After G7 Rebuke, Russia Alleges 'Massive Disinformation' In Navalny Case Aimed At Sanctions 'Hysteria'

Moscow has accused the Group of Seven (G7) nations of an "unfolding massive disinformation campaign" to whip up support for sanctions over the case of poisoned Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny.

The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner and Russian opposition leader is in a Berlin hospital after falling ill last month in Siberia from what German doctors say is exposure to a Soviet-style military nerve agent.

A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said "groundless attacks on Russia continue" amid an "unconstructive approach by German authorities."

It said "the whipping up of hysteria around this case is only growing" and "the main task is not in caring for A. Navalny's health or discovering the true reasons for his hospitalization but in mobilizing sanctions sentiments."

German experts this week said tests show Navalny was poisoned with an agent from the Novichok group, prompting international calls on Russia to swiftly investigate the case.

Late on September 8, G7 foreign ministers condemned Navalny's "confirmed poisoning" and demanded that Russia quickly find and prosecute those behind the "abhorrent" attack.

The G7 statement came on the same day as the United Nations high commissioner for human rights called on the Russian government to "fully investigate" the poisoning, calling the incident an "assassination attempt."

The top diplomats from the major industrial democracies also called on Russia "to urgently and fully establish transparency on who is responsible for this abhorrent poisoning attack and…to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Navalny suddenly fell ill on a Russian domestic flight on August 20, and was medically evacuated to Germany on a request by his wife several days later.

He awoke from a medically induced coma on September 7 and is said to be responding to verbal stimuli but it is unclear what long-term effects he will suffer.

Russian authorities have refused to open a criminal investigation, saying that no hard evidence of poisoning has been found.

The chief toxicologist of the Omsk region, where Navalny was treated after his flight to Moscow made an emergency landing in the city of Omsk, said on September 8 that "there wasn’t a single indication of poisoning" in the Navalny case.

The Kremlin has also vehemently denied allegations by Navalny’s team, his relatives, and others who believe that Russian authorities are behind the poisoning.

Navalny has led nationwide protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has been attacked with a dangerous chemical and fallen ill in Russian custody in the past.

G7 Protest

"We, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in condemning, in the strongest possible terms, the confirmed poisoning" of Navalny, they said in a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department on September 8.

The G7 ministers said that they will “continue to monitor closely how Russia responds to international calls for an explanation of the hideous poisoning."

"Any use of chemical weapons, anywhere, anytime, by anybody, under any circumstances whatsoever, is unacceptable and contravenes the international norms prohibiting the use of such weapons," the group's statement added.

The White House last week described Navalny’s poisoning as “completely reprehensible” and said Washington was working with the international community to "hold those in Russia accountable."

Among the Kremlin opponents who have been killed or targeted in recent years are investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, former Russian security officer Aleksandr Litvinenko, former Russian Deputy Prime Minister and opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, and former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, among others.

Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned by Novichok in the British city of Salisbury in 2018, and British investigators have implicated Russian security agencies.