which for decades has been a refuge for Afghans escaping war, political turmoil, and poverty -- out of the equation, there are no real options.
Some said they were even considering moving to Iran, which like Pakistan is currently embarking on an effort to deport over 2 million undocumented Afghans. Tehran has expelled hundreds of thousands of Afghans in recent months, according to Taliban officials.
The situation currently faced by millions of Afghan migrants has factored into the NRC's calls for the international community to work together "to ensure Afghans are not forced to leave hosting countries until it is safe and sustainable for them to return to Afghanistan."
In its joint statement on December 8, the UNHCR reiterated that its "non-return advisory for Afghanistan" put in place after the Taliban seized power in 2021 is still in effect, "and continues to call for a bar on the forced returns of Afghan nationals to a country still impacted by recurrent conflict, instability, and climate-induced disasters."
Afghans like Qasim who have already been forced into an Afghan homecoming are slowly coming to terms with their new reality, however.
"We have nothing to turn to but God," he told Radio Azadi. "No one has taken care of us yet."
U.S. Puts Sanctions On Former Afghan Speaker, Son For Alleged Corruption
The U.S. Treasury on December 11 slapped sanctions on a former Afghan official, his son, and related entities, accusing them of misappropriating millions of dollars of funds provided by U.S. government contracts. The sanctions statement cited former Afghan parliament speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani and his son Ajmal Rahmani. "Through their Afghan companies, the Rahmanis perpetrated a complex procurement corruption scheme resulting in the misappropriation of millions of dollars from U.S. Government-funded contracts that supported Afghan security forces," it said, adding that other family members were also designated.
