Blast Near Sufi Shrine In Lahore Kills At Least Two

At least two people have been killed in an explosion near a major Sufi Muslim shrine in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, reports say.
Details of the May 8 blast were not immediately available, but some reports said it was caused by a bomb targeting security forces guarding the Data Darbar, one of the largest shrines in South Asia.
State-run Pakistan Television reported that 15 people were also wounded.
The area was cordoned off by police officers.
