Egypt Calls On Russia For Help Fighting Islamic Terrorists In Libya, Sinai

Egypt called on Russia to help it fight Islamist militants that have staged a series of devastating attacks in the leading Arab country as top leaders of both countries met in Cairo on May 29.

Egypt has been conducting air strikes against militant training camps in eastern Libya since an attack last week on dozens of Coptic Christians traveling to pray at a monastery in southern Egypt left 29 dead and 24 wounded.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, which has an outpost in Libya.

Egypt also has been battling IS militants on the Sinai Peninsula, which claimed responsibility for an explosion on board a Russian airliner over the Sinai in November 2015 that killed all 224 people on board.

"We hope Russia will do all it can so we can work together to eliminate terrorism," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said at a news conference in Cairo with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on May 29.

He said Egypt was seeking "security and intelligence cooperation to eliminate this phenomenon."

Shoukry said last week's attack on Christians showed that Libyan militants want to target Egypt and destabilize the most populous Arab country.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow is eager to sell Cairo weapons.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and TASS