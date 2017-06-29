Deliberations Resume In Case Of Accused Nemtsov Killers

Jurors in the trial of five men charged in connection with the 2015 killing of Russian opposition politician and former First Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov have begun a third day of deliberations.

The Moscow military court on June 29 ordered the jurors to deliberate for three hours in an effort to come up with a unanimous verdict.

Under the rules of jury trials in Russia, juries have three hours to reach a unanimous decision. Failing that, they begin to respond to the court's queries on the basis of majority votes.

Although the jury failed to come up with a unanimous verdict after deliberating for more than three hours on June 28, the judge ordered them to begin again after ruling the jurors did not fully understand their instructions.

If the jury proceeds to the majority-voting procedure, there are no time limits and it is unclear how long it would take them to respond to the court's 26 questions.

All five defendants, who are from the Russian North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, reaffirmed their innocence during closing remarks on June 21.

The five men -- Zaur Dadayev, Anzor Gubashev, Shagit Gubashev, Khamzat Bakhayev, and Tamerlain Eskerkhanov -- are accused of murder for hire. Former Chechen military driver Ruslan Mukhudinov has been charged in absentia with organizing the killing.

Nemtsov's family believes the murder was ordered by Mukhudinov's boss, Ruslan Germeyev, the deputy commander of Chechnya's notorious Sever battalion.

Dadayev is accused of firing the fatal shots, while Gubashev is accused of driving the getaway vehicle. The other three are accused of helping procure the murder weapon and of planning the crime.

Nemtsov, who was a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and of Kremlin-installed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was shot from behind on a Moscow bridge just outside the Kremlin on the night of February 28, 2015.

The trial began in October 2016.

With reporting by the BBC, Ekho Moskvy, and TASS