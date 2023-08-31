News
Belarus Sentences Journalist To 3 1/2 Years In Prison For 'Extremism'
The Homel regional court in southeastern Belarus has sentenced journalist Larysa Shchyrakova to 3 1/2 years in prison after finding her guilty of "facilitating extremist activities" and "discrediting" Belarus as a crackdown on dissent by the country's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues. Investigators say she placed materials online that "discredited" the country and collected information for the Minsk-based Vyasna human rights group, as well as the Poland-based Belsat television channel. Arrested in early December, local rights groups have recognized Shchyrakova as a political prisoner. She has said she will not appeal the verdict. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
More News
Iranians Post Videos While Dancing And Singing To Show Support For Detained Singer
Iranian social media users are posting and sharing videos of their own dance performances and renditions of songs by Mehdi Yarrahi as a protest against the singer's arrest for his latest song supporting women's rights.
Yarrahi was arrested on August 28 following the release of the song Your Head Scarf, which was accompanied by a video showing women in various social settings without their head scarves, some dancing to the music. No further details on Yarrahi's arrest have been released.
Yarrahi dedicated the song to the "brave women of Iran who shine courageously at the forefront of the ‘Women Life Freedom’ movement," a reference to protests sparked by the death last September of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
Renowned Iranian artists including Dariush Eghbali, Ebi, Kaveh Yaghmaei, and Taraneh Alidoosti, as well as various political activists and journalists, have also rallied behind Yarrahi since his arrest.
Acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of the 22-year-old Amini. Authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown on all forms of dissent, detaining thousands across the country.
Violators of the hijab requirement can face up to two years in prison, although proposed legislation would increase the maximum sentence to up to three years for repeat offenders.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf for women, remains high as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including prominent rapper Toomaj Salehi.
Other celebrities, including prominent actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and have faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Aviation Authorities Warn Of Threat To Flight Safety In Russia
Kazakh aviation authorities warned on August 31 about the increasing threat to flight safety in Russia due to drone attacks. Kazakh authorities said regular passenger flights between Kazakhstan and Russia operated by Kazakh companies SCAT and Qazaq Air and Russian companies Aeroflot, Azimut, and Red Wings could be in danger. Passenger flights between Russia and Kazakhstan operate in several cities in each country, including Astana, Almaty, and Moscow. Drone attacks in Russia continue amid the Russian military’s massive shelling of Ukrainian cities. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly confirmed drone attacks that have affected flights at Russian airports. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service click here.
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Has Developed A Long-Range Weapon, A Day After A Strike Deep Inside Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his country has developed a weapon that hit a target 700 kilometers away, in an apparent reference to the previous day’s strike on an airport in western Russia. Zelenskiy said on his Telegram channel on August 31 that the weapon was produced by Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries but gave no other details. On August 30, a four-hour wave of drones that Moscow blamed on Ukraine hit an airport near Russia’s border with Estonia and Latvia, damaging four Il-76 military transport planes, according to local reports. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Ministry Rejects Move To Allow Showing Of Blockbusters Barbie And Oppenheimer
Russia's Culture Ministry said blockbuster films Barbie and Oppenheimer, which have collected more than $2 billion at the world box office, do not meet the traditional and moral values of Russia and therefore has rejected an appeal by lawmaker Vladislav Davankov to issue the movies with “compulsory" licenses for products from "unfriendly countries.”
The ministry said the move could negatively affect all creative industries. Last year, major Hollywood studios withdrew from distributing films in Russia due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Pirated versions of Barbie and Oppenheimer have been screened illegally in some Russian theatres.
To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service click here.
Afghan Woman Who Fled Taliban Dies After Fall From Building In Islamabad
Officials in Islamabad say a 22-year-old Afghan refugee woman identified as Mariam, died after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of a building on August 31. The woman had been living with her family in Islamabad for the past two years after fleeing the Taliban takeover. Pakistan has become home for many Afghans who have left their country because of the militants, with around 100,000 Afghans estimated to be living in Islamabad. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Mashaal Radio click here.
Prigozhin's Right-Hand Man In Wagner Buried Quietly Near Moscow
The co-founder and military commander of the Russian mercenary group Wagner was buried near Moscow on August 31, after dying in an unexplained plane crash that also killed his boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Dmitry Utkin, 53, whose call sign "Wagner" gave the private army its name, was buried in a town on the outskirts of Moscow in a ceremony cordoned off by Russian military police, according to the popular online news channel Shot. Prigozhin was buried on August 29 in an equally discreet ceremony in his hometown of St. Petersburg. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Comedian Who Opposes Ukraine War Says Kazakhstan Is Blocking His Concerts
Russian comedian and TV presenter Maksim Galkin, who has been vocal in his criticism of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, says Kazakh authorities have been blocking his plans to try and hold concerts in the Central Asian nation for "some fictitious reasons." He said most recently, officials in Astana said on August 31 that a venue he was to use was no longer available as it was reserved for a Teacher’s Day celebration. "At the moment, there is actually an unspoken ban on my concerts,” said Galkin, who fled Russia. Kazakh officials have not commented on Galkin's claims. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, click here.
Switzerland Follows EU With New Sanctions Against Belarus
The Federal Council of Switzerland adopted further sanctions against Belarus on August 30 to align it with the measures taken by the European Union. More than 40 individuals and entitles were added to the sanctions list. A ban on exporting goods and technology for use in the aviation and space industry was also imposed. In August, the EU introduced a new round of sanctions against Belarus, with an additional ban "on the export of firearms and ammunition, as well as goods and technologies suitable for use in the aviation and space industry," due to Minsk's support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Karabakh Leader Announces Impending Resignation Amid Political Turmoil
Arayik Harutiunian, the ethnic Armenian leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, has announced that he will be resigning from his post amid rising political tensions over a continuing blockade by Azerbaijan and apparent differences over how to deal with the situation.
“I made this final decision two days ago, taking into account my interactions with all internal and external actors and the public in recent weeks. This is a well-considered decision made solely by myself based on the analysis of the data I have,” Harutiunian said on August 31.
Harutiunian said his resignation would go into effect as of September 1.
Harutiunian also said that State Minister Gurgen Nersisian has been relieved of his post and that Security Council Secretary Samvel Shahramanian had been appointed to replace him and given “wide powers.”
It is not clear who will succeed Harutiunian.
Under an amendment adopted by the region’s parliament in June, the de facto president of Nagorno-Karabakh can be elected by the lawmaking body in the event of martial law. In that case, the elected leader is to hold the post through the remainder of the popularly elected predecessor's term.
Harutiunian was elected in May 2020 for a five-year term. A few months later, in September, a war broke out with Azerbaijan, resulting in the defeat of the Armenian side later that year.
Harutiunian's resignation takes place against the background of a continuing blockade by Azerbaijan that has resulted in severe shortages of food, fuel, and other basic products in the region of about 120,000. Stepanakert has demanded that Azerbaijan unblock the Lachin Corridor that it has effectively closed off from cargo traffic since the middle of June.
Baku denies it is blockading the region and has proposed opening an alternative road passing through the Azerbaijani-controlled town of Agdam, but ethnic Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have rejected that offer.
Shapps Becomes U.K. Defense Minister With Vow To Maintain Support For Ukraine
Former Energy Minister Grant Shapps replaced Ben Wallace on August 31 as Britain's defense minister, a surprise move that reaffirmed London's support for Ukraine while raising questions over his lack of experience of the military. "I am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation's security. And continuing the UK's support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin's barbaric invasion," Shapps said on X, formerly known as Twitter, after his appointment was announced by the government following the resignation of Ben Wallace. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Russia Says It Will Deepen Ties With North Korea, Doesn't Confirm Letter Exchange
Russia said on August 31 that it intended to develop ties with North Korea, while not confirming a statement by the White House that Russian President Vladimir Putin had exchanged letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The United States said on August 30 that it was concerned that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea were advancing actively and said Putin and Kim had written to each other pledging to increase their cooperation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not answer directly when asked by reporters if the letter exchange had taken place. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Accuses Israel Of Plot To Sabotage Missiles
Iran has accused Israel of being behind a failed plot to sabotage its defense industry and the production of missiles, state media reported on August 31. The two foes have been locked in a shadow war for decades, with mutual allegations of sabotage and assassination plots. "The intelligence unit of the Defense Ministry thwarted one of the largest sabotage plots targeting Iran's missile, aviation, and airspace military industry," Iranian state TV said. "This sabotage was carried out under the guidance of the Zionist intelligence services and their agents." There was no immediate response from Israel. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Lukashenka Says Demands For Wagner To Withdraw From Belarus 'Groundless And Stupid'
Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that demands for the withdrawal of Russia's Wagner mercenary group from Belarus were "groundless and stupid," Belarusian state news agency BELTA reported on August 31. Wagner, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in Russia last week, relocated some of its fighters to Belarus under a deal brokered by Lukashenka after the mercenary army launched a failed mutiny in June aimed at ousting Prigozhin's rivals from the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russian Convicted Over Plot To Kill Chechen Dissident In Germany
A Russian man based in Germany was found guilty on August 31 of plotting to kill a Chechen dissident on the orders of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. The defendant, named as Valid D., was sentenced to 10 years in jail for "willingness to commit murder and preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state," a spokeswoman for the Higher Regional Court in Munich said. According to German media reports, the target was Mokhmad Abdurakhmanov, the brother of exiled Chechen blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, who lives in Sweden. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
- By dpa
'The War Is Raging': Ukraine's Kuleba Calls On EU To Send More Arms
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged his EU counterparts to send more arms to Ukraine to fight back against the Russian invasion. "The war is raging," Kuleba said in his address to the assembled EU foreign ministers in Toledo, Spain, on August 31, asking for more armored vehicles and tanks, as well as armored ambulances, which are in high demand. Kuleba also warned that Russia's capacity to produce drones and missiles was increasing and called on the European Union to stop this development with export controls and a crackdown on anyone evading sanctions. An upcoming meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is "almost the last chance to see Russia return to the Black Sea grain initiative," he added.
Russian Soldier Accused Of Desertion Commits Suicide In Pretrial Detention
A Russian soldier, identified as Ildar B., committed suicide in a pretrial detention center in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, on August 30, local media reported. The man was detained after being accused of desertion on August 2. Officials have not commented on the incident. In the middle of July, the man threatened to blow himself up with a grenade, demanding that the criminal case initiated against him be closed. After negotiations with the head of Bashkortostan, the soldier surrendered and was detained. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities, click here.
Restaurateur And Rapper Take On Former Domino's Pizza Outlets In Russia
A Russian restaurateur and a pro-Kremlin rapper who together bought the Starbucks business in Russia last year are now taking over the Russian assets of Domino's Pizza. Anton Pinsky and Timati said they would run the restaurants under the barely changed brand Domino Pizza, with the "i" in Domino replaced by the equivalent Russian letter и. They said they would retain the franchise's partners, 120 restaurants, and more than 2,000 employees in Russia. Pinsky told reporters the pair had already invested hundreds of millions of rubles in the business. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Drone Downed Near Moscow As Heavy Fighting Continues In Ukraine's South, East
The Ukrainian military has said its counteroffensive in the country's south and east is continuing in the face of efforts by Russian forces to advance, while Russia's Defense Ministry has reported downing a drone en route to Moscow.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Heavy fighting is continuing in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, the Ukrainian military said on August 31, adding that Russian forces had suffered significant losses near Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region. Battlefield claims cannot be independently verified.
The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that its air-defense forces in the Voskresensky district had downed what it called a Ukrainian drone en route to Moscow on August 31.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, citing preliminary information, wrote on Telegram that there were no casualties or damage. It was not clear whether the drone was launched in Ukraine or from within Russian territory.
The Russian capital's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports resumed operations late in the morning of August 31 after briefly being shut down as a security measure.
There have been repeated disruptions to takeoffs and landings at Moscow airports in recent days because of the risks posed by drones.
In Ukraine's Donetsk region on August 30, a film crew working for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service escaped injury after their vehicle came under rocket fire.
The incident involving the crew of two journalists and a driver took place as they were reporting near the front line of the Ukrainian military's ongoing counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces.
Images published by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service showed that the vehicle sustained heavy damage, with its windows and tires blown out.
The incident came after six Ukrainian service members were reported killed in a crash of two helicopters in the Donetsk region on August 29 amid reports that Kyiv has stepped up attacks both inside Russia and in the south of Ukraine.
The crash reportedly involved two Mi-8 helicopters near the frontline town of Kramatorsk.
Some media reports said the incident occurred near Bakhmut, the Ukrainian town captured by Russian forces and the scene of continued heavy fighting.
Russia Detains Two Suspects In The Murder Of Tajik Banker
Russia has detained two suspects in the murder of the deputy chairman of Tajikistan’s Orienbank, Shohrat Ismattuloev, officials said. Ismattuloev’s body was found on August 15, two months after his abduction from Dushanbe. Security video showed the 49-year-old banker was forced into a car in early June by several unidentified people. At least 16 individuals were involved in the alleged abduction, torture, and murder, with 13 already detained, officials said. Two former top-ranked police officers were allegedly involved in the crime. Orienbank is the largest private financial institution in the authoritarian Central Asian country and has links to the family of President Emomali Rahmon. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
HRW Says China Continues To Crush The Rights Of Uyghurs, Turkic Muslims
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said that China is continuing to violate the rights of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in its northwestern region of Xinjiang, saying the offenses constitute crimes against humanity.
“Over the past year, Chinese officials have maintained their abusive ‘strike hard’ policies, crushing the rights of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims,” Maya Wang, associate Asia director at HRW, said in a press release issued on August 31. “UN member countries should not stay silent in the face of crimes against humanity.”
The Chinese government has carried out widespread and systematic offenses against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and Xinjiang's other indigenous ethnic groups since 2017. The campaign has included force assimilation and internment in mass detention camps.
The HRW assessment came one year after the United Nations issued a damning report on the rights violations being committed by the Chinese government in Xinjiang.
HRW said that Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent pronouncement that China intends to maintain its counterterrorism policies in the region was indicative that crimes against humanity are still being carried out.
While traveling in Xinjiang on August 26, Xi commented on “the outcomes of [China’s] Xinjiang policies.” He pledged to “consolidate hard-won social stability,” ensure that “the public [in Xinjiang] have correct views…on ethnicity, history, and religion,” and “forge a consciousness of a united Chinese nation.”
Since Beijing’s dragnet accelerated in 2017, the plight of ethnic Kazakhs interned in China has been an unexpected source of dissent, with the testimonies of former detainees and family members fueling a guerrilla advocacy campaign that brought outsized international attention to the issue.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, mostly Muslim, ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers.
RFE/RL Film Crew Escapes Injury After Vehicle Hit In Ukraine's East
A film crew working for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service escaped injury after their vehicle came under rocket fire in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on August 30. The incident involving the crew of two journalists and a driver took place as they were reporting near the front line of the Ukrainian military's ongoing counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces in Ukraine's east. Images published by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service showed that the vehicle sustained heavy damage, with its windows and tires blown out. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Vows To Stamp Out Corruption In Military Draft Process
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his nightly video address on August 30 said authorities will crack down on corruption in the drafting of men for the country’s military service. Earlier this month, Zelenskiy made a move against corruption with the dismissal of all the heads of Ukraine’s regional military recruitment centers. Zelenskiy on August 11 said a review of the recruitment centers had revealed signs of professional abuse ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban.
Russia Vetoes UN Resolution On Mali Sanctions
Russia on August 30 vetoed a UN proposal to extend sanctions on military-run Mali, which has become a close partner of Russia's Wagner mercenaries. "Despite the fact that we repeatedly urged a constructive approach and a sensible compromise, the texts did not in any way take into consideration the concerns of the Malian side or the Russian Federation's position," Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya said after casting the veto. The proposal called for an extension of sanctions, in force since 2017, until August 31, 2024. Moscow seeks to end sanctions. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
White House Says Putin, Kim Jong Un Traded Letters As Russia Looks For Munitions From North Korea
The White House said on August 30 that it has new intelligence which shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Moscow looks to North Korea for munitions for its war in Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby detailed the latest finding just weeks after the White House said it had determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a recent visit to Pyongyang called on North Korean officials to increase the sale of munitions to Moscow for its Ukraine war. He didn’t say how the intelligence was gathered. (AP)
